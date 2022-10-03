ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan football vs. Penn State game time revealed

By Trent Knoop
 2 days ago
The details for a potential top-10 showdown against Penn State in two weeks have been revealed.

Michigan hosts the Nittany Lions on Oct. 15 for a Week 7 showdown between teams that are unbeaten so far. The Michigan football Twitter account tweeted on Monday that the Wolverines will host Penn State at noon EDT.

The other detail is the game will be a ‘Maize Out.’ Michigan had a maize out last year against Washington, but that was under the lights.

Both teams are 5-0, and Michigan is coming off a big win against Iowa, while Penn State beat Northwestern.

This week, Michigan will be in Bloomington to face Indiana, while Penn State will be on a bye week.

The TV channel has not been determined, but we would imagine it will be on Fox once again. There is a really good chance “College GameDay” and “Big Noon Kickoff” will be in Ann Arbor as well.

