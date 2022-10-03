ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas both 'rehabbing' injuries, miss Saints Wednesday practice

Quarterback Jameis Winston and receiver Michael Thomas continued to miss practice for the New Orleans Saints. Both Winston (back/ankle) and Thomas (toe) missed last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with their respective injuries. The Saints practiced in New Orleans for the first time since last week’s game Wednesday, and Andy Dalton continued to lead a quarterback group that included Taysom Hill and Jake Luton.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Saints QB Jameis Winston doubtful, WR Michael Thomas out for the 2nd straight week

The New Orleans Saints will almost certainly have to try and snap a three-game losing skid without their regular starting quarterback and one of their top offensive weapons. Quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, and receiver Michael Thomas (toe) will not play, coach Dennis Allen said Friday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Prep football: 3 local games we're tracking Friday

There are some seasons when this game decides the Catholic League championship. This season, the winner will remain undefeated in District 9-5A play — but still with a long way to go. Curtis (4-1 overall) is 2-0 in league games. Rummel (4-1) is 1-0. Neither has played Edna Karr yet.
BELLE CHASSE, LA
Prep football: 3 players to watch Friday

The Tigers began the season with an overtime loss to Jesuit and have since won four in a row. In a 13-10 victory against Mandeville last week, Guidry rushed 14 times for 105 yards and a touchdown and completed 17-of-20 passes for 161 yards. Slidell continues 6-5A play against Hammond.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

