ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan football's top 10 defensive players from Week 5 vs. Iowa according to PFF

By Trent Knoop
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dVlzi_0iKKut1E00

The Wolverines defeated Iowa on Saturday, 27-14, to end a four-game losing streak at Kinnick Stadium.

The Michigan defense held Iowa to 281 yards of total offense. The maize and blue shut down the Hawkeyes running attack. Iowa had a meager 35 yards on the ground, so the Hawkeyes were forced to air the ball out after being down in the second half.

Spencer Petras had an unusually solid game in the second half, throwing for 246 yards and one score.

The Michigan defense had a rather lackluster pass rush in the first half, but it got home in the second when needed. The Wolverines sacked Petras four times in the second half.

If you wondered which Michigan players had the best game on the defensive side of the ball, we have you covered. Pro Football Focus grades every player after every game.

Here are the top 10 Michigan football defensive players with a 15-snap

minimum in the win against Iowa in Week 5.

10

DJ Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ahkzx_0iKKut1E00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 62.0

52 snaps

9

Gemon Green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aYth1_0iKKut1E00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 62.3

44 snaps

8

R.J. Moten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVEpG_0iKKut1E00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 63.8

39 snaps

7

Michael Barrett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6nV5_0iKKut1E00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 64.0

42 snaps

6

Taylor Upshaw

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WE8WV_0iKKut1E00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 66.7

18 snaps

5

Makari Paige

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22APto_0iKKut1E00
Sept. 10, 2022; Ann Arbor; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Makari Paige (7) and defensive back DJ Turner (5) break up a pass attempt to Hawaii Warriors wide receiver Jalen Walthall (4)at Michigan Stadium. David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 69.5

43 snaps

4

Jaylen Harrell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DEkRL_0iKKut1E00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 69.9

39 snaps

3

Mike Morris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k36vr_0iKKut1E00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 71.5

33 snaps

2

Eyabi Okie

Grade: 73.0

26 snaps

1

Mason Graham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IoQsR_0iKKut1E00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 76.4

30 snaps

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Howes: In the battery wars, Michigan snags $4B investment, 4,500 new jobs

Michigan is battling back in the state-vs.-state battery wars, landing two investments totaling nearly $4 billion and creating close to 4,500 jobs in two parts of the state. Our Next Energy Inc., a two-year-old battery startup based in Novi with just 160 employees, confirmed Wednesday that it will invest $1.6 billion to create a battery-cell manufacturing plant in western Wayne County’s Van Buren Township. With a $200 million grant from the state’s Critical Industry Fund, the project code-named “Project First” is expected within six years to employ 2,112 new jobs paying an average of $35 an hour.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Gretchen Whitmer leads Tudor Dixon in latest election poll

A new poll shows Governor Gretchen Whitmer holds a substantial lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. The survey of Michigan voters, conducted by WDIV and The Detroit News September 26-29, shows a 17 point lead for the Democratic incumbent. According to the data, Whitmer’s numbers aren’t going up; Dixon’s numbers are falling. Whitmer continues to lead Dixon with women voters by a 2-1 margin.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pff#Maize#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Pro Football Focus#Turner Grade
WILX-TV

Michigan State University Board faces pressure to cease investigation into former business dean

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley has called for the outside investigation into Dr. Sanjay Gupta to stop. Gupta resigned as Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business in August after seven years with the school. The university said Gupta resigned amid concerns about his leadership of the college, and also due to “a failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies.”
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
fox2detroit.com

Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
BRIGHTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man ignores 'mysterious call,' later finds out it was Michigan Lottery telling him he won $100,000

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man won $100,000 from a second chance Michigan Lottery game. The 56-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous said he scans non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets into the lottery app, which enters players into drawings for other prizes. He was selected in a random Aug. 31 drawing.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
allaccess.com

WRIF/Detroit's 'Dave & Chuck The Freak' Ink Long Term Renewal Extension

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Active Rock WRIF/DETROIT have signed their morning show co-hosts DAVE HUNTER and CHARLES URQUHART of the "DAVE & CHUCK THE FREAK MORNING SHOW" to a long-term renewal extension agreement. The show is also heard on BEASLEY's WBOS/BOSTON, WPBB/TAMPA, and WXRK/FT. MYERS and is available to radio stations across the country through a recent syndication deal with KEY NETWORKS.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot.

The Michigan Board of Canvassers last week approved ballot language for three statewide proposals before voters.  Here’s what the constitutional amendments will do and the language that will appear on your ballot for the Nov. 8 general election: This constitutional amendment, Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, would change the existing term limit laws for […] The post Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
209K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy