In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, we’re taking a look back at how our 4-H’ers learned to keep their horses safe during a natural disaster. The 4-H Bits & Boots Club is comprised of horse-loving youth ages 8-18. Throughout the year, youth attend monthly meetings to discuss club business and participate in educational lessons. Last week, the club held their first meeting of the 4-H year. In light of the oncoming storm, the educational topic for this meeting focused on disaster preparedness for their horses. Living in beautiful Florida comes with a risky cost during the months of June through November. Hurricane season is an annual worry that every Floridian faces, especially those owning livestock. With the majority of the club’s members owning horses, Hurricane Ian’s impending landfall weighed heavily on their minds.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO