5,000 Pounds Of Grocery Store Meats Recalled Or Mislabeled In Alabama
We have a couple ACTIVE public health alerts for some meats sold in Alabama from the USDA. All information on these health alerts comes from the USDA. These food stories, and the constant amount of new stories are making me nervous. Maybe you have heard stories about food factories and...
The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise
If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
Michigan farm used human waste on produce sold at stores, officials say. 'Honest mistake' from outhouse, farm says.
The owner of a Michigan farm said Wednesday that the dumping of untreated human waste on his land was an “honest mistake” after state officials issued a warning that his produce may have been contaminated. Andy Stutzman, the owner of Kuntry Gardens in Homer, south of Lansing, told...
Michigan Woman Gets Stuck with $5,200 Water Bill After Buying New Home
A Michigan woman was recently faced with a seriously steep water bill. According to the Detroit Metro Times, Nicole Geissinger, a 32-year-old physician, got a $5,200 bill from the city of Detroit. She called the Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) who told her she received the past owner's bill, which...
Hy-Vee recalls 8 cheeses for possible contamination
The Hy-Vee grocery store chain is voluntarily recalling eight different cheese products after receiving word from a manufacturer that they may be contaminated.
Iowa man arrested for threatening Arizona election official: "We're going to hang you"
An Iowa man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to "lynch" and "hang" a Maricopa County, Arizona, election official nearly a year after the 2020 election, the Justice Department announced. Mark Rissi was arrested Thursday for allegedly leaving voicemails for the unnamed election official, in which Rissi allegedly threatened the...
KELOLAND TV
Hy-Vee recalls cheese sold in SD, Iowa over Listeria
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling cheese products after learning they could be contaminated with Listeria. The cheese was sold at Hy-Vee stores in South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. produced the products in question under the brand Saputo...
Ohio medical marijuana patients still unhappy with prices, though Michigan’s cannabis market may influence their expectations
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new Ohio State University study found that for the first time a majority of patients are satisfied with Ohio’s medical marijuana program. Prices, though, appear to still be a drawback, with patients saying they believe it still costs too much for medical marijuana in Ohio.
CBS News
Gov. JB Pritzker, challenger Darren Bailey square off for heated first debate
NORMAL, Ill. (CBS) -- Thirty-three days remain until the Illinois gubernatorial elections, and Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker and his Republican opponent, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, faced off on Thursday night. At the debate at Braden Auditorium at Illinois State University, the candidates sparred on crime, abortion, taxes, and other...
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
Texas doctor prescribed Alabama patients ivermectin, controlled substances without license, board says
A Texas-based doctor prescribed Alabama patients ivermectin without a license, a state board has said.
Kentucky residents still waiting for help months after devastating flooding
Whitesburg, Kentucky — As Florida begins its long recovery from Hurricane Ian, Kentucky residents understand what the state is going through. More than two months ago, heavy rains resulted in Kentucky's worst flooding disaster in decades — and many communities are still waiting for help, prompting calls for more action at the federal level.
Invasive stink bugs could make life a lot smellier in the northern U.S. as climate change expands their habitat, study suggests
Living in the northern U.S. could soon mean having to deal with a lot of stinky and invasive neighbors. As the planet warms up, the habitat of invasive stink bugs could greatly expand through the nation's northern areas, a recent study found. Brown marmorated stink bugs are known for terrorizing...
Michigan library could close after town votes to defund it over 5 LGBTQ-themed books
Jamestown Township, Michigan — A small Michigan town is locked in a war over words. The battle in Jamestown Township is over five books with LGBTQ+ themes. The books include "The Breakaways," two books from the "Heartstopper" series, "Kiss Number 8" and "Spinning." A group called the Jamestown Conservatives...
84 undocumented migrants rescued from truck near Texas border
Eighty-four undocumented migrants were discovered in a tractor-trailer just north of the Texas border with Mexico on Thursday, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra. CBS News' Errol Barnett and Elaine Quijano have the details.
SNAP benefits get $329M boost, helping to feed families through October
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Families in the Rio Grande Valley who rely on SNAP food benefits will be able to count on that money through October. The Texas and Human Services Commission will be increasing its funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits by $329.4 million. According to a news release from […]
The Five Richest People in Michigan and What They’re Worth
The amount of money Michigan's wealthiest people have is astounding. When it comes to Michigan millionaires and billionaires, the state is filled with them. There are five people in Michigan right now that have a net worth of at least $3 billion. Yes, billion...with a "B." Check out who the...
COVID Rising, CDC Says Mask Up In 8 Upstate New York Counties
As we get deeper into fall and spend more time indoors, the number of Upstate New York counties receiving the "high" COVID community level designation has ticked back up. As the weather gets colder and we are spending more time in close quarters it is not a surprise that the CDC is reporting high community levels of COVID in 9 New York counties, including eight Upstate and five in the Capital Region. The latest designation is based on data from the week of September 21 - 27, 2022.
thunder1320.com
Tennessee works with USDA, other southeast states on rabies vaccination distribution
The Tennessee Dept. of Health will work with the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture to prevent rabies in wild raccoons with the aerial distribution of oral vaccine packets along Tennessee’s borders with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia, beginning Oct. 3, 2022. “Controlling raccoon rabies keeps people, pets, and livestock...
CBS News
