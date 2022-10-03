ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell on Levi Onwuzurike: 'That Meter's Not Moving'

By Christian Booher
It is unlikely the Detroit Lions will see defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike playing in the near future.

The Detroit Lions are dealing with a plethora of issues on the defensive side of the ball.

After a Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Dan Campbell and Co. were forced to evaluate the performance of Detroit’s defensive staff.

Though defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has struggled to put together schemes to stop opponents, Campbell remains confident in the second-year Lions coach.

There are questions abound about Glenn’s status just four weeks into the season, with Seattle’s punt-free, 48-point showing Sunday serving as evidence to the difficulties.

Campbell has made difficult decisions like this before, as he did last year when he took over offensive play-calling duties from coordinator Anthony Lynn midway through the campaign. When asked about his mindset regarding Glenn on Monday, Detroit’s head coach remained steadfast in his commitment.

“I’ve done this before, and I’m not afraid to make a hard decision, if I really believed that was the cause of it,” Campbell said. “I don’t believe it is. I believe that Aaron Glenn is the right man for the job, and he gives us our best hope, our best option to run this defense. I just do.”

Through four games, the Lions’ defense leads the league in points allowed with 141, which equates to 35.3 points per game. Seattle’s offense totaled over 500 yards of offense, including 320 passing yards from Geno Smith, after entering the game averaging just 15.7 points per game.

Seattle running back Rashaad Penny said following the game that on each of his two touchdown runs, the Seahawks knew exactly what was coming from Detroit’s defense.

“They schemed us up, they got us,” Campbell admitted. “Penny’s absolutely right, they got us. But, that’s the first time we’ve been exposed in those two fronts on third down. One was third-and-medium and one was third-and-long. They did. So now, alright, now they got us and so, it’s on tape. So, it’s certainly something to be aware of.”

Levi Onwuzurike injury update: ‘Meter’s not moving’

The Lions are working through a number of issues when it comes to injuries, and Sunday’s loss didn’t help.

On Sunday, Quintez Cephus and Amani Oruwariye both left with injuries. Cephus suffered an injury to his foot, while Oruwariye is dealing with a neck issue. Rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez was also down for a moment, but returned to the game.

Campbell said that he believes Oruwariye and Rodriguez will be okay, with the latter having suffered a stinger in the loss. Cephus’ status is uncertain moving forward, though, and he is expected to undergo an MRI.

Additionally, offensive lineman Evan Brown is day-to-day with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, second-year defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike’s season may be in danger. The University of Washington product was placed on injured reserve ahead of the start of the regular season, and his timetable for recovery is unknown.

When asked if Onwuzurike could miss the season, Campbell responded, “It’s not moving, that meter’s not moving. So, we’re just kind of, see where he goes.”

On a brighter note for Detroit, Jerry Jacobs and Josh Paschal could return to practice this week. Jacobs is returning from a torn ACL suffered late in the 2021 season, while Paschal underwent surgery for a hernia during the spring.

Each will have a three-week practice window while recovering, before they must either be activated or returned to IR.

Campbell also noted that fullback Jason Cabinda is the closest of the remaining injured reserve players to returning to action, following Detroit’s bye in Week 6.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Why are the Packers playing in London vs the Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium? An overview of the NFL's International Series.

Just a prediction: church attendance in Wisconsin will take a dip on Sunday. The Packers are playing bright and early at 8:30 a.m. against the New York Giants in London, the first time Green Bay has participated in the NFL's International Series. The game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; here's what you...
GREEN BAY, WI
