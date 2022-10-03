Read full article on original website
Hiker Scattering Father’s Ashes Along Appalachian Trail Found Dead in Apparent Drowning
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A 45-year-old thru-hiker on the Appalachian Trail died last week on the New Hampshire border in an apparent drowning. Joe “Kanga” Harvey, of Prentiss, Mississippi, was last spotted heading...
Mother, daughter hiking Appalachian Trail for Parkinson's have traveled 900 miles
PENNSYLVANIA -- WCCO has been following a local mother-daughter duo who are in the midst of hiking the Appalachian Trail.We talked with them before they took off in July. Gretja and her mom Susan are raising money in honor of their dad and husband, who has Parkinson's.They started in Maine and have a goal to be at the finish line in Georgia by Christmas. They are now 900 miles in and have made their way to Pennsylvania.In New Jersey, they saw four different bears on the trail. They also met a donkey.They're burning about 5,500 calories a day, so stops along the trail when they can eat real food are precious.They've been hiking up to 25 miles a day -- almost a marathon a day.We are going to check back in with the pair when they get a little further south.You can track their journey on YouTube by clicking here.
The 10 Best State Parks For Fall Running, Riding, Hiking, and Camping
September 22 marked the fall equinox, the first official day of autumn. It’s a season synonymous with numerous things from pumpkin spice lattes and apple orchards to Halloween and football. Here at Runner’s World, we think state parks should be added to the list. With cooler temperatures (in...
Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf
And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
Tourist Jumps Over Rail at Grand Canyon National Park, Local Man Goes Off on Him: VIDEO
One of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon is truly something you have to see to believe. The canyon tells the story of nearly two billion years of Earth’s geological history. Over that unfathomable span of time, the Colorado River has carved away layer after layer of rock, creating a canyon 277 miles in length, up to 18 miles in width, and more than 6,000 feet at its deepest point.
The most dangerous and venomous creature spreading in Florida.
The most dangerous and venomous creature spreading in Florida.Brody J/Flickr. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. One of the most poisonous caterpillars in the United States of America is spreading in Florida State.
Wisconsin Man Finds Remains Of Big Whitetail Buck Who Chased A Doe Off A Cliff
A buck in the rut knows one thing and one thing only… chasing does. It’s the one-time hunters have a slight advantage on these incredibly intelligent animals. Hoping they will slip up and make a mistake out chasing a woman. There are certainly a few parallels between humans...
More than bodies: Lake Mead gives up a 12 million year discovery
Dead bodies and sunken boats have been found in shrinking Lake Mead. Now the Nevada reservoir has yielded volcanic ash deposited 12 million years ago. What the drought is teaching us about the earth.
This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage
Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
Watch Shocking Moment Shark Leaps onto Fishing Boat off Maine Coast
Endangered mako sharks are renowned for their acrobatic displays when they are caught on fishing lines.
'Splooting' squirrels are 'freaking people out' in the San Francisco Bay: Animals are spotted stretching out on the ground all over the city to cool down in record-breaking heatwave
The San Francisco Bay area is experiencing a record-breaking heatwave that is causing squirrels to stretch out on the ground in order to release their body heat into the environment - and this act of ‘splooting’ is ‘freaking out’ people. Numerous reports of the grounded, motionless...
Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On
Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
Beautiful black bear with white fur in Michigan is killed by wolves shortly after a sighting
A rare black bear with white fur has met a tragic end after it was spotted in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The one-in-a-million bear was killed by wolves shortly after photos of the bear were posted by Facebook group Yooper Outdoors #906 on Sept. 6, 2022. The group, a Michigan-based...
Massive discovery made at world’s longest cave in Kentucky after miles of new tunnels are found
THIS Mammoth just got bigger. Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave – the longest cave in the world – is officially six miles longer than previously recorded, the National Park service announced last week. It now stretches an incredible 426 miles. Mammoth Cave National Park Superintendent Barclay Trimble revealed last...
Rare and Eerie Footage Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night At Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer.
The boy who found a 17 pound golden nugget and didn't know.
Conrad Reed found gold nugget by the creekHistory Collection. This family had no idea that this thing they used for a door stop, was worth a fortune!. Let's travel back to the year 1799, on a fairly nice day in spring. A 12 year old boy name Conrad Reed was spending the day outside fishing at this creek that ran through the family farm in North Carolina. To be exact, it was the little meadow creek that ran through their land.
Bodies of Two Missing Alaskan Moose Hunters Found, Search for Third Continues
After almost a month of searching for three missing moose hunters around the Lower Kuskokwim River, Bethel Search and Rescue and an army of other SAR groups and volunteers found the remains of two of the three men late last week. Shane McIntyre, Justin Crow, and Carl Flynn first went...
Teen with a fishing magnet found a safe full of cash. And then he returned it all to its owner.
This article originally appeared on 04.25.22 A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract. The hobby has caught the attention of law enforcement and government agencies because urban waterways are a popular place for criminals to drop weapons and stolen items after committing a crime. In 2019, a magnet fisherman in Michigan pulled up an antique World War I mortar grenade and the bomb squad had to be called out to investigate.
I took a 2-day luxury train across the US southwest that costs $1,500. It was a bucket list trip, but I wouldn't do it again.
I took the Rocky Mountaineer train from Denver, Colorado, to Moab, Utah. The once-in-a-lifetime trip usually costs $1,465. I purchased my ticket on sale for $1,052. While I had an incredible time, I won't go on another Rocky Mountaineer train anytime soon.
Scientists are looking at the 40,000-foot-tall clouds pumped out by the Mosquito Fire
Like a scene out of an apocalyptic movie, a raging California wildfire pumped out a monster cloud towering 40,000 feet into the atmosphere on Thursday.
