Here's why the Saints lost Latavius Murray to the Broncos after his big game in London
Latavius Murray’s entire football career has been oriented around finding an opening and hitting it hard. So, when the Denver Broncos came calling earlier this week with a great opportunity, the veteran running back seized it — even if that meant leaving the New Orleans Saints team that signed him out of a quasi-retirement.
Saints bring back some familiar faces after Broncos, Packers raided their practice squad
After losing running back Latavius Murray (Broncos) and linebacker Eric Wilson (Packers) off their practice squad, the New Orleans Saints filled the unit out with a couple familiar faces. The Saints signed both receiver Kevin White and defensive back Bryce Thompson to their practice squad Wednesday, bringing back a pair...
What you need to know about Garett Bolles’ injury
The Denver Broncos left tackle will miss the rest of the season with a reported broken right leg.
Finally, a prediction for some runs in MLB Wild Card Series: Best Bets for Oct. 7
Each day, one of our experts at Bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas both 'rehabbing' injuries, miss Saints Wednesday practice
Quarterback Jameis Winston and receiver Michael Thomas continued to miss practice for the New Orleans Saints. Both Winston (back/ankle) and Thomas (toe) missed last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with their respective injuries. The Saints practiced in New Orleans for the first time since last week’s game Wednesday, and Andy Dalton continued to lead a quarterback group that included Taysom Hill and Jake Luton.
Saints injury forecast is still gloomy, but it takes a slight positive turn Thursday
The good news is the New Orleans Saints' injury forecast did got marginally better from Wednesday to Thursday. The bad news is that the Saints still have almost a dozen players dealing with something at the moment. Quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle), wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe), defensive back P.J. Williams...
Saints QB Jameis Winston doubtful, WR Michael Thomas out for the 2nd straight week
The New Orleans Saints will almost certainly have to try and snap a three-game losing skid without their regular starting quarterback and one of their top offensive weapons. Quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, and receiver Michael Thomas (toe) will not play, coach Dennis Allen said Friday.
Prep football: 3 local games we're tracking Friday
There are some seasons when this game decides the Catholic League championship. This season, the winner will remain undefeated in District 9-5A play — but still with a long way to go. Curtis (4-1 overall) is 2-0 in league games. Rummel (4-1) is 1-0. Neither has played Edna Karr yet.
With speed and play recognition, Tyrann Mathieu showed his skills in 1st Saints interception
Tyrann Mathieu intercepted his first pass in a Saints uniform last Sunday, and he had to cover some ground in a hurry to do so. According to Zebra Technologies, which uses GPS to track players' movements on the field, Mathieu covered 9.9 yards in 1.4 seconds from the time Kirk Cousins threw the ball to the time he secured the interception.
Prep football: 3 players to watch Friday
The Tigers began the season with an overtime loss to Jesuit and have since won four in a row. In a 13-10 victory against Mandeville last week, Guidry rushed 14 times for 105 yards and a touchdown and completed 17-of-20 passes for 161 yards. Slidell continues 6-5A play against Hammond.
Zion Williamson and the Pelicans able to 'click' in the star forward's return
When Zion Williamson slashed into the lane early in the second quarter, four Chicago Bulls players converged. Williamson passed the ball to a wide-open CJ McCollum, who coolly knocked down a 3-pointer from the left corner. McCollum was one of nine players on the Pelicans’ roster who had never played...
