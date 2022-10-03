Read full article on original website
Related
Man releases thousands of 'lady bugs' but it turns out they weren't ladybugs, but something much worse
"They've committed ecological warfare by releasing thousands of what they think are ladybugs..." According to The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, non-native plants, animals, and microorganisms are referred to as invasive species because they have the potential to quickly expand and threaten the environment, the economy, and/or human health after being introduced to a new area. The release of invasive species by pet and aquarium owners is one method of introduction.
BHG
Why Your Zucchini Plants Are Flowering but Not Fruiting
Zucchini are some of the easiest-to-grow garden plants of summer. However, one of the biggest problems gardeners have with them is that sometimes the plants fail to develop mature fruit. You might see your zucchini plant begin to produce a parade of golden flowers and, maybe, small fruit. You triumphantly bust out your recipes for spaghetti zoodles and zucchini muffins; then, one by one, each flower and fruit drops off or shrivels up. Thankfully, you can often turn the problem around within minutes and in a week or two have abundant zucchini for all your favorite recipes. Follow these 4 tips to avoid the disappointment of stubborn zucchini that won't fruit.
natureworldnews.com
Sphagnum Moss Found to Drastically Slow Down Rainwater Runoff in Peak District ‘Outdoor Laboratory’ Study
Researchers discovered that a "superhero" moss can significantly reduce the risk and severity of flooding for communities living downstream. Scientists from the conservation organization Moors for the Future Partnership discovered that planting sphagnum moss in upland areas could dramatically slow the rate at which water runs off the hillsides, preventing river catchments from being inundated with water downstream.
What Plants Grow Best In October?
Newsweek have spoken to the experts to find out what plants you can grow throughout October's chilly weather.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Benefits of Using Crushed Seashells in Your Soil
Recently, I read about using crushed seashells to improve the soil in your garden. Gardening my entire life in the Midwest, I hadn’t heard of this method, so I did a little research. Should I be adding crushed seashells to my garden?. The quick answer is I probably shouldn’t,...
BHG
How to Plant Cherry Seeds and Grow a Tree of Your Very Own
After enjoying some cherry fruits, you may have wondered if you can grow a cherry tree from the pit, or seed. Although it's more common to purchase and plant cherry trees as grafted seedlings, you can grow cherries from seeds too. Referred to as "stone fruits" like their cousins plums, peaches, and apricots, cherries are relatively easy to grow in a home garden. In good years, a single mature cherry tree can yield buckets full of delicious fruit following its spring flowers. Here's what you need to know about the different types of cherry trees, how to grow them from seed, and how to care for your seedlings.
What makes autumn leaves change color?
Fall is officially here, which means the leaves will change from green to shades of red, yellow, and orange. Buy why exactly does this annual event take place?
Times News
A wooly winter?
What do the thickness of onion peels, the colors of a particular caterpillar and the tails of squirrels have in common?. They’re all things that have found their way into weather folklore. Senior editor Sarah Perreault and her staff at The Old Farmer’s Almanac often find themselves fielding questions...
IN THIS ARTICLE
extension.org
Overwintering rhubarb #813232
Can rhubarb be overwintered in pots in a protected area. I am attaching a link to the U of M Extension yard and garden website about growing rhubarb in your garden: https://extension.umn.edu/vegetables/growing-rhubarb#dividing-923463. The air around the pot in winter would freeze the roots. If it is necessary to overwinter the...
dornob.com
Symbiotic Architecture: Artificial Intelligence Envisions Living Housing Built into Redwood Trees
AI-generated art has advanced so much recently, it’s winning first prize in fine arts competitions meant for human artists. Programs like DALL-E and Midjourney make it possible to produce surprisingly beautiful, nuanced works of art just by entering text-based prompts. This development is stirring up a lot of controversy and ethical concerns, and rightfully so.
modernfarmer.com
Why You Should Grow Almonds and Thyme Together
The secret to growing almonds while retaining healthy soil and mitigating the impacts of climate change may be as simple as adding a little thyme. According to a study conducted as a part of the Diverfarming project—a European initiative aimed at increasing sustainable farming and forestry, including crop diversification and low-input farming practices—adding rows of perennial plants such as thyme to almond orchards can simultaneously reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase soil carbon sequestration. The addition of thyme to the orchards also increased the productivity of the crop land.
Tree Hugger
Flowers and Hedges Team Up to Help Bees
Perennial flowers and hedges work together to provide continuous resources to support wild bees, a new study finds. Researchers in Germany studied wild bee populations surrounding orchards, which depend on pollinators. They found that the flowering cycles of hedgerows and strips of perennial flowers complement each other, leading to greater wild bee diversity and abundance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KING-5
Is that fruit ripe? How to know when it’s time to harvest your fruit trees
Nothing beats the flavor of home grown fruit picked right off the tree in your own yard. For great flavor, however, it's important to harvest fruit at the right time. Some fruit must ripen on the tree and won't ripen if you pick it early, while other fruit must be picked before it ripens, and stored properly in order to produce delicious flavor.
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Swiss Chard in Hardiness Zone 7 (2022)
Do you want to grow Swiss Chard in Hardiness Zone 7, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting Swiss Chard is not as easy as it seems. Swiss Chard are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside...
Augusta Free Press
Tom H. Hastings: My zero-sum hummingbirds
I adore “my” hummingbirds, arguably the best in-close flyers in the world, with reaction times so fast they zip in next to angry defensive bees to score a sip of sugar water despite the bees coming at them in a bee fury that would dissuade virtually any other critter, including me.
15 Plants You Can Grow That Your Dog Will Love
There is a wide array of flowers, bushes, and herbs that are harmless or even good for your dog to eat occasionally. Here are some ideas to get started.
Learn 100 Valley Birds #8: Northern Flicker
We’re always excited to post another in Jim Gain’s “Learn 100 Valley Birds” series. See more of Jim’s excursions into nature at Reflections of the Natural World. Number 8 in our series, and number 13 overall, the Northern Flicker (Colaptes auratus) is a medium-sized bird of the woodpecker family. It is native to most of North America, parts of Central America, Cuba, and the Cayman Islands, and is one of the few woodpecker species that migrate. Here in the San Joaquin Valley, the Northern Flicker is a common year-round resident.
Comments / 0