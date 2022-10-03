ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, MO

Photos: Eureka girls volleyball team extends win streak to 17 matches

By Nate Latsch
 4 days ago

The Eureka girls volleyball team kept rolling on Saturday.

The Wildcats hosted a long but successful day of volleyball as they defeated St. Pius X (Festus), Bolivar, Logan-Rogersville and Ozark to extend their winning streak to 17 matches.

Eureka (22-1) hasn't lost since a 3-2 setback against Kickapoo on Sept. 9. On Saturday, the Wildcats defeated St. Pius X (Festus) 2-0 (25-15, 25-15), Bolivar 2-0 (25-11, 25-22), Logan-Rogersville 2-0 (25-19, 25-17) and Ozark (27-25, 25-23, 15-8).

Here is a look at the Eureka-St. Pius X (Festus) matchup from photographer Ron Rigdon:

St. Pius X (Festus) at Eureka girls volleyball

Photos from Ron Rigdon

Eureka, MO
