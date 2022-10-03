Read full article on original website
WISN
South Shore massacre suspect appears in court
MILWAUKEE — The suspect from one of Milwaukee's most notorious mass shootings made his initial appearance in court Wednesday. Police say on May 29, 2006, Octaviano Juarez-Corro confronted his ex-wife at a family picnic in South Shore Park. Police said witnesses told investigators Juarez-Corro became upset his ex-wife wouldn't...
Judge rules Brooks is unable to use 'sovereign citizen' defense at trial
The judge presiding over Brooks’ homicide trial ruled Thursday he won’t be able to use a 'sovereign citizen defense because the argument doesn’t have merit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
14th and National shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday, Oct. 7 near 14th and National. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Police say a 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide, Palmer and Keefe, driver sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police released surveillance images of a vehicle as they seek the driver connected to a homicide near Palmer and Keefe Sept. 24. It was one of six homicides the weekend of Sept. 23-25. Police described the vehicle as a red four-door, BMW 328 with Wisconsin license plate...
Man charged in parade killings removes shirt before openings
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man defending himself against homicide charges for allegedly plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade stripped off his shirt, sat with his back to the camera and stuck a sign he’d been given to signal objections down his pants Thursday before opening statements began in his trial.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Wauwatosa Sniper Victim’s Family ‘Irate’ Over Parole; Evers’ DOC Finally Apologizes
“I would bet if that were Evers’ mother lying on the street after being shot by Jenkins he would not have let him out of prison, but I guess my grandmother in his eyes is not that important,” – Mark Henke of Wauwatosa. Two family members of...
CBS 58
Child shot in head near 37th and Marion
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More breaking news tonight - this time on Milwaukee's north side. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us a child was shot in the head near 37th and Marion. First responders took the child to a hospital. Police say the child is in critical condition. Milwaukee police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fugitive captured in Mexico; now jailed in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE - One of the FBI's top ten most wanted fugitives is back behind bars in Milwaukee. The fugitive, Octaviano Juarez-Corro, was wanted for the execution-style shooting of five people at South Shore Park in 2006. Two of his victims died. "This is a multi-year investigation. 16 years to be...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Open Record: Sick or dangerous?
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man accused of threatening mass violence in Waukesha says he never actually planned to hurt anyone. He suffers from bipolar disorder, but refuses to take any medication and that's why his family came to FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn. In this episode of Open Record, Bryan explains why experts say it's harder to force someone into treatment than send them to jail.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee teens shot in about an hour
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee teenagers were hurt in separate shootings in about an hour Wednesday, Oct. 5. The first happened shortly after 2 p.m. near 62nd and Capitol. Police said a Milwaukee girl, 15, showed up at the hospital after the shooting. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., a Milwaukee boy, 16,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: COVID adjournment, subpoenas requested
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks requested an adjournment of his trial in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack Wednesday, Oct. 5, telling the court he believes he has COVID and needs to wait until at least Friday for test results to come back. Prosecutors said he's heard on jail phone calls telling his mother he's going to delay the trial.
WISN
Milwaukee man accused of fatal stabbing in Mequon
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — A Milwaukee man is charged in a fatal house party stabbing in Mequon. A criminal complaint against Kevin Nguyen says the stabbing happened early Sunday morning south of Mequon Road on West Obikoba Circle. The complaint says there was an argument that night, and Nguyen...
CBS 58
Milwaukee shooting at 54th and Lincoln
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An investigation is underway into a shooting that happened Wednesday, Oct. 5 around 12:05 a.m. near 54th and Lincoln, Milwaukee Police report. According to police, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man walked into an area hospital after being shot, where he is expected to survive. The cause of...
CBS 58
Milwaukee officer intentionally struck by vehicle recovering at home; woman arrested
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say they've arrested a woman accused of striking an officer with a vehicle Tuesday, Oct. 4. Authorities say the vehicle was recovered unoccupied and the suspect, a 30-year-old woman, was arrested. A Milwaukee police detective fired his weapon at the vehicle she was allegedly...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial day 5: Ex-girlfriend testifies, COVID test negative
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The trial of Darrell Brooks, accused in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, resumed with a second day of testimony Friday, Oct. 7. First on the witness stand for the prosecution on Friday was Erika Patterson. She testified she has a teenage daughter with Brooks – and had been living at The Women's Center in downtown Waukesha prior to the incident at the Waukesha Christmas Parade. The line of questioning by prosecutors referred to an incident in which Patterson said Brooks hit her with an open hand.
WISN
Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks trial Day 3: Judge denies Brooks' request to adjourn trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — DAY 3 - Housekeeping Items. Court began at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The plan was to finish up some procedural items and finalize jury instructions, but Darrell Brooks dropped a bombshell. He requested an adjournment because he said he is on a COVID-19 protocol. Brooks is seated...
Wisconsin parade suspect delays jury picks with disruptions
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year managed to delay the start of his trial Monday by becoming so disruptive the judge had to take multiple breaks before forcing him to watch the proceedings via video from another room.Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks drove his vehicle into the Nov. 21 parade in downtown Waukesha despite police warnings to stop and officers opening fire on him. He faces 77 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine convicted murderer arrested again, gun charge
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man convicted of murder in Illinois was arrested again on a gun charge, appearing in Racine County court Tuesday, Oct. 4 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Marvelo Wilson, 22, faces one count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecution delivers opening statement
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Opening statements were expected to begin Thursday, Oct. 6 in the trial of Darrell Brooks, accused in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Within moments of the proceedings getting underway at 8:30 a.m., Brooks interrupted Judge Jennifer Dorow multiple times. The judge attempted to get through final court...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee business robbery near 39th and Vienna, men sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for two men who robbed a business near 39th and Vienna at gunpoint on Sept. 9. The first is described as a Black man between the ages of 19 and 20, standing 5'9" to 5'10" tall, weighing 160 to 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants with white stripes and black shoes. He was armed with a handgun.
