Locust Grove grad Caleb Huntley, rookie Tyler Allgeier show depth of Falcons' run game

Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the EffortDeanLandAcworth, GA
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesAtlanta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Mail theft, gas station burglary and drug bustJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Atlanta Technical College HistoryTyler Mc.Atlanta, GA
Major discount retail chain announces plans to open new store in GeorgiaKristen WaltersKennesaw, GA
Georgia football: Freshman outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. ‘gaining a lot of confidence’
As one of five five-star prospects that Georgia signed in the 2022 class, Outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. arrived in Athens with plenty of hype. Jones’ first season as a Bulldog has been a learning experience, and based on what his head coach has seen, he is making the most of it.
Georgia football strength staff squats while pushing Chevy truck for Auburn game
With Georgia set to play in its third conference game of the season, vs Auburn at home, the strength and conditioning coaches at Georgia are back for their weekly video series entitled "#throwdownthursday," in which the staff performs an exercise or workout that pushes them. In this week's edition, Bulldogs'...
NFL・
Sharks football records blowout victory for Homecoming; King and Queen announced
The Malibu High School Sharks football team won big on Homecoming Night last month. The Sharks defeated the East Valley Falcons 46-0 on Sept. 16. Malibu head coach Steven Hernandez said the Sharks’ defense led the way. “If I had to give a game ball to someone, it would be our entire defense,” he said. […] The post Sharks football records blowout victory for Homecoming; King and Queen announced appeared first on The Malibu Times.
dawgnation.com
HS football preview: East Coweta at Carrollton
East Coweta plays at Carrollton in Georgia high school football, and DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and 247sports.com’s Rusty Mansell will call the game on TV.
LSU offers 2025 tight end from Georgia
LSU recently offered 2025 tight end, London Merritt, from Atlanta, Georgia. Merritt plays for the Woodward Academy War Eagles, who are off to a 5-1 start to the 2022 season. Last season, Woodward Academy finished 12-1 with a loss to Blessed Trinity in the second round of the 5A playoffs. After region realignment, the War Eagles have moved up to 6A and are currently 3-0.
Three Bold Predictions for UGA vs Auburn
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry renews for the 127th time on Saturday afternoon in between the beloved hedges of Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The unranked Auburn Tigers try to knock off the undefeated and No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs for the first time in Athens since 2005. Georgia ...
Live scoreboard: Updates from Week 8 high school football games in the Savannah area
Follow along for live score updates from Week 8 of the high school football season in the Greater Savannah area here. From backup to starter: He never started a high school game. Now, this former Savannah-area QB leads a JUCO power Five things to watch for: In Week 8 of high school football in the Greater Savannah area Opposite sidl: What happened when former Georgia Southern teammates met as coaches of Country Day and Beach ...
