RON FRANCIS THINKS SHANE WRIGHT IS CAPABLE OF SPENDING THE ENTIRE YEAR IN SEATTLE
It appears that the pre-season performances of 2022 fourth overall pick Shane Wright have won over his General Manager, Ron Francis. In an interview with Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic on Wednesday, Francis said that he believes Shane Wright will spend the entire 2022-23 season with the Kraken. "I don't...
CALGARY FLAMES AND MACKENZIE WEEGAR CLOSING IN ON HUGE EXTENSION
The Calgary Flames are reportedly closing in on a contract extension with defenseman Mackenzie Weegar, somewhere in the neightborhood of eight years, $50 million (~$6.25M AAV):. The Flames acquired Weegar in the blockbuster trade that saw Matthew Tkachuk head off to Florida. Weegar, 28, was a seventh-round pick in 2013,...
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS RELEASE VETERAN FORWARD FROM PTO
The Columbus Blue Jackets have released forward Victor Rask from his professional tryout this morning:. Rask, 29, just wrapped up his 9th NHL season, and it may very well have been his last. In 506 games, Rask managed 223 points for the Carolina Hurricanes, Minnesota Wild, and Seattle Kraken. Now...
MINNESOTA WILD PROSPECT ANNOUNCES HE HAS OFFICIALLY BEATEN CANCER
It's a big day for Pavel Novak of the Minnesota Wild. The 20-year-old 5th round pick in 2020 has announced he has officially beaten cancer and is ready to return to hockey immediately. Hello everyone,. After a few months of troubles, I'm happy to share with you that I beat...
Vikings Sign Large Human
The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly signed the man who was cut by the Chicago Bears when the team made room for Armon Watts in September. That’s the NFL’s circle of life, and Khyiris Tonga is now a member of the Vikings, according to his agent David Canter. Tonga...
Longtime Viking Signs with Packers
The Green Bay Packers evidently need more defensive roster depth and chose a former Minnesota Viking for the job on Tuesday. Linebacker Eric Wilson joined the Packers, added to the team’s depth chart just days before Green Bay squares off with the New York Giants in London. Wilson was...
Jordan Poole was annoying teammates prior to Draymond Green altercation?
We are learning more about what may have led to the incident between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Green and Poole reportedly got into a physical altercation at practice on Wednesday. Though the two players have been known to get into verbal arguments, Green was described as having escalated Wednesday’s episode by “forcefully” striking Poole. You can read more about the incident here.
Legendary MLB Announcer Is Calling His Final Game Today
This Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers will mark Tom Grieve's final broadcast as an analyst. Grieve, 74, has been working Rangers games for 28 years. He'll ride off into the sunset once the 2022 regular season comes to an end. Grieve isn't just an analyst...
Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night
Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams. Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season. The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social...
Pirates did the right thing honoring Molina and Pujols
On the one hand, I can’t stand the St. Louis Cardinals. During the 2013-2015 run for the Pirates, it was the Cardinals who prevented the Bucs from advancing to the NLCS.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - A North Dakota pizza restaurant worker is going from behind the counter to the front lines of the NFL. At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out. “I saw him behind the line making pizzas and I just, I thought my manager...
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett era begins with ultimate disrespect vs. Bills not seen in over 50 years
It didn’t take more than four weeks before the Kenny Pickett era got underway in Pittsburgh. The Steelers quarterback came in during the third quarter of their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and is now poised to keeping the starting mantle at least through Week 5.
Angels let retiring player serve as manager for final game of season
The Los Angeles Angels gave Kurt Suzuki a nice sendoff to end his career. The Angels let Suzuki start Tuesday night’s 161st game of the season at catcher. He caught one pitch and then exited to a standing ovation as part of a ceremonial exit. Then on Wednesday, which...
2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, game times, TV channel, live stream, format as Wild Card Series kicks off Friday
Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason is nearly here. The MLB regular season wraps up Wednesday (Oct. 5) and the expanded, 12-team playoffs get underway on Friday (Oct. 7) with the best-of-three Wild Card Series. This is the largest playoff field ever for a full, 162-game season, and you can read more on the new format here. The 12-team field is finalized after the Braves clinched the NL East on Tuesday night and the rest of the wild-card seeding was sorted out. Game times for the Wild Card Series were announced Wednesday.
BRUINS PREPARED TO MAKE PASTRNAK HIGHEST PAID PLAYER IN FRANCHISE HISTORY
Heading into the 2022-23 season, Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak has not yet been signed to a contract extension, which has led to plenty of speculation in recent months. As of now, the uber-talented Pastrnak is set to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end. There had been some talk months ago that the Bruins may look to deal him if contract talks weren't going well, though management swiftly denied those rumors. It appears they weren't lying, as, according to Ty Anderson of Boston's 98.5 The Sports Hub, they are willing to go as high as he wants. In fact, Anderson suggested that if and when he signs, it will be the richest team deal in team history.
Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams pick may come back to haunt them
This article is not meant as self-aggrandizement for the DSN Media team, but we kinda called this one. I feel it appropriate to give full marks to Don Drysdale, A. J. Reilly, Ryan Griffin, and myself for seeing a freight train barrelling towards the Detroit Lions‘ rebuild process. The Jameson Williams pick is a lame duck now in the face of what we’ve been presented this season, and all of us at DSN Media saw it coming a mile away.
Mets pull nearly entire team mid-game after Braves clinch NL East
“It’s the top of the sixth here in Port St. Lucie,” SNY’s Gary Cohen joked after the Mets made wholesale changes in the sixth inning of Game 2 of Tuesday’s doubleheader - minutes after Atlanta defeated Miami to clinch the NL East.
PAUL BISSONNETTE BLASTED OVER HIS LATEST COMMENTS ON LIVE TV
During last night's broadcast of the Rangers-Bruins' preseason game, Paul Bissonnette made a joke about Tyler Seguin's looks, joking that the Stars' forward is responsible for the NHL's increased viewership; particularly among the female audience. In short, he joked that women watch hockey because of how attractive some of the...
NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche
Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
Braves pitcher could be in for major pay bonus if the stars align
If Jake Odorizzi goes the distance for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, it will be a sight to behold!. All that stands between Atlanta Braves starter Jake Odorizzi and $1 million is 8.2 innings pitched. While he has had his moments since coming over from the Houston Astros in the...
