Wisconsin State

1470 WFNT

The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise

If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
KELOLAND TV

Hy-Vee recalls cheese sold in SD, Iowa over Listeria

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling cheese products after learning they could be contaminated with Listeria. The cheese was sold at Hy-Vee stores in South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. produced the products in question under the brand Saputo...
CBS News

Gov. JB Pritzker, challenger Darren Bailey square off for heated first debate

NORMAL, Ill. (CBS) -- Thirty-three days remain until the Illinois gubernatorial elections, and Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker and his Republican opponent, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, faced off on Thursday night. At the debate at Braden Auditorium at Illinois State University, the candidates sparred on crime, abortion, taxes, and other...
ILLINOIS STATE
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI
Hot 99.1

COVID Rising, CDC Says Mask Up In 8 Upstate New York Counties

As we get deeper into fall and spend more time indoors, the number of Upstate New York counties receiving the "high" COVID community level designation has ticked back up. As the weather gets colder and we are spending more time in close quarters it is not a surprise that the CDC is reporting high community levels of COVID in 9 New York counties, including eight Upstate and five in the Capital Region. The latest designation is based on data from the week of September 21 - 27, 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

84 undocumented migrants rescued from tractor-trailer near Texas border, sheriff says

Eighty-four undocumented migrants were "rescued" from a tractor-trailer just north of the Texas border with Mexico on Thursday, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra tweeted. "A concerned citizen called to report a tractor trailer arrive [sic] at a residence ... and seeing people unloading from the trailer," Guerra said, adding that authorities responded and "rescued 84 UDI's (undocumented immigrants)."
TEXAS STATE
