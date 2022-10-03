ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

thenewirmonews.com

State Fair Tickets are Now available

Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through October 11. Patrons can save up to 50 percent by buying tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location. The fair returns October 12 – 23 at the...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Night out and Concerts at CLA

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, the Cayce Police Department is hosting a ‘Night Out against Crime event’. It will take place Tuesday, October 4 from 6p-8pm at the Police Department 2 Lavern Jumper Road in Cayce. The event will feature a car club,...
CAYCE, SC
The Post and Courier

Columbia's Devine Street to add first Sully's Steamers location in area plus local bakery

COLUMBIA — A first Midlands location for a popular Greenville sandwich shop and a local bakery are coming to the heart of the Devine Street retail corridor. A new building in the 2800 block of Devine will host the first Columbia location for Sully's Steamers, the sandwich chain known for building its creations on bagels and serving them steamed to be hot and moist.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Entertainment
City
Columbia, SC
News19 WLTX

Free weekly double Dutch class unites Sumter community

SUMTER, S.C. — "It builds community, it’s bringing everybody together and giving them something positive to do," Sumter resident Talitha Harrison says about her double Dutch class. "There’s a little girl in a lot of us, so let's all come out and play, let’s have a good time,...
SUMTER, SC
coladaily.com

Gervais Street Bridge Dinner set for Sunday, Oct. 9

It doesn’t take a stretch of the imagination to see the Gervais Street Bridge Dinner is a big deal — or at least, a really long one. The annual fundraising dinner spans nearly the length of the bridge’s 1,415 feet. That’s longer than the height of the Eiffel Tower at a mere 1,083 feet.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter residents prepare for 13th annual Porches of Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter residents are opening their porches to the community tonight. The 13th annual Porches of Sumter event encourages residents to get to know each other. For this year's event, residents in the historic district are setting up tables on their porches and in their front yards where different local businesses and community members will be stationed to hand out food and drinks "to really showcase the neighborhoods that make Sumter so special," as Eric Reisenauer puts it.
SUMTER, SC
QSR Web

Bojangles to implement Genesis redesign in 25 South Carolina stores

Bojangles will modernize more than 20 of its restaurants in the Columbia, South Carolina market, according to a press release. The remodels are part of Bojangles' ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current customer demands. "We are excited to upgrade Bojangles restaurants in Columbia,...
COLUMBIA, SC
Terri Clark
Reba Mcentire
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia extending popular Food Truck Fridays through October

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia plans to extend their initiative Food Truck Fridays through October. The popular event brings food vendors and food trucks with different types of cuisines to the public. The trucks will be open from 11 am- 3pm at 2300 Bull Street. Please find...
COLUMBIA, SC
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Concert#The Palmetto State#Colonial Life Arena
coladaily.com

Restaurant Week, the tastiest time of the year begins Thursday

Restaurants across the Midlands are gearing up to greet and serve hundreds of new and current food lovers for an 11-day culinary celebration as Restaurant Week kicks off Thursday, Oct. 6, through Oct. 16. Restaurant Week is the tastiest time of the year and an excellent opportunity for participants to...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Funeral for fallen Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A somber day today for the local community as family, friends, and fellow officers say their final good-byes to Columbia Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley. He died last month after a medical emergency during a fitness training assessment. The funeral began at 11 am at New Spring...
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

SC community rallies behind woman crushed in car after tree fell

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A community has rallied behind a Columbia woman who was crushed inside her car by a fallen tree as Hurricane Ian approached. “We’ve always been protective of Jessie. Especially with her being the baby, but in this case, we were all kind of in a place where we couldn’t protect her. And that just really crushed all of us,” said Dorian Nixon.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Chapin Commons is growing: Here's what to expect

CHAPIN, S.C. — New options will be popping up along Columbia Avenue in Chapin Commons in the next few months. You can see the shell of new beginnings across the street from Chapin High School, but not the whole picture. That's about to change. "We got construction gearing right...
CHAPIN, SC
coladaily.com

Upscale state-of-the-art brewery coming to North Main Street

Peak Drift Brewing Company is positioned to take over Columbia as the newest and trendiest go-to spot for beer and so much more. Nestled in the heart of the Eau Claire neighborhood downtown on North Main Street, the 64,849 square feet facility is located in the former Stone Manufacturing Company facility, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
COLUMBIA, SC

