Seattle, WA

The Grand Rapids Press

Ex-Lions wide receiver back in town for free-agent visit in Detroit

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions hosted veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu on a free-agent visit per the league’s transaction wire. And it shouldn’t surprise anyone to see the Lions kicking the tires on a receiver, with DJ Chark (ankle), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Josh Reynolds (ankle) and Quintez Cephus (foot) missing Wednesday’s practice. Reynolds (62), Tom Kennedy (60), Kalif Raymond (38), Cephus (33) and Maurice Alexander (two) saw snaps at receiver in last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles injury report: Early statuses of Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay revealed

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles held a closed walkthrough for Wednesday, preparing for their trip out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), kicker Jake Elliott (ankle), and linebackers Patrick Johnson (concussion) and Kyron Johnson (concussion) all did not participate in the walkthrough. The team says the designations placed on Wednesday were an estimation based on the fact that it was not a full-tilt practice session.
AL.com

Former Alabama DB joins Titans, 2 more alumni go on IR

Defensive back Shyheim Carter rejoined the Tennessee Titans’ roster on Tuesday while two other former Alabama players went on injured reserve in the NFL. Carter joined Tennessee’s practice squad, the NFL team announced. The New York Giants placed cornerback Aaron Robinson on IR after he suffered a knee...
NBC Sports

Turn on the jets: Wilson sets 49ers '22 speed mark on rushing TD

The 49ers are off to a fast start against the Los Angeles Rams in their "Monday Night Football" showdown, not just figuratively but literally. With under three minutes to go in the first quarter, Jimmy Garoppolo handed off to running back Jeff Wilson Jr. who then sped through the Rams' defense unscathed for a 32-yard touchdown.
