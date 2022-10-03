India is a rich and diverse country with many cultures and traditions, making it a perfect destination for adventure seekers. Because of this, more than a million USA citizens visited the country in 2018. Applying for Indian Visa for USA Citizens is easy and 100% online. Almost all nationalities require a visa for India, and USA citizens are no exception. You can apply online for Indian e-Visa for USA Citizens if you are planning to visit the country. In 2014, the country introduced an e-Visa system for the first time, allowing citizens from more than 60 countries to apply for their visas online. The India e-Visa makes it easy for USA travelers to obtain visas to enter the country. USA travelers need to meet some requirements to apply for their India visa online. An Indian e-Visa for USA citizens grants them a stay of up to 60 days from the first date of entry into the country.

