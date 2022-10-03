Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 10:39 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, North SR 15, south of West Clearwater Drive, Warsaw. Driver: William P. Ross, 34, Fellowship Drive, North Manchester. Ross was traveling north on North SR 15 when his vehicle left the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Man Arrested For Making Threats
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly threatening two people while in possession of a firearm. Jesus Orlando Menchaca-Salas, 32, 2545 W. 250S Lot 71, Warsaw, is charged with two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon, both level 5 felonies; and two counts of pointing a firearm, both class A misdemeanors.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Total Recovery Service Inc. v. Owen Family Funeral Home v. General Audit Corporation v. Geraldine Slaymaker, $2,030.12. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler...
inkfreenews.com
Two New Troopers Assigned To Toll Road Post
INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana State troopers assigned to the Toll Road Post received their patrol cars Oct. 4, 2022. Austin Slone, 25, is a 2015 graduate or Warsaw Community High School. Following high school, Slone entered the United States Air Force and served four years of active duty. While in the Air Force, he earned an associate degree in criminal justice. Slone will patrol the Indiana Toll Road in St. Joseph, Elkhart and LaGrange County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
City Taking Action On Rising Bus Violations On Center Street
WARSAW – As the number of stop arm violations continues to increase in the county, one particular bus stop is most concerning to Warsaw Community Schools’ Director of Transportation Mark Fick. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, Fick brought his concerns and requests for a sign and camera near the...
WNDU
Elkhart Police attempting to identify theft, fraud suspects
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify three individuals as part of an investigation into theft/fraud incidents at several local businesses. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify these individuals to please call Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also submit an...
inkfreenews.com
Phillip R. Self
Phillip R. Self, 80, Goshen, died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 5. He was born April 14, 1942. On July 12, 1964, he married Diane K. Berkey. Diane survives along with their two sons, Randy (Brenda) Self, North Manchester and Bryan (Amy) Self, Goshen; five grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Self, Fort Myers, Fla.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne business catches fire overnight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Heavy smoke filled the air early Friday morning after a fire sparked at a business in northeast Fort Wayne. Dispatched confirmed to WANE 15 that fire crews responded to the area of North Anthony Boulevard and Crescent Avenue. The fire was called out shortly before 5 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com
Winona Lake Roundabout Taking Shape
WINONA LAKE — Construction on Winona Lake’s newest roundabout is moving along. Winona Lake Town Manager Craig Allebach said the “current phase (of construction) is moving along quicker” than what was expected. He noted the current road closure of both lanes of Kings Highway and one lane of Park Avenue could end in the next few weeks.
WNDU
Emergency crews respond to residential fire in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a South Bend house fire on Thursday. The fire happened in the 1700 block of Churchill Drive. The South Bend Fire Department with assistance from the South Bend Police Department responded to the fire around 6 p.m. on Thursday evening. According...
WNDU
17-year-old arrested, charged in double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old from Cassopolis has been arrested and charged in connection with a double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments in South Bend back in June. South Bend Police were called to the 600 block of W. Laurel Woods Court just after 1:50 a.m. on June...
inkfreenews.com
Georgia Krichbaum — PENDING
Georgia Krichbaum, 79, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in her residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating shooting
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., a man was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper leg. The man said he had been shot at an unknown location by an unknown person, reports said.
huroninsider.com
Woman allegedly found with cocaine while being arrested for OVI
SANDUSKY – A Michigan woman was arrested and charged with two felonies after she was allegedly found with cocaine while being arrested for OVI on Monday night. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, on West Washington Street, an officer began to notice a gold Chevrolet Blazer that was quickly increasing and decreasing speed and swerving between lanes. Police pulled the vehicle at the Tiffin Avenue and West Adams Street intersection. According to the report, while the vehicle was pulling over, it came to the shoulder of the road, continued slowly over a grassy area, and stopped in a side parking spot with its driver side tires in the main roadway.
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI Charge in Vehicle Rollover
(La Porte County, IN) - He escaped injury despite his vehicle flipping several times, but Scott Glick now faces potential time in jail. Glick, 45, of Michigan City, was eastbound on 200 North at about 9 a.m. on Saturday, according to La Porte County Police. Glick told investigators he was running late for work and traveling about 60 miles per hour when he noticed a bend in the roadway.
inkfreenews.com
Traffic Commission OKs Removal Of ‘No Left Turn’ Sign On CR 200S
WARSAW — The sign on CR 200S in Warsaw that said “No Left Turn” onto Dwight Drive by Eisenhower Elementary School was taken down this week. During an Oct. 5 meeting, the Warsaw Traffic Commission approved the removal of the sign after some discussion between members of the board and the public. Because of the addition of the stacked drive on Dwight Drive to Eisenhower, the Commission felt the sign was no longer necessary.
inkfreenews.com
Stephen l. Hensley — PENDING
Stephen L. Hensley, 58, Argos, died at 1:43 p.m. Oct. 4, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
abc57.com
Goshen Police looking for man in reference to theft of purse
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to the theft of a purse. If you have any information on the man in these photos, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send...
22 WSBT
Cassopolis man charged with two counts of murder in deaths of two women
A Cassopolis man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the shooting deaths of two women at Laurel Woods Apartments. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged Rease Pence, 17, of Cassopolis, Michigan with two counts of murder for his role in the deaths of Jamie Binns, 28, and Samantha Lawson, 29, both of Niles, Michigan.
inkfreenews.com
Christmas Bucks Are Coming
MILFORD — ‘The PAPER’ and Shopping Guide News of Fulton County will once again be kicking off the Christmas season with the annual Christmas Bucks promotion in each publication. This year ‘the PAPER’ will be giving away $3,000 in Christmas Bucks to be spent at participating merchants....
Comments / 1