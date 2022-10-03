ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

unc.edu

3 from Gillings School community to be honored on University Day

The Gillings School of Global Public Health will receive special recognition during the ceremonies on University Day, which will mark the 229th anniversary of the University of North Carolina’s founding and the beginning of public higher education in the United States. Three people affiliated with the Gillings School —...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
unc.edu

Carolina leads study on support needs for diverse student population

For several years, university professional development experts have raised concerns about the mental health of students, trainees and staff across universities. The COVID-19 pandemic and a period of heightened reckoning and protests about systemic racism in the United States in 2020 have exacerbated these concerns. To gain a better understanding,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
unc.edu

Disparities in property tax appeals seen in School of Government study

In 2020, an analysis of 118 million home sales across the nation from the past decade revealed that for nearly every state, property tax assessments were higher relative to sales prices in areas with higher Black and Hispanic populations. In what researchers coined “The Assessment Gap,” areas with higher concentrations of poor and minority residents were paying more in property taxes, on average, than white families in the same financial situation.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
unc.edu

An International Forum to End Bullying Comes to North Carolina

Faculty member Dorothy Espelage will lead a ‘critical’ gathering to help end the worldwide problem. For more than 25 years, faculty member Dorothy Espelage, Ph.D., has conducted research focused on issues around youth violence and has dedicated her career to creating interventions, policies, and laws that protect students and make schools safer.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
unc.edu

#GDTBATH: Ana Gutierrez Ramirez

As a high school student, Ana Gutierrez Ramirez wanted to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, but immigration policies prevented her from leaving Texas, where her family relocated after leaving her native Venezuela. Now, Gutierrez Ramirez is pursuing her second year of study at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health and leading the Latine Graduate and Professional Student Association in its first year as a student-led organization.
