Sally Heronimus
Sally Heronimus age 83, of Sibley, Iowa died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Sanford Sheldon Medical Center in Sheldon, IA. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church in Sibley, IA, with Reverend Ernest Gardner officiating. Burial will follow in the Holman...
2023 Orange City Tulip Court Selected
Orange City, Iowa — Orange City’s 2023 Tulip Court was elected on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Orange City Tulip Festival officials tell us that Tulip Court members for the 2023 Tulip Festival include Katelyn Huizenga, daughter of Aaron and Kim Huizenga; Amanda Hulstein, daughter of Brent and Mary Hulstein; Elizabeth King, daughter of Don & Miranda King; Nevaeh Sampson, daughter of Brent and Teresa Sampson; and Kinzie Van Kekerix, daughter of Leroy and Jasey Van Kekerix.
Sanford Sheldon Employee Receives High Honor From Sanford
Sheldon, Iowa — An employee of Sanford Sheldon Medical Center has received a high honor from Sanford. According to Sanford Sheldon officials, Patient Access Supervisor Shawn Dreesen has been chosen as the Employee of the Year for the Sanford Enterprise – Management. Dreesen tells us what that means.
KLEM News for Tuesday, October 4
National Night out will be celebrated by the Le Mars Police Department tonight. The event is underway at this hour at the Police Department, and continues until 7 pm. It’s an open house, where you can enjoy a free meal, tour the police facilities, including their new training center, and get to know the officers, and your neighbors. First responders will also be there, along with some of their vehicles.
Teenage Boy Taken To Hospital After Accident West Of Larchwood
Larchwood, Iowa — A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after an accident near Larchwood on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 11:20 a.m., a male juvenile driver was believed to have been westbound on 135th Street just west of Larchwood when his 2005 Ford F250 pickup left the roadway. The pickup and driver traveled through a bean and cornfield before coming to a rest on Buchanan Avenue.
Two Northwest Iowa Towns Get Empower Rural Iowa Grants
Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority have announced that a total of more than $450,000 in grants have been awarded through six Empower Rural Iowa Grant Programs. The grant awards will support rural initiatives spanning from child care and housing to workforce attraction and leadership development in more than 20 counties. And two of them are to communities in our primary coverage area.
Child Struck By Semi In George Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital
George, Iowa — A child was struck by a truck on Friday in George and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 4:35 p.m. on Friday, September 30th, 85-year-old Norwood Geerdes of George was driving a 2006 International semi pulling a grain trailer southbound on South Virginia Street (that’s L14, the old Highway 339) at East Minnesota Avenue (near Casey’s) when a young child ran into the street and Geerdes struck the child.
Child struck by farm vehicle in George
GEORGE—A young child was injured after being stuck by a farm vehicle about 4:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in George. The accident happened at the intersection of East Minnesota Avenue and South Virginia Street in George, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. The child ran into the...
Child Hospitalized After Being Hit By Truck
George, IA (KICD)– A young child was taken to the hospital in Rock Rapids and then transferred to Sioux Falls after being struck by a semi in George last Friday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s department says 85 year old Norwood Geerdes was hauling grain through town when the child ran into the street and he was unable to stop.
Dordt, De Groots say 'bye to silver maple
SIOUX CENTER—One of Sioux Center’s oldest trees came down in September. The silver maple tree west of Dordt University’s Ribbens Academic Complex and classroom building and visible from Fourth Avenue is estimated to be more than 100 years old. However, the condition of the tree is both the cause of why it came down Thursday, Sept. 22, and why an exact age will be hard to determine.
Sioux Falls native returns in leadership role as ClubHouse prepares for expansion, renovation
This paid piece is sponsored by The Ramkota Companies. Nathan Kasselder’s weekend is shaping up to be anything but low-key. “We’re sold out,” he said, ducking into an empty boardroom for a rare quiet place to talk. “We have a large group in for two days, and...
Football Broadcast Preview For Friday October 7th
It’s already week seven of the high school football season and teams are hitting crunch time for playoff spots. Our broadcast coverage includes Sheldon at Central Lyon George Little Rock on KIWA AM 1550 and 100.7 FM. On KIWA FM 105.3 it’s Boyden Hull Rock Valley hosting Sergeant Bluff Luton at Rock Valley.
Harrisburg man charged for eluding, more
LESTER—A 20-year-old Harrisburg, SD, man was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, near Lester on charges of eluding at speeds over 25 over the limit, speeding, and two counts of failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way. The arrest of Brock William Ackerman...
You Can Request An Absentee Ballot, But It Won’t Be Sent Out Until After October 19th
Primghar, Iowa — Election day is only about a month away. And if you would like to vote early, you can send in a request form for an absentee ballot right now. But O’Brien County Auditor Barb Rohwer tells us they won’t be able to send you your ballot right away.
Three Fire Calls On Monday; One Causes Likely Over $100,000 In Damages
Inwood, Iowa– A newer combine worth probably multiple hundreds of thousands of dollars was destroyed in a fire on Monday, October 3, 2022, near Inwood, and two other fire departments also had recent field fire calls. According to Inwood Fire Chief Troy Van Beek, at about 2:35 p.m. on...
Neighbor Farmers Turn Out for Harvest Bee Following Death of Farmer
A harvest bee was held in northwest Iowa on Wednesday. Farmers from across the neighborhood came to assist with the harvest after a family member died this past summer. The harvest bee was held in western Plymouth County. Amanda Brietbart says several neighbors helped organize the harvest bee following the death of her father-in-law. She recites the numbers involved with the harvest bee. Brietbart tells of the tragic events involving her father-in-law from this past summer that led to the harvest bee. Brietbart tried to hold back her emotions when she was asked about what it means to have all the neighbors and friends turn out to assist with the harvest. Brietbart thought the gathering will complete the 750-acre harvest within one day’s work.
$5.4 million for new Sioux County bridge
ORANGE CITY—An aging bridge will be replaced after the Sioux County Board of Supervisors approved the low bid of $5.4 million at its Sept. 27 meeting. The bridge along 360th Street crosses the Rock River about 10 miles south and west of Rock Valley. At 574 feet long and 20 feet wide, it uses stoplights on the ends to limit traffic to one lane at a time.
Lyon County board still pondering pond
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County continued to wade through the details of a potential pond purchase during the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27. “It’s good to have something on the east side for the public to use,” said supervisor Jerry Birkey. “But is it worth $100,000 to us to give you more work?”
New northwest development plans 800 homes – with new manufacturing approach
A new development across from George McGovern Middle School in northwest Sioux Falls is planning 800 new single-family homes – with a manufacturing facility on the property. The Harvest Hills development is 325 acres in the area bounded by Maple Street, Benson Road, La Mesa Drive and Valley View Road.
Casey’s Corporate Still Evaluating; No Plans Yet On What To Do With Fire-Damaged Hull Store
Hull/Ankeny, Iowa — Officials with Casey’s General Stores, Inc. have yet to reveal plans for the future of the Casey’s General Store location in Hull, following last week’s fire that severely damaged the convenience store. When we asked if the building would be repaired, replaced, or...
