Michigan football's top 10 defensive players from Week 5 vs. Iowa according to PFF

The Wolverines defeated Iowa on Saturday, 27-14, to end a four-game losing streak at Kinnick Stadium.

The Michigan defense held Iowa to 281 yards of total offense. The maize and blue shut down the Hawkeyes running attack. Iowa had a meager 35 yards on the ground, so the Hawkeyes were forced to air the ball out after being down in the second half.

Spencer Petras had an unusually solid game in the second half, throwing for 246 yards and one score.

The Michigan defense had a rather lackluster pass rush in the first half, but it got home in the second when needed. The Wolverines sacked Petras four times in the second half.

If you wondered which Michigan players had the best game on the defensive side of the ball, we have you covered. Pro Football Focus grades every player after every game.

Here are the top 10 Michigan football defensive players with a 15-snap

minimum in the win against Iowa in Week 5.

10

DJ Turner

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 62.0

52 snaps

9

Gemon Green

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 62.3

44 snaps

8

R.J. Moten

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 63.8

39 snaps

7

Michael Barrett

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 64.0

42 snaps

6

Taylor Upshaw

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 66.7

18 snaps

5

Makari Paige

Sept. 10, 2022; Ann Arbor; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Makari Paige (7) and defensive back DJ Turner (5) break up a pass attempt to Hawaii Warriors wide receiver Jalen Walthall (4)at Michigan Stadium. David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 69.5

43 snaps

4

Jaylen Harrell

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 69.9

39 snaps

3

Mike Morris

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 71.5

33 snaps

2

Eyabi Okie

Grade: 73.0

26 snaps

1

Mason Graham

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 76.4

30 snaps