CBS Minnesota

Mother, daughter hiking Appalachian Trail for Parkinson's have traveled 900 miles

PENNSYLVANIA -- WCCO has been following a local mother-daughter duo who are in the midst of hiking the Appalachian Trail.We talked with them before they took off in July. Gretja and her mom Susan are raising money in honor of their dad and husband, who has Parkinson's.They started in Maine and have a goal to be at the finish line in Georgia by Christmas. They are now 900 miles in and have made their way to Pennsylvania.In New Jersey, they saw four different bears on the trail. They also met a donkey.They're burning about 5,500 calories a day, so stops along the trail when they can eat real food are precious.They've been hiking up to 25 miles a day -- almost a marathon a day.We are going to check back in with the pair when they get a little further south.You can track their journey on YouTube by clicking here.
