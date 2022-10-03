Read full article on original website
getnews.info
OKC Web Design Agency Offers Rebranding Services to Local Customers
The SEO Answer offers local customers the opportunity to rebrand or update their websites at a discount. Improving leads through improved website design is available through the professional services. The SEO Answer and Juliann Young are pleased to announce that the OKC web design agency is at the forefront of...
getnews.info
An Unprecedented Limb Regeneration Project launches Indiegogo Campaign
Now Seeking Community Support via Indiegogo, This Revolutionary Project is for the Future of the Humanity!. Biosis LRP Inc. has proudly announced the launch of an inspiring new revolutionary project aimed to serve the humanity for the generations to come. Biosis LRP is a Canadian startup that strives to make a difference in the world and this unprecedented project is committed to limb and organ regeneration for those who need them. To introduce this project to the world, the Canadian startup has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, and the team of Biosis LRP is welcoming generous community support and backing.
getnews.info
GDPR-Compliant Alternative to Google Analytics Launched by SupportHost
Denmark has banned Google Analytics, which is already illegal in other European countries as well. In response to the GA ban, SupportHost has developed a cheap integration with Matomo, a popular GDPR-compliant alternative to Google Analytics. SupportHost has launched its proprietary alternative to Google Analytics after Denmark has ruled Google...
getnews.info
Power House Woman Launches First Book In Power House Women Who Win Anthology Book Series
Interviewing powerhouse women in the coaching industry. International Best Selling author, publisher, and speaker Sharlrita Deloatch has announced the launch of her new book Power House Women Who Win in Coaching: Proven Strategies to Start, Build & Grow From Successful Women Making Power Moves in the Coaching Industry. Her book is being published through her own company, BWE Publishing and Consulting, with the goal of empowering rising professional women to take initiative in their careers.
Carbon6 Raises $66M, Acquires 16 Companies to Simplify Success for Ecommerce Entrepreneurs
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Carbon6 (Carbon6 Technologies, Inc.), a leading software suite for the Amazon marketplace that simplifies operational success for online entrepreneurs, has raised a $66M financing round, including a mixture of equity and venture debt. Carbon6’s Series A equity financing round was led by global multi-stage technology venture capital firm White Star Capital, with participation from Kale Investment Fund, Benevolent Capital and MidCap Financial. MidCap Financial, which is managed by Apollo Capital Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., pursuant to an investment management agreement, also provided Carbon6’s venture debt financing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005302/en/ Founding Team of Carbon6: Kazi Ahmed, Justin Cobb, Naseem Saloojee (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
The Startup Battlefield 200: Climate tech and health tech edition
That’s a whole lotta noteworthy startups, so we’re highlighting them by vertical. Today we focus on climate tech and health tech. But don’t stop there. You’ll find all of these up-and-coming companies listed in the Exhibitor Directory. Startup Battlefield 200: Climate tech and health tech edition.
getnews.info
New Book, The Orb’s Gift from Heaven, reveals rare insight into the Spiritual Orb phenomenon
In her latest book, The Orb’s Gift from Heaven, a Supernatural, Spiritual, Romance, author E.A.Stark shares the story of Hollywood star Sean Bradley, whose wife and daughter have a message from beyond the grave. Revealing themselves in the form of spiritual orbs, they request the help of an unprofessed medium/author Evily Landy to help facilitate their visitation.
getnews.info
New Book Co-Authored by Jennifer Morehead is an Essential Guide to Running a Successful Business From Home
“CEO From Home: Run a Successful Business on Your Terms is now available on Amazon.”. CEO From Home: Run a Successful Business on Your Terms is now available on Amazon. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are currently more than two million businesses operated out of people’s homes. That number is only growing as technology makes working from anywhere easier than ever before. For aspiring or current CEOs looking to start, acquire, or continue running a business on their own terms and from the comfort of home, Jennifer Morehead’s new book CEO From Home: Run a Successful Business on Your Terms is an essential read.
TechCrunch
Spotify acquires content moderation tech company Kinzen to address platform safety issues
Founded in 2017 by Áine Kerr, Mark Little and Paul Watson, Kinzen’s mission has focused on protecting public conversations from “dangerous misinformation and harmful content,” according to its website. This is an area Spotify has had direct experience with due to the controversy over its top...
TechCrunch
Lightdash takes on Looker with an open source BI platform built for dbt
In its original guise, Lightdash was known as Hubble when it graduated from YC’s S20 batch, with a focus on helping companies run tests on their data warehouse to identify issues with data quality. These data quality metrics, as it transpired, were most useful inside BI tools, which co-founder and CEO Hamzah Chaudhary says no BI tools on the market supported. And so they pivoted the product to Lightdash and began working on the new project full time in May 2021 to solve a big pain point for data analysts.
Digital Trends
Overwatch 2: How to merge your accounts
Overwatch 2 has hit, fully replacing the original game, and is looking to fully revamp the excitement for this hero shooter. Now a free-to-play game, Overwatch 2 boasts plenty of new features like a battle pass system, as well as full cross-platform support. That means that this game can be enjoyed by anyone regardless of which system they wish to play on.
TechCrunch
Amazon has 365 days to pour $150 million into diverse check writers
The goal is that the money will support more than 10 funds and, as a result, over 200 companies over the next year. So far, recipients include Techstar’s $8 million pre-seed vehicle, Collide Capital, Share Ventures and Energy Impact Partners; meaning there are six more slots open. In some ways, this is a continuation of Amazon’s investment in underrepresented founders, including the AWS Impact Accelerator, an initiative that is committing more than $30 million to back underrepresented founders over the next three years. Last year, Amazon committed $150 million to its Black Business Accelerator.
