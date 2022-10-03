Crack cocaine, fentanyl, firearms, thousands in cash recovered upon execution of search warrant

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Three men are facing drug charges following an arrest on Friday.

Reports from the Wheeling Police Department indicate that warrants were executed on Friday, September 30, which resulted in the arrest of two men from out of state and one man from Wheeling.

The warrants, executed at two separate residences – 44 South Broadway Street on Wheeling Island and 9 Suncrest Avenue in the Fulton/Glenwood area – led to the discovery of a significant amount of narcotics.

This included 53.2 grams of fentanyl and 27.8 grams of crack cocaine, along with thousands of dollars in cash and two firearms.

Among those arrested were Jonelle Warren, Jr., 29 of Wheeling – charged with possession with intent to deliver and a prohibited person possessing a deadly weapon,

Geon Newby, Jr., 33 of Cleveland, Ohio – charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver.

Trayshone McCullough, 30 of Cleveland, Ohio – charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver.

Those arrested were transported to the Northern Regional Jail, where they were later arraigned by an Ohio County magistrate.

Assistance was also provided in this case by the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office.