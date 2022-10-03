ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
woay.com

West Virginia Democratic Party call on Governor Justice to pardon those convicted of simple possession of marijuana

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- West Virginia Democratic Party leader Mike Pushkin urges Governor Justice to issue pardons for West Virginians convicted of misdemeanor cannabis possession. President Biden announced yesterday that he would pardon thousands of Americans with simple possession of marijuana charges stating no one should be in jail just for...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
woay.com

Governor Justice and Hatfield McCoy Trails announce Fall UTV Giveaway

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice joins Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority to announce a special Fall Giveaway to encourage riders to explore the trails this fall. Anyone who purchases a 2022 riding permit for Hatfield McCoy trails before November 15 will be eligible to win a 2023...
POLITICS
woay.com

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sues unlicensed contractor

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor performing home improvement projects for consumers throughout West Virginia. The suit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom of Hurricane accepted money for home improvement projects he did not start or finish. Additionally, Sansom reportedly contracted with...
HURRICANE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Traffic Safety#Traffic Signals#Highway Safety#Traffic Signs#Nhtsa#Ghsp
woay.com

Attorney General Morrisey files suit against Disc Jockey for alleged violation of Consumer Credit & Protection Act

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed a lawsuit against a Disc Jockey/Wedding planner for allegedly failing to provide advertised services to several clients. Morrisey began investigating Smith following several complaints from West Virginia consumers. Smith claimed to own and operate the business first...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
woay.com

DHHR recommends flu vaccines for West Virginians of all ages

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) advises West Virginians 6 months and older to get a flu vaccination as the season approaches. Typical flu symptoms include fever, body aches, extreme tiredness, and dry cough. Individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms should consult their...
HEALTH
woay.com

WV WIC announces increase in Cash Value Benefits

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WV WIC) announce a monthly increase in Cash-Value Benefits (CVB) for WV WIC participants. United States Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service funded the increase through a continuing federal resolution. Effective...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy