Residents in St. Augustine neighborhood facing big cost after Hurricane Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Neighbors say they love their neighborhood but flood damage is starting to become a headache. “Its flooded the last three times. I mean we want to tear down and build up or raze the houses because you know you can’t just keep doing this," said Luke Burge, a resident of Davis Shores neighbor.
Multiple crashes tie up I-95 through St. Augustine
Jacksonville, Fl — Multiple crashes have tied up traffic I-95 southbound through St. Augustine. Three semi trucks are involved in the crash near SR 207. No one was hurt in the crash. Listen to 104.5 FM for First Alert Traffic updates every 6 minutes during Jacksonville’s Morning News.
UPDATE: Southbound lanes of I-95 reopening near SR 16 in St. Johns County
UPDATE 7:30 a.m. - Lanes are starting to reopen. Traffic is slowly starting to move again. ORIGINAL STORY 6:15 a.m. - Traffic is being detoured around a crash on Interstate 95 between state roads 16 and 207 in St. Johns County. The crash, which happened shortly after 2 a.m. Friday,...
'Right now our men and women are in crisis': St. Johns County Fire & Rescue gets funding for mental health
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — When there is tragedy or disaster, firefighters and paramedics run in to help. But who helps them digest what they see and experience?. St. Johns County firefighters just received a half million dollars for mental health assistance. "Right now our men and women are...
The City of St. Augustine will expedite debris removal on Friday, October 7
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, The City of St. Augustine has hired a private contractor to remove debris from residential areas impacted by the storm on Friday, October 7. DRC Emergency Services will collect materials based on the amount of material and ease of access to the debris.
'It was completely underwater': Atlantic Beach metal working shop collects supplies for Southwest Florida recovery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cleaning up after the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian continues, but it could take years for some communities to completely rebuild. Thousands of people in Southwest Florida are in desperate need of supplies and a small business owner in Atlantic Beach plans to help. When you...
Ian left at least $38 million in home damage in St. Johns County; first responders made 26 high-water rescues
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Even though it wasn’t as bad as it could have been, St. Johns County officials said Tropical Storm Ian still left millions of dollars in damage in its wake when it blew through the area last week. St. Johns County Commissioners were briefed Thursday...
Former THP Trooper reportedly spotted in Florida after going missing; car located near beach
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Florida has since put out an alert about the missing man. On Wednesday, the department posted on Facebook, saying Briggs' car was found at the boardwalk on Okaloosa Island on Tuesday.
Group of Northeast Florida doctor’s offices collecting supplies for people impacted by Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Supplies are coming in to help the people in Southwest Florida who were impacted by Hurricane Ian. The items are much needed for people in the hardest hit areas. The Clay County Fair and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are collecting supplies, and so is a...
Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties
Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
Florida woman filmed her ‘goodbyes’ during Ian
"I did the video because I didn't know if the next morning they were going to find my body and I hoped I could get a message out to my parents and tell them that I loved them and the people that I cared about."
Baby Luca and the Secret Meatball: Local family has a bright spot after Ian floods their St. Augustine eatery
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It was the dream of Jon Sandroni. "I did a lot of work myself. Watching it all go was pretty devastating," he says. Sandroni and his father poured their own sweat and money into creating Celestino's Wine Bar on Anastasia Island, just down from the Bridge of Lions.
Florida firefighter rescues little girl who was trapped in Hurricane Ian floodwaters
A Florida firefighter is being hailed a hero after a photo captured him rescuing a young girl who was trapped in floodwaters from Hurricane Ian, First Coast News reported.
Davis Shores residents digging out as St. Augustine begins debris pickup after Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine residents were still cleaning up their homes from storm debris and floodwater damage Saturday, two days after Ian left a trail of destruction across Florida. The city started yard debris pick up Saturday for all the areas hardest hit by the storm. In St. Augustine’s Davis Shores neighborhood, homes on the street flooded and residents left damaged items out in front of their homes for pickup Saturday.
