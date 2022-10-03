President Joe Biden on Friday hit out at Republican members of Congress for repeatedly requesting federal funds for projects in their districts when they’d voted against the very bills which had made the funds available to them.Speaking at a Volvo powertrain plant in Hagerstown, Maryland, Mr Biden called out several GOP members by name while pointing out the hypocrisy of requesting funds from legislation they’d tried to stop.Citing a CNN report highlighting Republicans who slammed the programs they tried to take advantage of as “socialist,” Mr Biden noted how one member — Rep Paul Gosar of Arizona — had...

HAGERSTOWN, MD ・ 27 MINUTES AGO