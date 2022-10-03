Read full article on original website
Carbon6 Raises $66M, Acquires 16 Companies to Simplify Success for Ecommerce Entrepreneurs
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Carbon6 (Carbon6 Technologies, Inc.), a leading software suite for the Amazon marketplace that simplifies operational success for online entrepreneurs, has raised a $66M financing round, including a mixture of equity and venture debt. Carbon6’s Series A equity financing round was led by global multi-stage technology venture capital firm White Star Capital, with participation from Kale Investment Fund, Benevolent Capital and MidCap Financial. MidCap Financial, which is managed by Apollo Capital Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., pursuant to an investment management agreement, also provided Carbon6’s venture debt financing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005302/en/ Founding Team of Carbon6: Kazi Ahmed, Justin Cobb, Naseem Saloojee (Photo: Business Wire)
Full Array Of Orthodontic Marketing Tools Available From SLC-Based Company
My Social Practice offers award-winning dental marketing tools and strategies for orthodontists throughout the USA and Canada. The agency has a dozen-plus years of specialty marketing services. My Social Practice is pleased to announce that the agency has over a dozen years of orthodontic marketing strategies for thousands of customers...
Indian Visa from USA, Philippines, Angola and Croatia Citizens
India is a rich and diverse country with many cultures and traditions, making it a perfect destination for adventure seekers. Because of this, more than a million USA citizens visited the country in 2018. Applying for Indian Visa for USA Citizens is easy and 100% online. Almost all nationalities require a visa for India, and USA citizens are no exception. You can apply online for Indian e-Visa for USA Citizens if you are planning to visit the country. In 2014, the country introduced an e-Visa system for the first time, allowing citizens from more than 60 countries to apply for their visas online. The India e-Visa makes it easy for USA travelers to obtain visas to enter the country. USA travelers need to meet some requirements to apply for their India visa online. An Indian e-Visa for USA citizens grants them a stay of up to 60 days from the first date of entry into the country.
OKC Web Design Agency Offers Rebranding Services to Local Customers
The SEO Answer offers local customers the opportunity to rebrand or update their websites at a discount. Improving leads through improved website design is available through the professional services. The SEO Answer and Juliann Young are pleased to announce that the OKC web design agency is at the forefront of...
Providing unmatched door hanger services, Global Flyer Distribution helps businesses scale
Helping businesses stay up to date with the rapidly pacing world, Global Flyer Distribution offers door-to-door and hand-to-hand brochure delivery services at the most affordable rates. Global Flyer Distribution’s door hanger services allow companies to spread the word about their businesses to attract more customers. USA – Being one...
Sensum Offers Its Unique Business Evaluator App (BEA) To Help Businesses Evaluate Their Performance Accurately
Sensum offers its Business Evaluator App (BEA) to businesses looking to evaluate their performance and develop a winning strategy. Sensum Inc., a new management consulting company that is disrupting the industry, offers one of the best Business Evaluator apps on the market. BEA is a powerful tool that allows business owners to evaluate their performance and benchmark it against their industry.
Chronic Kidney Disease Market to Exhibit Moderate Growth Rate till (2022-2032), Investigates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Tricida, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca
The Chronic Kidney Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Kidney Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Kidney Disease market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″...
MContent appoints Brandon Fong as the new Chief of Streaming for its Global Content Business
MContent expands leadership team to emphasize the streaming business. Digital media executive Brandon Fong to take charge of the consumer-facing streaming platform. Fong will drive strategic partnerships with content creators and drive Web3 i integration across all product verticals. Oct 6, 2022 – Dubai, UAE – MContent, the world’s first...
Arizona Based Accounting Company Solving a Massive Problem for Small Business Owners
Citrine Accounting is bridging the gap for small business owners that are drowning with daily bookkeeping. Starting a small business, the owner of the company typically plays multiple roles. One of these roles is the daunting task of bookkeeping. In the first few months of production, it feels more than achievable however as sales are made and projects need to be implemented it gets increasingly difficult to balance all these tasks.
Levi Strauss cuts 2022 profit forecast on softening demand, strong dollar
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI.N) cut its full-year profit forecast after missing third-quarter revenue on Thursday, as softening demand and a strengthening U.S. dollar adds to worries alongside higher costs, sending shares down 6% in extended trading.
