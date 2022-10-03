Read full article on original website
An awe-inspiring epic never getting the sequels it deserved still stings almost 20 years later
Not every movie designed with the intention of launching a multi-film franchise is lucky enough to be rewarded with one, but it’s been almost 20 years, and fans are still struggling to come to terms with the acclaimed seafaring epic Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World existing as a standalone feature – as opposed to the launchpad for more installments it deserved to be.
‘Werewolf by Night’ producer explains why it had to be in black and white
Anyone can rhyme off the most prominent merits of streaming services; you don’t have to leave the house, you can pause your show or movie at any point to refill your snacks or use the bathroom, and you don’t have to worry about sharing a room with strangers who don’t understand cinema etiquette.
Marvel’s latest villain confirms they broke the acting habit of a career for the MCU
Method acting is a sensitive subject in Hollywood. It involves staying in character even when the camera is not rolling and famous actors like Daniel Day-Lewis, Jeremy Strong from Succession, and Christian Bale all dabble in it. However, Bale did not use the method in his latest movie to hit theaters.
An unfortunately condemned horror sequel doesn’t deserve to be damned by bad reviews
Tomorrow brings the premiere of David Bruckner’s Hellraiser reboot on Hulu, and the latest installment in the never-ending horror franchise is already riding a wave of buzz and momentum, having secured the saga’s best-ever score on Rotten Tomatoes. As tends to be the case with any spooky series...
Horror veterans are showering praise for arguably the best gorefest in the genre
Somehow, there are horror fans out there that haven’t yet seen one of the most gut-wrenching, sadistic, innovative, and genre-defining masterpieces in biological horror history. Of course, we’re talking about James Wan’s Saw (2004). Apparently, despite nearing its 20-year anniversary, there are still innocent viewers who haven’t yet subjected themselves to Wan’s wonderful world of inhumane torment. For anyone in sheer disbelief. we’re right there with you.
A brutal historical thriller with an incredibly random cast battles back against streaming invaders
Any action-packed historical epic worth its salt tends to populate a sprawling ensemble with a cavalcade of big names, recognizable faces, and veteran character actors. While 2019’s brutal The Rising Hawk (also known as Fall of a Kingdom in certain territories) sticks to the playbook, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more random assemblage of talent.
Fans know exactly who Gisele Bündchen should date next after she and Tom Brady both reportedly hire divorce lawyers
Following weeks of speculation into their marriage, on Tuesday it was reported that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife of 13 years, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, have both retained divorce lawyers and are now proceeding with their conscious uncoupling. It’s no small secret that Brady and Bündchen...
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer leaves fans with immense guilt following inclusion of vengeful penguins
With the first look at The Super Mario Bros. Movies, the reception has been very mixed, but one particular glow-up has fans remembering some of their greatest gaming sins. Super Mario 64 was an amazing game and remains one of the most ground-breaking in the series, but it’s also potentially the only video game in existence to let players commit mass penguin genocide. If you weren’t throwing the adorable polygon penguins off the map, you’re lying.
October 4 will now unofficially be known as ‘Divorce Day’ following 3 major celeb couple splits
Whoever the opposite of Cupid is, they scored six direct hits yesterday in a flurry of marital splits that saw three prominent celeb couples announcing that they were untying the knot on the same day. October 4 may well go down in divorce history as the “Black Tuesday” of wedded acrimony.
An ambitious sci-fi disaster that tried to change cinema but killed a studio instead goes back under the spotlight
Plenty of big budget blockbusters come along and claim that they’re going to change cinema forever, but you can count the ones that have actually managed to do it on a couple of hands at most. As flawed as it was, colossal commercial catastrophe Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within did at least make an ambitious play to reinvent the wheel.
Good Morning, Baltimore: The Pope of Trash is directing his first movie in almost twenty years
Some directors go away forever, or eventually get tired and retire from making movies. John Carpenter, for example, last directed in 2010 with The Ward. But the Pope of Trash, the Duke of Dirt himself, John Waters, is coming back with a new movie, his first as director since 2004.
In shocking news, reviews label Netflix’s latest original thriller as being completely unremarkable
If there’s one thing Netflix does incredibly well, it’s roll out a consistent line of glossy genre films that land mediocre reviews from critics, but still manage to make a splash at the higher end of the most-watched rankings before fading from memory in no time at all. As if by clockwork, Luckiest Girl Alive is here to fulfill that remit.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Fans boycott George R.R. Martin’s latest book as the community wishes for a gory scene from ‘Fire & Blood’
House of the Dragon continues to reign supreme over the television landscape despite fighting a ferocious rival in the form of The Rings of Power, but the community seems conflicted about George R.R. Martin’s latest book, which has been co-authored by fellows who have a none-too-commendable reputation on social media.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Aemond One-Eye makes his debut as ‘House’ fans call out deceptive marketing methods
When you think about all the calamity that will ensue as a result of the Targaryen civil war, you almost wish the House of the Dragon world was civil enough to disregard all contestants and form a council, like King Jaehaerys did, to choose the next king and be done with it. But alas, as Viserys grows more feeble, it increasingly looks as though Rhaenyra and Alicent’s children will come to blows.
A gut-busting horror classic that deserved a sequel is spooking up the streaming charts
Without a doubt, the horror/comedy sub-genre has provided a slew of classics over the years that understandably become revitalized during the spooky season. And while more-modern films within the umbrella are recognized in Shaun of the Dead and Happy Death Day, the incomparable classics are simply untouchable when it comes to presenting a healthy mix between genuine fear and tear-jerking silliness. In that regard, it would be hard to ignore that the movie which generated such balance the best is 1988’s Beetlejuice.
The perfect director to take on ‘Blade’ has just landed in Marvel’s lap
The MCU’s very first “Special Presentation” landed on Disney Plus today, in the form of Werewolf by Night, and horror-leaning Marvel fans are loving it. There’s been a lot of interest in seeing the studio embrace the supernatural, darker side of its universe in recent years, ever since a Blade reboot was announced back in 2019, and WbN perfectly introduced us to that corner of the MCU, offering a spooky, gory, funny thrillride.
A hapless historical epic that ditched a great idea for something far worse rises up on the Netflix Top 10
Hollywood’s love of rehashing stories everyone knows by heart has been an issue for decades, and one of the great unanswered cinematic questions of our time is what would had happened if Ridley Scott had opted to stick with the original pitch for Nottingham, instead of refitting the idea into yet another straightforward retelling of the Robin Hood legend.
‘Hellraiser’ director addresses a potential ‘Friday the 13th’ reboot
The Hellraiser reboot on Hulu is getting a lot of attention for a lot of different reasons, but one of those is the pedigree of the director. David Bruckner has directed a number of horror movies, and for a time, he was attached to a Friday The 13th reboot movie.
