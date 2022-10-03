Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Related
Wave 3
Police: Person injured in East Louisville shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a person was shot in East Louisville on Thursday night. According to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, a person showed up at University Hospital around 8:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim is expected to survive. Officials said...
wdrb.com
7 people injured after 3 shootings, violent home invasion Thursday in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a violent Thursday in Louisville, with multiple shootings and an armed robbery just hours apart. Six people were shot, and another person was pistol whipped and robbed. The violence spanned across the city from west Louisville to east Louisville. The first violent incident happened...
Shooting in Petersburg Park leaves 4 injured, police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting in the Newburg neighborhood leaves four people injured and in the hospital Thursday. According to Louisville Metro Police, officers received a report of a shooting in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park just before 7 p.m. Police said their early...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say woman was pistol-whipped and robbed in her own home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said a woman was pistol-whipped in the head during a home invasion before the suspect stole her handicap-accessible vehicle. Police said it happened shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday on Gardiner Lane near Bardstown Road. The woman told officers a man forced his way into her home, then took his weapon and hit her in the head. Police said the suspect then stole several items before grabbing the keys to her vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Surveillance footage shows Louisville band's van stolen from auto shop lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sour note for a local string band. Somebody stole a key piece they need to put on a show. The musicians that form Mama Said String Band play music full time. "We play all the way from New York City to the bottom of Florida,...
wdrb.com
4 people shot Thursday evening near Louisville park, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were shot Thursday evening near a park in Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers received the report of a shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park in the Newburg neighborhood. Two people...
wdrb.com
17-year-old bicyclist killed in Harrison County, Indiana crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager on a bicycle was hit and killed by a car Thursday afternoon in Harrison County. The crash happened at 4 p.m. at the intersection of New Middletown Road and Locust Point Road. Police said the driver was on New Middletown Road and the 17-year-old...
Wave 3
Reoccuring shootings push man to move out of neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A violent four hours in Louisville on Thursday where six people were shot in separate cases, with the most recent at Petersburg Park in Newburg. Now LMPD is busy trying to find the people who opened fire. Bullets were fired as families and kids were in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'It's frustrating': Louisville man's home blocked by construction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Along Dixie Highway you will find Jason Jones sitting on his porch, but not by choice. Last October, Jones got a notice from Louisville Forward about a business scheduled to be built next door to him. However, he says they didn’t tell him the construction site would surround his entire home.
wdrb.com
Teenage girl injured in Algonquin Parkway drive-by shooting, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl was injured Thursday in a drive-by shooting near Algonquin Parkway. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman with Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a report of a shooting at 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway. This is in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
wdrb.com
Seymour police say officer recovering after woman intentionally hit him with her car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an Indiana woman thought police were going to take her child, so she hit an officer with her car. Seymour Police responded to a family disturbance on East 4th Street on Thursday. Police say 21-year-old Rachel Blake tried to leave the scene with her...
Wave 3
Fatal accident involving pedestrian on Berry Boulevard
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a car vs. pedestrian accident on Berry Boulevard at Georgetown Place on Wednesday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 7:45 p.m. officers responded to a call of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Berry Boulevard. After their preliminary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Crews on scene of reported shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are on scene of a reported shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday. According to MetroSafe, calls came in around 4:30p.m. Thursday to report a shooting in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway. There are reports of one victim at this time. Louisville Metro Police...
wdrb.com
Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
wdrb.com
Coroner's office identifies 36-year-old pedestrian killed in Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman who was hit and killed by a car in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood Wednesday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as 36-year-old Kristin Dalton, of Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers...
WLKY.com
Man killed in hit-and-run on West Broadway, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood. Police said they were called to a person down around 2 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Broadway. They said it appears a man was hit by an eastbound driver who then left the...
wdrb.com
Woman accused of abusing 3 infants at Louisville day care released on home incarceration
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One day after a judge reduced her bond to $25,000, the woman accused of abusing at least three infants at a Louisville day care was released from jail. Racheal Flannery was released on home incarceration and told not to contact any victims or her work. Police...
wdrb.com
LMPD looking for hit-and-run driver after pedestrian killed on West Broadway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hit and killed early Thursday morning in a hit-and-run on West Broadway. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 2 a.m. to a report of a person down in the roadway in the 3400 block of West Broadway. Mitchell said...
Coroner identifies woman who died in Jacobs neighborhood after being hit by vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman died Wednesday night after being hit by a car in the Jacobs neighborhood. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the woman killed as 36-year-old Kristin Dalton. According to Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a call of a person hit on Berry Boulevard near...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana man seriously injured in moped crash
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - One man from Southern Indiana was sent to a Louisville, Ky. hospital with serious injuries after a moped crash on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Madison on County Road 400 North, according to the Indiana State Police. Early investigation revealed a moped,...
Comments / 1