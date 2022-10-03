Read full article on original website
BRUINS PREPARED TO MAKE PASTRNAK HIGHEST PAID PLAYER IN FRANCHISE HISTORY
Heading into the 2022-23 season, Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak has not yet been signed to a contract extension, which has led to plenty of speculation in recent months. As of now, the uber-talented Pastrnak is set to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end. There had been some talk months ago that the Bruins may look to deal him if contract talks weren't going well, though management swiftly denied those rumors. It appears they weren't lying, as, according to Ty Anderson of Boston's 98.5 The Sports Hub, they are willing to go as high as he wants. In fact, Anderson suggested that if and when he signs, it will be the richest team deal in team history.
PAUL BISSONNETTE BLASTED OVER HIS LATEST COMMENTS ON LIVE TV
During last night's broadcast of the Rangers-Bruins' preseason game, Paul Bissonnette made a joke about Tyler Seguin's looks, joking that the Stars' forward is responsible for the NHL's increased viewership; particularly among the female audience. In short, he joked that women watch hockey because of how attractive some of the...
How Robert Hagg being cleared affects Detroit Red Wings' defense spots
Robert Hagg has been cleared to play, which adds to the Detroit Red Wings' depth on defense. The free-agent signee was on the ice Friday morning in a contact sweater for the first time since he left the Red-White game Sept. 25 after getting hit in the head by a puck.
PATRICK ROY'S RETURN TO THE NHL APPEARS IMMINENT
Patrick Roy is one of hockey's most decorated and respected figures, winning four Stanley Cups between 1985 and 2001. Roy's retirement would just mark the end of his playing career; shortly after hanging up his pads, Roy took command of the Quebec Ramparts of the QMJHL, named head coach in 2005.
Odds to win the 2022 World Series: Playoff odds for all 12 teams
After 162 regular-season games per team, the MLB postseason has arrived. It’s time for October baseball, for heroes to be born and for dreams to become reality. The Los Angeles Dodgers achieved the league’s best regular-season record, (111-51), and were joined by the defending champion Atlanta Braves (101-61), New York Mets (101-61) and Houston Astros (106-56) as 100-win teams.
MLB・
ST. LOUIS BLUES RELEASE VETERAN FORWARD FROM PTO
The St. Louis Blues have released forward Tyler Pitlick from his professional tryout agreement:. Pitlick, 30, has played 325 NHL games for six teams, amassing just 89 points. Selected 31st overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2010 -- the Taylor Hall draft -- Pitlick never reached the heights for which the Oilers had hoped. As such, he wouldn't play an NHL game until 2013-14, when he dressed in ten games for Edmonton, scoring just one goal.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS CONTINUE TO PAY FOR STAN BOWMAN'S BLUNDERS
Stan Bowman's time as GM is like the wildest roller coaster ever. Hired in 2009, Bowman led the Chicago Blackhawks through three Stanley Cups, two gigantic sexual assault scandals, a few great moves, and several terrible moves. The Blackhawks' organization is in shambles after the fallout from the 2010 scandal...
NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche
Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
CALGARY FLAMES AND MACKENZIE WEEGAR CLOSING IN ON HUGE EXTENSION
The Calgary Flames are reportedly closing in on a contract extension with defenseman Mackenzie Weegar, somewhere in the neightborhood of eight years, $50 million (~$6.25M AAV):. The Flames acquired Weegar in the blockbuster trade that saw Matthew Tkachuk head off to Florida. Weegar, 28, was a seventh-round pick in 2013,...
MAPLE LEAFS' DEFENSEMAN ABSENT FROM PRACTICE, KEEFE ISSUES UPDATE
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Justin Holl was absent from the team's practice today, according to Jonas Siegel. It turns out he has food poisoning, per Sheldon Keefe. Holl should be considered just fine for the team's opener, but they need to stay as healthy as they can. With injuries already accumulating, the Leafs can hardly afford any more, or else their season can go off the rails in a hurry.