Roofing Contractors Hawaii Company Celebrates Two Decades Of Roofing Solutions
Heritage Roofing & Waterproofing has more than twenty years of experience providing quality roofing solutions for residential and commercial customers in Hawaii. Businesses appreciate the quality of workmanship and products, as well as the responsiveness and fair prices. Heritage Hawaii Roofing and Waterproofing and Thomas Mewshaw are pleased to announce...
Network Computer Pros, A Leading Managed IT Service Provider Expands Office Space and Team to Accommodate More Businesses
The company is expanding its current office space to create more jobs for IT professionals and increase its client base, helping more businesses strengthen their IT infrastructure. 2020 and 2021 were the most brutal years for businesses, wreaking havoc on their balance sheets by significantly cutting profits. And as if...
Ever Onward: 6 Steps to a Strong Career Development Program
With so much happening in the here and now, it can be hard for business owners to think about the future. But entrepreneurs and their HR teams must consider the training and upskilling needed to prepare employees, and the business, for growth. Keeping employees' interests front and center and providing...
Insulation4less Ltd Acquires Building-Supplies-Online.co.uk
Insulation4less Ltd is one of the leading online providers of building supplies and construction materials in the United Kingdom, with a wide range of products available at competitive prices. The company has been in operation for over 10 years and has built up a loyal customer base thanks to its commitment to offering low prices and great customer service.
Cutting-Edge melloweasy Sleep Brand Introduces a Product Line to Improve Quality of Sleep and Life
Melloweasy offers a unique selection of carefully selected top-rated products for better sleep, healthy and relaxed neck, and overall wellness. Founded by a team of ambitious e-commerce business experts, the cutting-edge melloweasy brand is based on a thorough understanding of one’s fundamental need for a good rest. Because people spend one-third of their lives sleeping, the importance of good rest is difficult to overestimate. It defines every sphere of life – from personal to financial and spiritual. The company’s key audience is modern people living a hectic lifestyle who need quality nighttime rest.
Frontline Pest Control Announces It Is Expanding Its Reach To Serve More Customers
Frontline Pest Control has announced its plans to expand its reach and serve more customers looking for quality services. Frontline Pest Control, a dually certified company operating on a general house pest and lawn and ornamental license, is expanding its area of operations. The firm has announced that it is registering with Google My Business and has plans to reach newer areas and serve more customers.
Action For Nature Announces 2022 International Young Eco-Hero Award Winners
San Francisco – Today, Action For Nature (AFN) announced its 2022 International Young Eco-Hero Award winners, honoring sixteen young environmental activists from across the globe for their creative initiatives to tackle the world’s most pressing environmental challenges. For nearly 20 years, the International Young Eco-Hero Awards have annually...
NLK Plumbing Introduces New & Advanced Website for Seamless Online Booking
NLK Plumbing – a Melbourne-based plumbing company, has recently introduced its new advanced and developed website with the latest features and seamless accessibility for an enhanced customer experience. The new NLK Plumbing website showcases details of the smooth and coherent online booking process, simplified to aid better user engagement.
An Unprecedented Limb Regeneration Project launches Indiegogo Campaign
Now Seeking Community Support via Indiegogo, This Revolutionary Project is for the Future of the Humanity!. Biosis LRP Inc. has proudly announced the launch of an inspiring new revolutionary project aimed to serve the humanity for the generations to come. Biosis LRP is a Canadian startup that strives to make a difference in the world and this unprecedented project is committed to limb and organ regeneration for those who need them. To introduce this project to the world, the Canadian startup has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, and the team of Biosis LRP is welcoming generous community support and backing.
Gotransverse Introduces Premier Support with High-Touch Services for Order-to-Cash Engagements
Premier Support offers 24×7 escalated support and consulting services, architecture review, analysis, training, and more. Austin, Texas, USA – October 7, 2022 – Gotransverse (http://gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, announced its new Premier Support offering today for customers desiring white-glove service for order-to-cash solutions, including additional support and enhanced consulting services through upgraded tailored support, personalized monitoring, and assigned technical account managers.
