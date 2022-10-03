ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wegotthiscovered.com

An awe-inspiring epic never getting the sequels it deserved still stings almost 20 years later

Not every movie designed with the intention of launching a multi-film franchise is lucky enough to be rewarded with one, but it’s been almost 20 years, and fans are still struggling to come to terms with the acclaimed seafaring epic Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World existing as a standalone feature – as opposed to the launchpad for more installments it deserved to be.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Werewolf by Night’ producer explains why it had to be in black and white

Anyone can rhyme off the most prominent merits of streaming services; you don’t have to leave the house, you can pause your show or movie at any point to refill your snacks or use the bathroom, and you don’t have to worry about sharing a room with strangers who don’t understand cinema etiquette.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror veterans are showering praise for arguably the best gorefest in the genre

Somehow, there are horror fans out there that haven’t yet seen one of the most gut-wrenching, sadistic, innovative, and genre-defining masterpieces in biological horror history. Of course, we’re talking about James Wan’s Saw (2004). Apparently, despite nearing its 20-year anniversary, there are still innocent viewers who haven’t yet subjected themselves to Wan’s wonderful world of inhumane torment. For anyone in sheer disbelief. we’re right there with you.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A brutal historical thriller with an incredibly random cast battles back against streaming invaders

Any action-packed historical epic worth its salt tends to populate a sprawling ensemble with a cavalcade of big names, recognizable faces, and veteran character actors. While 2019’s brutal The Rising Hawk (also known as Fall of a Kingdom in certain territories) sticks to the playbook, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more random assemblage of talent.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer leaves fans with immense guilt following inclusion of vengeful penguins

With the first look at The Super Mario Bros. Movies, the reception has been very mixed, but one particular glow-up has fans remembering some of their greatest gaming sins. Super Mario 64 was an amazing game and remains one of the most ground-breaking in the series, but it’s also potentially the only video game in existence to let players commit mass penguin genocide. If you weren’t throwing the adorable polygon penguins off the map, you’re lying.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

An ambitious sci-fi disaster that tried to change cinema but killed a studio instead goes back under the spotlight

Plenty of big budget blockbusters come along and claim that they’re going to change cinema forever, but you can count the ones that have actually managed to do it on a couple of hands at most. As flawed as it was, colossal commercial catastrophe Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within did at least make an ambitious play to reinvent the wheel.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

In shocking news, reviews label Netflix’s latest original thriller as being completely unremarkable

If there’s one thing Netflix does incredibly well, it’s roll out a consistent line of glossy genre films that land mediocre reviews from critics, but still manage to make a splash at the higher end of the most-watched rankings before fading from memory in no time at all. As if by clockwork, Luckiest Girl Alive is here to fulfill that remit.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Fans boycott George R.R. Martin’s latest book as the community wishes for a gory scene from ‘Fire & Blood’

House of the Dragon continues to reign supreme over the television landscape despite fighting a ferocious rival in the form of The Rings of Power, but the community seems conflicted about George R.R. Martin’s latest book, which has been co-authored by fellows who have a none-too-commendable reputation on social media.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Aemond One-Eye makes his debut as ‘House’ fans call out deceptive marketing methods

When you think about all the calamity that will ensue as a result of the Targaryen civil war, you almost wish the House of the Dragon world was civil enough to disregard all contestants and form a council, like King Jaehaerys did, to choose the next king and be done with it. But alas, as Viserys grows more feeble, it increasingly looks as though Rhaenyra and Alicent’s children will come to blows.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A gut-busting horror classic that deserved a sequel is spooking up the streaming charts

Without a doubt, the horror/comedy sub-genre has provided a slew of classics over the years that understandably become revitalized during the spooky season. And while more-modern films within the umbrella are recognized in Shaun of the Dead and Happy Death Day, the incomparable classics are simply untouchable when it comes to presenting a healthy mix between genuine fear and tear-jerking silliness. In that regard, it would be hard to ignore that the movie which generated such balance the best is 1988’s Beetlejuice.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The perfect director to take on ‘Blade’ has just landed in Marvel’s lap

The MCU’s very first “Special Presentation” landed on Disney Plus today, in the form of Werewolf by Night, and horror-leaning Marvel fans are loving it. There’s been a lot of interest in seeing the studio embrace the supernatural, darker side of its universe in recent years, ever since a Blade reboot was announced back in 2019, and WbN perfectly introduced us to that corner of the MCU, offering a spooky, gory, funny thrillride.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A hapless historical epic that ditched a great idea for something far worse rises up on the Netflix Top 10

Hollywood’s love of rehashing stories everyone knows by heart has been an issue for decades, and one of the great unanswered cinematic questions of our time is what would had happened if Ridley Scott had opted to stick with the original pitch for Nottingham, instead of refitting the idea into yet another straightforward retelling of the Robin Hood legend.
TV & VIDEOS

