Read full article on original website
Related
University of Florida
Post-Hurricane Wildlife Encounters
Native Florida wildlife have adaptations and instincts that help them, literally, “weather the storm” during and after a hurricane. However, what is instinctual and normal for them may be unusual and concerning for us. Post-hurricane wildlife encounters can be uncomfortable but with a little knowledge, they don’t need...
University of Florida
Resources for Florida’s Fisheries and Aquaculture Industries Impacted by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian caused significant damage to large parts of Florida and the state’s fisheries and aquaculture industries were particularly hard hit. Several sources are available for industry members needing assistance. The federal government has already set up a page specifically for those impacted by Hurricane Ian (https://www.usa.gov/hurricane-ian). The website provides links to see if you qualify and how to apply for direct disaster assistance (https://www.disasterassistance.gov/) and disaster unemployment assistance (https://www.benefits.gov/benefit/597).
University of Florida
4-H Youth Learn Equine Disaster Preparedness
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, we’re taking a look back at how our 4-H’ers learned to keep their horses safe during a natural disaster. The 4-H Bits & Boots Club is comprised of horse-loving youth ages 8-18. Throughout the year, youth attend monthly meetings to discuss club business and participate in educational lessons. Last week, the club held their first meeting of the 4-H year. In light of the oncoming storm, the educational topic for this meeting focused on disaster preparedness for their horses. Living in beautiful Florida comes with a risky cost during the months of June through November. Hurricane season is an annual worry that every Floridian faces, especially those owning livestock. With the majority of the club’s members owning horses, Hurricane Ian’s impending landfall weighed heavily on their minds.
Comments / 0