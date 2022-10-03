Do you live somewhere with heavy snow, brine, and salt in the winter? Well, prep for blasting that away with Sun Joe’s powerful 2,250 PSI electric pressure washer that’s on sale for a new all-time low. Down to $167, it normally goes for $196 or more and this marks the best time to pick one up yet. Of course, it won’t use any gas or oil either since it’s an electric pressure washer, which also allows it to function quieter than gas-powered alternatives. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO