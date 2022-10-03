Read full article on original website
The coolest e-bikes, e-scooters, electric micro-cars, and more that we saw at Micromobility America
Micromobility America returned to the San Francisco Bay Area earlier this month to showcase the latest micromobility products, highlight new releases, offer test rides, hear from insightful company leaders and politicians, and basically nerd out about electric mobility. From new e-bikes and e-scooters to innovative electric roller skates and even...
Vacuum after cleaning leaves with this electric 2-in-1 20V blower at $72 (40% off) in New Green Deals
After cleaning up your leaves with a brand-new 20V cordless electric blower, flip the switch and convert it into a vacuum to clean up the remaining dust and debris left behind. Today’s deal is on the SnapFresh 20V 2-in-1 leaf blower which doesn’t use gas or oil to help with yard cleanup. On sale for 40% off for Prime members, it’s down to $72 from its normal going rate of $120. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Blast away upcoming winter grime with a 2,250 PSI $167 electric pressure washer in New Green Deals
Do you live somewhere with heavy snow, brine, and salt in the winter? Well, prep for blasting that away with Sun Joe’s powerful 2,250 PSI electric pressure washer that’s on sale for a new all-time low. Down to $167, it normally goes for $196 or more and this marks the best time to pick one up yet. Of course, it won’t use any gas or oil either since it’s an electric pressure washer, which also allows it to function quieter than gas-powered alternatives. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Rad Power Bikes launches its best sale ever with electric bikes starting at $499
Rad Power Bikes, the largest electric bicycle company in the US, is currently running a major sale with some of the best prices it has ever offered on many of its popular e-bike models. We’ve seen some impressive sales from the company in the past, but this recently launched promotion...
Tesla announces it’s moving away from ultrasonic sensors in favor of ‘Tesla Vision’
Tesla announced today that it is moving away from using ultrasonic sensors in its suite of Autopilot sensors in favor of its camera-only “Tesla Vision” system. Last year, Tesla announced it would transition to its “Tesla Vision” Autopilot without radar and start producing vehicles without a front-facing radar.
Ford triples EV sales YOY with strong Mustang Mach-E growth and gains 3.1% electric vehicle market share
Ford released its September 2022 sales results Tuesday as the US automaker continues to see rising demand for its electric vehicles. Despite ongoing supply issues, Ford’s electric vehicle sales tripled (+197.3%) from last year, gaining 3.1% market share as the automaker looks to hit its goal of a 600,000 run rate by the end of 2023.
Automaker behind internal combustion engine start says buyers will switch to luxury EVs, good for business
Mercedes-Benz, the German automaker known for pioneering the internal combustion engine, says electric vehicles will be the dominant car on the road, particularly luxury EVs. The automaker’s CEO says he sees the switch to luxury EVs happening step-by-step within this decade. It was New Year’s Eve, 1879, when the...
Ford raises 2023 F-150 Lightning Pro price by $5K amid ongoing supply chain disruptions
Ford is raising the price of its base electric truck model, the F-150 Lightning Pro, by $5,000 as the automaker fights through lingering supply chain disruptions and rising input costs. A day after releasing its September US sales report, which showed significant interest (+197.3% YOY) in the automaker’s electric vehicles,...
Without a grid upgrade, US electrification can’t go forward. This company is helping to fix it
LineVision, based in Somerville, Massachusetts, provides “electric utilities with the real-time monitoring and analytics needed to accelerate the net zero grid.” Here’s why this company might play a crucial role in helping to upgrade the US grid and global grids to ensure that the electrification revolution is a success.
BILITI’s 3-wheeled electric delivery vans heading to the continent that needs them most
BILITI Electric has teamed up with e-commerce company JUMIA to deploy its three-wheeled electric vans for parcel delivery. California-based commercial electric vehicle maker BILITI Electric and pan-African e-commerce giant JUMIA recently inked a partnership that will see these electric three-wheelers roll out first in Kenya. There the electric tuk-tuks will...
Polestar (PSNY) has delivered 30K EVs in 2022 so far, but plans to send another 20K deliveries in Q4 alone
About a month before it releases its full financial report for Q3 2022, Polestar has shared some of its global volumes to date, including deliveries. With production strains brought on by COVID-19 easing up in China where Polestar’s EVs are built, the automaker believes it can significantly bolster customer deliveries in Q4 and still reach its target volume of 50,000 units.
Tesla Semi production starts; Pepsi to get first electric trucks
Elon Musk announced that Tesla is starting Tesla Semi production and that Pepsi is going to get the first electric trucks starting December 1. Tesla Semi, an all-electric class 8 truck, was unveiled back in 2017. At the time, it was supposed to come as soon as 2019. The vehicle program was delayed for years, and until recently, it wasn’t expected to go into production until 2023. However, Elon Musk surprisingly announced in August that the Tesla Semi would actually start shipping later this year.
Hyundai IONIQ 6 nears 400-mile range as one of the most aerodynamic and energy-efficient EVs in the industry
Ahead of the start of sales in Europe this year, Hyundai has updated the expected range for its upcoming IONIQ 6 streamliner. While the EV’s WLTP range only saw an increase of a few miles compared to its initial debut, its other specs like drag coefficient and energy efficiency could make it one of the industry leaders in both categories. The Hyundai team sure thinks so.
How you can invest in EV charging stations and take advantage of the auto transition
Electric vehicles are taking over the streets, and that means drivers are looking for more places to charge. The rapid rise in EVs is creating an opportunity for those willing to learn the tricks of the trade. See how you can invest in EV charging stations and play a role in the future of transportation.
Uber deploying Motional IONIQ 5 driverless robotaxis to millions of riders over the next decade
Rideshare provider Uber has signed a 10-year, multi-market commercial agreement with Motional – a developer of driverless robotaxis. As part of the agreement, Uber will deploy Motional’s IONIQ 5 electric robotaxis in select markets at first, with the potential to reach millions of customers by providing both ride-hailing and delivery services autonomously.
EcoFlow Delta 2: Crazy recharge times and huge power in a portable power station [Video]
Portable power stations are becoming more than just a battery – they are appliances that can augment a home. Beyond camping trips, they can help keep the lights on in emergencies, keep computer essentials on when the power goes out, and power backyard activities. The EcoFlow DELTA 2 combines crazy-fast recharge times with huge power output and long life thanks to LFP batteries. And at $999 is priced right in line with the competition. Be sure to hit the video below to check it out.
