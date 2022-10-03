ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North West sings at dad Kanye’s surprise Yeezy Paris Fashion Week show

By Kristin Contino
 4 days ago

North West is following in her famous dad’s footsteps at Paris Fashion Week.

The eldest of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s kids took a starring role in her father’s Yeezy show today, joining a choir of children who performed remixed versions of religious songs during the label’s Season 9 presentation.

Yeezy’s first show since fall 2020 kicked off with North and a large group of kids and teens wearing black pants and oversized black shirts with a baby photo on the back that appeared to be of West’s late mother, Donda.

North West looked joyful as she sang along during today’s Yeezy runway show in Paris.
Knaye West

Standing in the middle of the rotunda where the show was held, Kanye and Kim’s daughter enthusiastically sang along to inspirational tunes interspersed with beats from The Fugees and Macklemore, later helping to lead the group off stage for the finale of the show.

North participated in most of the Yeezy show, with the kids clearing the stage for models like Naomi Campbell to make a circle at the end.

North has been involved in Yeezy projects in the past; most recently modeling large, reflective sunglasses with mom Kim Kardashian and sister Chicago, 4. And, in 2020, she performed a solo rap at the Season 8 Yeezy fashion show in Paris — though 5-year-old musical star ZaZa accused the eldest West child of copying her song shortly after.

On Monday, models including Naomi Campbell, Amelia Hamlin and Michèle Lamy walked in the trippy runway event, which featured bald caps, catsuits and “White Lives Matter” shirts — and West kicked off the show wearing one of the statement-making shirts himself.

Giving a speech before the models made their appearance, West, 45, wore the same rhinestone-covered flip-flops he sported with socks last week along with a black long-sleeved T-shirt with “White Lives Matter” written on the back.

This is the second day we’ve seen Ye hit a runway, with the rapper making his modeling debut at yesterday’s muddy Balenciaga show.

Comments / 31

Barbara McLean
2d ago

Kanye’s clothing line looks like “refugees “ apparel!! WHO IS BUYING THIS CRAP??!!

Reply(2)
18
Denise Dykes
2d ago

These poor rich kids are going to need a whole lot if therapy ! Mother dresses in clothes two sizes too small! Father dresses like an alien! Daughter dresses as if she’s homeless and has no parents!!

Reply
4
blackgirlpower
3d ago

poor lil girl gone be crazy like her mom and dad

Reply
24
