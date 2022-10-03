Tyrann Mathieu intercepted his first pass in a Saints uniform last Sunday, and he had to cover some ground in a hurry to do so. According to Zebra Technologies, which uses GPS to track players' movements on the field, Mathieu covered 9.9 yards in 1.4 seconds from the time Kirk Cousins threw the ball to the time he secured the interception.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO