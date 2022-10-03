ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

Cleveland.com

Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
wooster.edu

Communication Studies Professor Zhenyu Tian wins outstanding dissertation award

Zhenyu Tian, assistant professor of communication studies at The College of Wooster, won the Cheris Kramarae Outstanding Dissertation Award presented by the Organization for the Study of Communication, Language, and Gender (OSCLG). The award, named for OSCLG founding member Cheris Kramarae, recognizes the outstanding dissertation concerned with communication, language, and gender. Tian received the award Oct. 1 at the organization’s annual conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in the Akron Area

Are you looking for mouthwatering wings in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in the area. If you're craving tasty wings, you can't go wrong with this local chain. Check out their wings with the Basement's signature "Kaluger" sauce, which is made with a secret family recipe. You can also get your wings with sauces such as Nashville hot, sriracha ranch, hot garlic, Cajun, chili pepper glaze, honey mustard, teriyaki, parmesan ranch, and more. Many customers like getting their wings double-grilled; if you get them double-grilled, the cook will grill them again after they've been tossed in sauce to get the wings extra crispy.
medtechdive.com

Quest agrees to buy Ohio-based health system’s lab-testing business

Quest Diagnostics agreed to buy part of Summa Health’s outreach laboratory services business in an all-cash deal. The Akron, Ohio-based health system and Quest announced an agreement on Wednesday, while they didn’t disclose the terms. Quest will provide testing for physicians and patients served by LabCare Plus, Summa...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
WKYC

Couple from Mansfield feeds thousands of people free meals in Fort Myers after devastation of Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A couple from Mansfield, now living in Florida, is doing their part to help feed community members as they grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which devastated parts of Florida. They are cooking up thousands of hot meals everyday at their Fort Myers restaurant, FK Your Diet, and serving them for free to anyone who needs them.
WKYC

Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest in Cleveland regarding construction of Sherwin-Williams global headquarters next week

CLEVELAND — Reverend Al Sharpton will be in Cleveland next week to lead a protest regarding the construction of Sherwin-Williams' new global headquarters. The protest, which will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12, according to a flyer for it, will call for a Black-owned firm to be a key partner on the Cleveland-based company's global headquarters project. Dr. Charles Steele, the president and CEO of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) is also advertised to attend the protest.
WTRF- 7News

Ohio boy has safety mandate named in his honor after dying at Outer Banks

New safety mandates for elevators inside North Carolina beach and vacation cottages took effect on Saturday along with all or portions of another dozen or so enacted state laws. Other laws approved this year and starting in October address sexual assault kits, magistrates and some sales tax exemptions. The elevator law is named in memory of […]
rejournals.com

Adena Corporation wraps construction on 160,000-square-foot spec warehouse in Ohio

Adena Corporation has completed construction on Airport West, a 160,000-square-foot speculative manufacturing/warehouse facility situated on 15 acres in Mansfield, Ohio. Located at the intersection of Bowman Street and Cairns Road, the facility features 32’ clear height, 17 docks, eight drive-in doors, a 36-space concrete parking lot and 1,400 square feet of office space. It is adjacent to Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport and a short drive to I-71, making it easily accessible to Columbus Cleveland and Chicago.
WHIZ

Landbank Looking at New Target Area

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation board held their regular meeting Thursday morning. They discussed bids and ongoing progress of the Munson and Mosaic demolition and remediation, as well as the creation of a new target area. Focusing on areas with high tax-delinquency and low property...
