Vacuum after cleaning leaves with this electric 2-in-1 20V blower at $72 (40% off) in New Green Deals

After cleaning up your leaves with a brand-new 20V cordless electric blower, flip the switch and convert it into a vacuum to clean up the remaining dust and debris left behind. Today’s deal is on the SnapFresh 20V 2-in-1 leaf blower which doesn’t use gas or oil to help with yard cleanup. On sale for 40% off for Prime members, it’s down to $72 from its normal going rate of $120. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Blast away upcoming winter grime with a 2,250 PSI $167 electric pressure washer in New Green Deals

Do you live somewhere with heavy snow, brine, and salt in the winter? Well, prep for blasting that away with Sun Joe’s powerful 2,250 PSI electric pressure washer that’s on sale for a new all-time low. Down to $167, it normally goes for $196 or more and this marks the best time to pick one up yet. Of course, it won’t use any gas or oil either since it’s an electric pressure washer, which also allows it to function quieter than gas-powered alternatives. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
BILITI’s 3-wheeled electric delivery vans heading to the continent that needs them most

BILITI Electric has teamed up with e-commerce company JUMIA to deploy its three-wheeled electric vans for parcel delivery. California-based commercial electric vehicle maker BILITI Electric and pan-African e-commerce giant JUMIA recently inked a partnership that will see these electric three-wheelers roll out first in Kenya. There the electric tuk-tuks will...
Polestar (PSNY) has delivered 30K EVs in 2022 so far, but plans to send another 20K deliveries in Q4 alone

About a month before it releases its full financial report for Q3 2022, Polestar has shared some of its global volumes to date, including deliveries. With production strains brought on by COVID-19 easing up in China where Polestar’s EVs are built, the automaker believes it can significantly bolster customer deliveries in Q4 and still reach its target volume of 50,000 units.
Tesla Semi production starts; Pepsi to get first electric trucks

Elon Musk announced that Tesla is starting Tesla Semi production and that Pepsi is going to get the first electric trucks starting December 1. Tesla Semi, an all-electric class 8 truck, was unveiled back in 2017. At the time, it was supposed to come as soon as 2019. The vehicle program was delayed for years, and until recently, it wasn’t expected to go into production until 2023. However, Elon Musk surprisingly announced in August that the Tesla Semi would actually start shipping later this year.
Hyundai IONIQ 6 nears 400-mile range as one of the most aerodynamic and energy-efficient EVs in the industry

Ahead of the start of sales in Europe this year, Hyundai has updated the expected range for its upcoming IONIQ 6 streamliner. While the EV’s WLTP range only saw an increase of a few miles compared to its initial debut, its other specs like drag coefficient and energy efficiency could make it one of the industry leaders in both categories. The Hyundai team sure thinks so.
EcoFlow Delta 2: Crazy recharge times and huge power in a portable power station [Video]

Portable power stations are becoming more than just a battery – they are appliances that can augment a home. Beyond camping trips, they can help keep the lights on in emergencies, keep computer essentials on when the power goes out, and power backyard activities. The EcoFlow DELTA 2 combines crazy-fast recharge times with huge power output and long life thanks to LFP batteries. And at $999 is priced right in line with the competition. Be sure to hit the video below to check it out.
