More changes coming to I-285/Ga. 400 interchange that will impact your commute

Changes are coming soon to Interstate 285 and it could have a serious impact on your commute.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields learned what drivers need to know to get around the next phase of the I-285/Ga. 400 transform project.

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Monday that they will start to reduce I-285 eastbound down to three lanes between Roswell Road and Ashford Dunwoody Road. The same process will start two weeks later on the westbound lanes.

“The traveling public should expect major disruptions to their daily commutes and driving routines during this time and should be prepared for profound delays on I-285, potentially adding an hour or more to daily commutes,” GDOT’s Marlo Clowers told Shields.

The closures could begin as early as Oct. 8 and could last up to eight months. Dates may change due to weather or other factors.

Shields learned there will be two phases to the project. The first phase is the inside lanes closing so crews can reconstruct parts of the I-285 bridge at Glenridge Drive, Ga. 400 and Peachtree Dunwoody Road.

The second phase will focus on the outside lanes so crews can demolish and reconstruct the bridge’s exteriors. Each phase is expected to take about four months.

