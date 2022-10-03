ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

ormondbeachobserver.com

Calendar: Trunk-or-treat at the Realty Pros Community Appreciation Night

Where: Beachfront Grille, 2444 S. Ocean Shore Blvd., Flagler Beach. Details: The Flagler Beach Historical Museum's Board of Directors are pleased to invite the public to celebrate the museum's 21st anniversary. Guests will enjoy hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, dessert and entertainment by Chillula. Tickets cost $40 per person, or two for $75. Visit flaglerbeachmuseum.org or call the museum at 386-517-2025.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

New In Town: Capstone Planning Builds New Town Center Office

PALM COAST, FL (October 6, 2022) – With increasing concern about Flagler County’s lack of commercial construction, the Chamber is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Capstone Planning’s new multimillion-dollar Palm Coast Town Center office. Capstone Planning is an independent financial services firm with offices in Ormond Beach, and now Palm Coast, helping individuals create a long-lasting and fulfilling retirement.
PALM COAST, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Beach City Commission praises employees for work during Hurricane Ian

During the 2009 storm event, 176 homes flooded in Ormond Beach. Thirteen years later, about 20 homes took in water during Hurricane Ian. "As horrible as that is, I was still encouraged to see such an incredible improvement because that's what we were working towards," said Ormond Beach Mayor Bill Partington during the City Commission meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

Storm debris pickup in Central Florida counties and cities

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, the post-storm cleanup has begun. The following are details about pick-up procedures provided by the counties and municipalities. Orange County. Unincorporated Orange County. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors already have been deployed to collect large storm debris....
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Trapped in their own garage in New Smyrna Beach

Among the many stories of sacrifice, bravery and people helping people that have come from Tropical Storm Ian, none may be more dramatic than what happened to Kathy Blackman and her husband, John Foderaro. By 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the morning Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County, the New Smyrna Beach residents'...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

PALM COAST ARTS FOUNDATION AND TOMOKA EYE ASSOCIATES INTRODUCE TURTLE #18

The Palm Coast Arts Foundation along with sponsor Tomoka Eye Associates, announce the long-awaited unveiling of TURTLE #18 to the public art Turtle Trail Saturday, October 15 at 11:00 am at Tomoka Eye Associates, 21 Hospital Drive, Palm Coast. Bill Watson, CEO of Tomoka Eye stated “When I found out...
PALM COAST, FL
mynews13.com

DeLand couple deals with flooding from the St. Johns River.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla — People working and living along the St. Johns River said the flooding seen after Ian is something they have never witnessed. Kevin Oakes has lived along the river for about ten years and said it’s part of the deal if you live on the water, and he expected this to happen.
DELAND, FL
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to Do in Daytona Beach, FL

About an hour’s drive northeast of Orlando and an hour’s drive south of St. Augustine will bring you to Daytona Beach. In addition to its thrilling international speedway, Daytona Beach, situated along Florida’s Atlantic Coast, is renowned for its beautiful 23-mile stretch of white sand beaches. It’s a great place to hang out with friends and have a good time performing many enjoyable activities together.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Disaster area’: Residents in Daytona Beach neighborhood coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Six-foot-tall piles of damaged furniture laid on the streets of Daytona Beach’s Midtown neighborhood Tuesday. Many people lost everything after Hurricane Ian, with their houses and vehicles completely flooded. Residents in the Daytona Beach neighborhood near Campbell Middle School said that the floodwaters did...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