DUMBA CALLS OUT NHL'S ATTEMPTS TO HANDLE RACISM
Minnesota Wild defenseman Mathew Dumba called out the NHL regarding their attempts to handle racism in the league. The veteran blue-liner is asking the NHL to do a better job of erasing racism from the sport. He even went as far as calling it an "old boys club." "It just...
Rangers’ Panarin & Zibanejad Poised for 100-Point Seasons
Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad are the New York Rangers’ most potent offensive weapons, and both of them could have their first 100-point NHL seasons in 2022-23. However, it’s not guaranteed. 100-point seasons don’t come easy, and head coach Gerard Gallant’s Rangers will look to focus on team defense more than anything to make themselves playoff ready. These two offensive stalwarts still have the potential to break the 100-point barrier, but is that the direction the team is going?
KHL'S KIRILL ADAMCHUK GETS LENGTHY SUSPENSION FOR BRUTAL KNEE-ON-KNEE HIT (VIDEO)
The punishment for this one was well-deserved, in my opinion. Kirill Adamchuk of the KHL's Ak-Bars Kazan has been given a five game suspension after a brutal knee-on-knee hit Thursday. Kazan was taking on Yekaterinburg Automobilist when Adamchuk, who is never shy about throwing big hits, made contact with Canadian Curtis Valk's knee with his own. Valk was clearly in a lot of pain and would eventually limp to the back. Adamchuk was given five and a game at the time. He's since received the suspension, as well as an undisclosed fine.
EDMONTON OILERS RELEASE JAKE VIRTANEN FROM PTO
The Edmonton Oilers have released forward Jake Virtanen from his professional tryout agreement, per Darren Dreger. Virtanen, 26, played most recently in the KHL after being blacklisted from North American pro hockey due to a sexual assault charge, since acquitted. Edmonton signing him to a tryout was controversial enough, but...
FLYERS DEMOTE FORMER FIRST-ROUNDER CAM YORK, TORTORELLA EXPLAINS WHY
The Philadelphia Flyers announced the cuts they made today, and among that group is 2019 14th overall pick Cam York. York, 21, played 30 games for the Flyers last season and was expected to make a big jump in 2022-23. Alas, head coach John Tortorella did not vibe with York's game and sent him to the AHL.
ARBER XHEKAJ JUMPS AUSTIN WATSON AFTER HUGE HIT ON KIRBY DACH (VIDEO)
Arber Xhekaj went from an undrafted free agent to quietly signing a contract with Montreal, and now he is making an exclamatory statement in the Montreal Canadiens' camp with his relentless physical play. He has thrown big hits, fought several times, and contributed on the scoresheet a couple times too....
MINOR HOCKEY PLAYER TAKES OUT OPPONENT WITH A TWO-HANDED SWING TO THE HEAD (VIDEO)
This one is either going to lead to a lengthy suspension, or perhaps even an all out ban. A video circulating on the internet shows Russian hockey player Arseni Borisenko hitting opponent Ivan Suvorov in the head with his stick. This was no accident. Borisenko used both hands to take the swing and clearly knew exactly what he was doing. Suvorov went down hard, and it's tough the blame him. Here's the video:
CAROLINA HURRICANES TERMINATE CONTRACT OF RUSSIAN DEFENSEMAN
The Carolina Hurricanes announced today they have mutually agreed to terminate the contract of defenseman Grigorii Dronov. Which is odd, considering they signed the deal two days ago. The team's release simply states: "...the Hurricanes have agreed to mutually part ways with defenseman Grigorii Dronov." Dronov spent the last six...
Sabres host the Senators to begin 2022 season
BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres open the season at home against the Ottawa Senators. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 8-14-4 in division games last season. The Sabres committed 262 total penalties last season, averaging 3.2 per game and serving 8.1 penalty minutes per game. Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 11-12-3...
ONDREJ PALAT COMPARES DEVILS' YOUNG STAR TO NIKITA KUCHEROV
When Jack Hughes was drafted first-overall in 2019, he would soon become the first player in NHL history to jump directly from the USHL to the NHL. Although his first couple of seasons were rife with frustration -- both for lack of production and inability to stay healthy -- Hughes showed last season that he is the real deal, scoring 56 points in 49 games; a 94-point pace.
