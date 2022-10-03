In 2020, an analysis of 118 million home sales across the nation from the past decade revealed that for nearly every state, property tax assessments were higher relative to sales prices in areas with higher Black and Hispanic populations. In what researchers coined “The Assessment Gap,” areas with higher concentrations of poor and minority residents were paying more in property taxes, on average, than white families in the same financial situation.

DURHAM COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO