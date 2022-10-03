ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Police: Person injured in East Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a person was shot in East Louisville on Thursday night. According to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, a person showed up at University Hospital around 8:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim is expected to survive. Officials said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police say woman was pistol-whipped and robbed in her own home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said a woman was pistol-whipped in the head during a home invasion before the suspect stole her handicap-accessible vehicle. Police said it happened shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday on Gardiner Lane near Bardstown Road. The woman told officers a man forced his way into her home, then took his weapon and hit her in the head. Police said the suspect then stole several items before grabbing the keys to her vehicle.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Louisville, KY
Cars
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Indian Hills, KY
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

4 people shot Thursday evening near Louisville park, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were shot Thursday evening near a park in Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers received the report of a shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park in the Newburg neighborhood. Two people...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Reoccuring shootings push man to move out of neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A violent four hours in Louisville on Thursday where six people were shot in separate cases, with the most recent at Petersburg Park in Newburg. Now LMPD is busy trying to find the people who opened fire. Bullets were fired as families and kids were in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reece Auto Service
Wave 3

Fatal accident involving pedestrian on Berry Boulevard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a car vs. pedestrian accident on Berry Boulevard at Georgetown Place on Wednesday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 7:45 p.m. officers responded to a call of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Berry Boulevard. After their preliminary...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
Wave 3

Crews on scene of reported shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are on scene of a reported shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday. According to MetroSafe, calls came in around 4:30p.m. Thursday to report a shooting in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway. There are reports of one victim at this time. Louisville Metro Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner's office identifies 36-year-old pedestrian killed in Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman who was hit and killed by a car in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood Wednesday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as 36-year-old Kristin Dalton, of Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man killed in hit-and-run on West Broadway, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood. Police said they were called to a person down around 2 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Broadway. They said it appears a man was hit by an eastbound driver who then left the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana man seriously injured in moped crash

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - One man from Southern Indiana was sent to a Louisville, Ky. hospital with serious injuries after a moped crash on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Madison on County Road 400 North, according to the Indiana State Police. Early investigation revealed a moped,...
MADISON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy