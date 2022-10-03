Nick Saban goes on fiery rant when asked about the possible gameplan for Jalen Milroe

Alabama coach Nick Saban raises his hands in a game against Auburn on Nov. 27, 2021. (Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

It’s safe to say the Alabama coach is tired of talking about his quarterback situation, just days after 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury that knocked him out of a win over Arkansas and forced backup Jalen Milroe to take over. Asked about it again on Monday, a classic Nick Saban rant unfolded.

After snapping at CBS sideline reporter Jenny Dell immediately following the game, then clapping back at a reporter who asked about the quarterback situation in the post-game press conference after the Arkansas game, Saban doubled down on Monday. He went on a mini-rant, expressing incredulity at being asked questions that might require him to tip his hand on his plans at the position.

“Again, I don’t talk to Jimbo on a regular basis but I’ll call him and tell him right after the conference if you want me to,” Saban said, voice beginning to rise. “I mean you guys think I’m going to tell you what we’re going to do with our offense and our team?”

Saban, who had a much-publicized offseason spat with the head coach of this week’s opponent, Texas A&M‘s Jimbo Fisher, was not about to spill the beans.

In fact, he already seemed perturbed that some had speculated on how he might use Milroe.

“You might as well make it up,” he continued. “I saw today where there’s headlines in the paper that I’m going to keep it a secret what we’re going to do with Bryce. It sounded like me making that statement. But I’ve never said that. But it was there in black and white. Like, so you can make up whatever you want to make up. Look at somebody else’s running quarterback and say, ‘They should put these plays in.’ I think that would be a better way to do it.”

Bottom line: Saban has a plan for Milroe and you’ll have to wait until Saturday to see it.

What Milroe will be running is not some package that’s been cobbled up on the fly. Well, at least if you take Saban at his word.

“We already have (a package),” Saban said. “You want us to put a new one together now just because he might play or use the old one? I mean we can do either one. I’ll go talk to the offensive coaches and see.”

With Bryce Young day to day, Jalen Milroe could play again

With Young dealing with an AC sprain in his shoulder and day to day, what is clear is that Milroe will be ready to play if called on.

He was good in relief of Young on Saturday, stepping in and leading two first-half touchdown drives to extend Alabama’s lead to 28-0. The Razorbacks eventually battled back, scoring 23 unanswered to make it competitive before Milroe and the Crimson Tide running game closed out a 49-26 win.

Milroe more than held his own.

“We try to put him in other games so he gets an opportunity to play so it’s not the first time he ever goes in the game,” Saban said. “But hopefully that’s what you try to do, is prepare guys so when they get an opportunity they’re ready to play. That’s why you try to get guys really good game experience so if they have to play they feel really comfortable going into the game.”

Will Milroe start on Saturday against Texas A&M in a game that kicks off at 8 p.m. on CBS? If an old-fashioned Nick Saban rant is any indicator, that remains to be seen.

At the very least, though, he’s gotten more considerable playing experience under his belt now.

“You’ll have to ask him how he felt. I can’t answer that question,” Saban said. “I just know as a coach what we try to do to prepare him so that they feel like at least psychologically they’re in the right place to go out there and read things and make the right choices and decisions. It’s why we practice. It’s why we give guys experience. And we’ve been fortunate that Jalen got a pretty good bit of experience in these first few games.”