Read full article on original website
Related
woay.com
Local agencies to receive 8 accessible minivans to support mobility in rural communities
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Local community groups joined with the state Department of Transportation to provide eight accessible minivans for local agencies serving rural communities. The vans will help with mobility by providing transportation to rural areas without access to public transit, taxis, or ride-sharing services. The state Department...
woay.com
United States Postal Service to close post office statewide on Monday in observance of Columbus Day
Louisville, KY (WOAY) – In observance of Columbus Day, on Monday, October 10, the United States Postal Services (USPS) will close post offices throughout West Virginia. There will be no mail delivery, called service, or Post Office Box services available, and will resume on Tuesday, October 11. USPS advises...
woay.com
West Virginia Democratic Party call on Governor Justice to pardon those convicted of simple possession of marijuana
Charleston, WV (WOAY)- West Virginia Democratic Party leader Mike Pushkin urges Governor Justice to issue pardons for West Virginians convicted of misdemeanor cannabis possession. President Biden announced yesterday that he would pardon thousands of Americans with simple possession of marijuana charges stating no one should be in jail just for...
woay.com
DHHR announces active COVID-19 cases decrease to 986; 9 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 6, 2022; there are currently 986 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Nine deaths have been reported, with a total of 7,445 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
woay.com
Governor Justice and Hatfield McCoy Trails announce Fall UTV Giveaway
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice joins Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority to announce a special Fall Giveaway to encourage riders to explore the trails this fall. Anyone who purchases a 2022 riding permit for Hatfield McCoy trails before November 15 will be eligible to win a 2023...
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Homeland Security announces James Stout as Inspector General
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security (WV DHS) selects James Stout as Inspector General. Stout began his career with the State Police in January 1994, serving several roles within the department. He expanded his leadership and managerial skills by operating as Field Training Officer thirteen times.
woay.com
West Virginia Board of Education President L. Paul Hardesty responds to Hope Scholarship decision
Charleston, WV (WOAY)- West Virginia Board of Education (BOE) President L. Paul Hardesty shared his thoughts in an open letter following the state Supreme Court’s decision to approve the Hope Scholarship Act. Hardesty states the BOW respects the Court’s decision and plans to move forward with the legislation as...
woay.com
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sues unlicensed contractor
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor performing home improvement projects for consumers throughout West Virginia. The suit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom of Hurricane accepted money for home improvement projects he did not start or finish. Additionally, Sansom reportedly contracted with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
woay.com
Attorney General Morrisey files suit against Disc Jockey for alleged violation of Consumer Credit & Protection Act
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed a lawsuit against a Disc Jockey/Wedding planner for allegedly failing to provide advertised services to several clients. Morrisey began investigating Smith following several complaints from West Virginia consumers. Smith claimed to own and operate the business first...
woay.com
DHHR recommends flu vaccines for West Virginians of all ages
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) advises West Virginians 6 months and older to get a flu vaccination as the season approaches. Typical flu symptoms include fever, body aches, extreme tiredness, and dry cough. Individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms should consult their...
woay.com
WV WIC announces increase in Cash Value Benefits
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WV WIC) announce a monthly increase in Cash-Value Benefits (CVB) for WV WIC participants. United States Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service funded the increase through a continuing federal resolution. Effective...
Comments / 0