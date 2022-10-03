ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Fran Lebowitz slams NYC Mayor Eric Adams

By Nicki Gostin
Fran Lebowitz is not a fan of New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

“It would be good if we had a good mayor but we don’t,” the acerbic author, 71, told Page Six at the Broadway opening of “Leopoldstadt” Sunday night.

“I hated [previous mayor Bill] de Blasio but Eric Adams I saw coming,” she continued. “I said to my friends, ‘He’s going to make you long for de Blasio, [and] he was terrible.’”

The life-long New Yorker agreed that the city is currently going through a scary time “right now,” but said the crime is nothing compared to the ’70s which “was on another planet.”

The “Metropolitan Life” author told us that she still takes the subway amid recent attacks – but is the only one from her social circle who currently braves going underground.

“I’m alone out of all of my friends. They say, ‘Aren’t you afraid?’” she revealed, before conceding that she does “plaster myself against the wall till the train comes because that is more my fear, being thrown on the track.”

Lebowitz says she warned her friends about Mayor Eric Adams.
While chatting with Page Six, Lebowitz also spoke about what it was like teaming up with Martin Scorsese for the Netflix docuseries “Pretend It’s a City.”

She said she’s been told that the acclaimed director laughs uproariously at every one of her comments in the series.

“I didn’t really notice because I’ve known Marty a long time,” she explained. “Marty happens to think I’m that funny, which is a delightful thing, but I never watched him doing that. I know a lot of people noticed that, but I did not notice that.”

She continued, “Marty himself, by the way, is very funny. He is hilarious.”

The star-studded opening over the weekend also brought out Mick Jagger, Cynthia Nixon, Peter Gallagher, Tina Fey, Steve Martin and Christine Baranski.

“Leopoldstadt,” directed by Patrick Marber, has a limited run on Broadway.

THE UNKNOWN
3d ago

Fran, Eric Adam's was an empty suit as a cop. He is opportunist looking for bigger things.

rolando amador
3d ago

Nothing to be done about the current Mayor.. No point in wallowing in voters regret, although one can instruct others not repeat past mistakes. However, I wonder what she would say to her friends about Kathy Hochul, considering she is about as bad as Eric Adams in most respects and not willing to do anything to influence NYS or NYC's crime rate.

Christopher Hiller
3d ago

Adams needs to resign. Curtis Sliwa is the Mayor NYC needs.

