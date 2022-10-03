ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Dave Doeren ready to turn page to impressive Florida State

By Matt Carter
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45JoWs_0iKL315i00
NC State coach Dave Doeren (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

On Sunday, a group of tired, frustrated, angry and disappointed NC State football players and staff met with head coach Dave Doeren to put the Clemson game to bed. Hours earlier, literally, the team was just arriving home to get into bed. The Pack did not get back till 4 a.m., following the primetime, 30-20 loss at the fifth-ranked Tigers.

Breaking down the game, Doeren identified culprits in the defeat that he called a role reversal from last year when the Wolfpack knocked off Clemson. This time, the Tigers were the team that made more plays and fewer mistakes than their opponent, Doeren noted.

Doeren identified two potential interceptions that were in NC State hands which could have altered the game, one preventing a TD drive by Clemson at the end of the half and the other being a potential pick-six if third-year sophomore corner Aydan White could have held onto the pass.

Yet, by the end of the team meeting Sunday, Doeren was confident the page had been turned. And according to Doeren, that better be the case with Florida State coming to town Saturday for an 8 p.m. kickoff at Carter-Finley Stadium.

“I know they’ll have juice,” Doeren proclaimed about his roster. “They’ll be ready to practice, and our leadership and experience on this football team will help in a situation like this.”

A year ago, NC State twice lost heartbreakers on the road. A 31-30 defeat at Miami was followed up with a 28-13 home victory over Louisville. A 45-42 setback at Wake Forest was succeeded by a 41-17 lopsided win at Carter-Finley Stadium against Syracuse.

“There’s no concern on that side,” Doeren noted about moving on from the Clemson loss. “The concern is just we’re playing a great team this week. I don’t think it’s going to be whether or not we’re ready to play. We’ve got to play good enough to win.”

Doeren noted this is the best Florida State team that NC State will have faced in a few years. The Seminoles started the season 4-0, including a pair of ACC wins, and reached the top 25 before falling at home Saturday to No. 15 Wake Forest, 31-21.

“Coach [Mike] Norvell and his staff deserve a lot of credit for the turnaround they’ve had down there,” Doeren noted.

Thus, Saturday will represent a bigger challenge than last year’s follow-up games after disappointing losses.

“I think it’s just an opportunity to respond,” Doeren added. “I think in life you find out who you are when you’re knocked down. It’s easy to be what everybody wants you to be when things are good. But the best way to get over that feeling is to go back to work. Put your head down, [and] focus on what led to success earlier. We know what the formula is for that here. It’s a great week of preparation, a great week of practice.

“A 1-0 mentality doesn’t mean you get to celebrate wins and then linger with losses.”

You can see Dave Doeren’s press conference below:

More tidbits from Dave Doeren and NC State football

• This will be the first time that NC State has faced Florida State multi-year starting quarterback Jordan Travis. Two years ago, Travis was injured. Last fall, he was part of a group of FSU players who missed the contest with illness.

Still, Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack coaches prepared for Travis because his availability was not disclosed until the last minute.

“Last year, I thought he was an athlete playing quarterback,” Doeren recalled. “This year, he’s a quarterback. He’s throwing accurate passes. He’s reading coverage. He’s giving his receivers chances to make plays.”

Through five games, Travis has completed 82 of 126 passes (65.9 percent) for 1,226 yards and 8 touchdowns with just 1 pick and has rushed for 50 yards and another score. Most importantly, FSU is 9-4 when Travis has started at quarterback over the past two years.

• The passing game has been the subject of discussion after struggling in games at East Carolina and Clemson and home vs. Texas Tech.

Doeren believes there is a collective improvement that needs to be had, and that the Pack needs to be more explosive downfield and competitive in making 50-50 catches.

“Give the quarterback a chance to make that throw and make the throw and then go out and finish the play,” Doeren described. “I think that’s the thing that we can improve on.

“We’re catching the ball underneath. You’re seeing some good yards after contact. The guys are blocking better than they have in the past. It’s just being more explosive and connecting with them so they have a chance to be more explosive.”

• NC State will host FSU at 8 p.m., Saturday for a third straight primetime game. The contest will be televised on ACC Network.

That streak of 3 straight evening games ends Oct. 15 at No. 21/22 Syracuse. The Orange, ranked after starting the year 5-0, have a bye this week. The two teams will meet at 3:30 and the contest will also be broadcast on ACC Network.

Comments / 1

Related
stateoftheu.com

Week 5 Florida College Football Power Rankings

With UF being the only Big 3 team to win last weekend, the remaining Florida programs are looking to get back on track this week with some interesting matchups. Unranked Florida State (4-1, 2-1 CONF) will play a game against the 14th ranked NC State Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1 CONF) at 8pm EST at Carter-Finley Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ACCN. NC State is favored to win.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
Local
Florida College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Football
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Clemson, SC
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Clemson News

Troubling news involving Clemson football players Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis surfaced this Wednesday. Davis was arrested for an incident that took place in July of 2021. He allegedly hit a postal vehicle while speeding. According to The Journal’s Riley Morningstar, a lawsuit filed in local court shows that Greene...
CLEMSON, SC
Albany Herald

Lee County's Ousmane Kromah gets coveted Georgia Bulldogs offer

LEESBURG — The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs have called. After Thursday night’s performance against Houston County, Lee County sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah got a message to call the running backs coach at the University of Georgia. Kromah returned the call and the offer was made to try and persuade Kromah to come to play football at Georgia’s flagship university after high school.
LEE COUNTY, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Get ready for the Nolettes

Imagine: It’s game day and the stands are filled in Doak Cambell Stadium. Florida State University has a third down when suddenly the Marching Chiefs begin playing and 20 females in sparkling uniforms stand up and begin dancing excitedly. Starting next football season, FSU fans can expect this sort...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Doeren
thefamuanonline.com

Did Ian put Florida Classic in limbo?

After hurricane Ian negatively affected Florida, Florida A&M University rattlers (FAMU) and. Bethune Cookman University wildcats (BCU) are feeling very apprehensive and believe that. The Florida Blue Classic tradition must go on. Although FAMU had no physical damage, B-CU ordered the evacuation of all students and staff from the campus....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#Nc State#East Carolina#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Carter Finley Stadium
wtxl.com

Homeless veteran gets a second chance at life

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a friendship started by chance, a life was changed forever. “I didn’t get to know him very well until I met him after he was attacked behind the building and a friendship sort of grew out of that circumstance,” says Thomas Bacot.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Friends, lawyers, family remember Peter Antonacci at Tallahassee memorial service

'We have lost a great Floridian, a great leader and a great man.'. Many of Florida’s top elected officials, prominent lawyers, lobbyists and judges gathered Monday to remember Peter Antonacci, the high-profile state government official and go-to-guy for several Governors. Antonacci died suddenly late last month. Both Gov. Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
thefamuanonline.com

Controversial ex-commissioner still on ballot in Gadsden County

In late July Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Jeffery Moore as District 2 commissioner for Gadsden County. Moore, a white male, filled the vacancy after the resignation of Anthony Viegbesie, an African American male. Moore became the only white member and only Republican on the five-member board. According to floridapolitics.com Gadsden...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
FSU
41nbc.com

Two arrested after 11lbs of meth found in car

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Two people are behind bars in Monroe County and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine. According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Monday, October 3rd around 4pm, a Monroe County deputy pulled over a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro for a traffic violation. The deputy said they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
71K+
Followers
75K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy