Ex-Lions wide receiver back in town for free-agent visit in Detroit
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions hosted veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu on a free-agent visit per the league’s transaction wire. And it shouldn’t surprise anyone to see the Lions kicking the tires on a receiver, with DJ Chark (ankle), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Josh Reynolds (ankle) and Quintez Cephus (foot) missing Wednesday’s practice. Reynolds (62), Tom Kennedy (60), Kalif Raymond (38), Cephus (33) and Maurice Alexander (two) saw snaps at receiver in last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Eagles injury report: Early statuses of Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay revealed
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles held a closed walkthrough for Wednesday, preparing for their trip out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), kicker Jake Elliott (ankle), and linebackers Patrick Johnson (concussion) and Kyron Johnson (concussion) all did not participate in the walkthrough. The team says the designations placed on Wednesday were an estimation based on the fact that it was not a full-tilt practice session.
Mohamed Sanu visits Detroit Lions as injuries continue to mount up
Why did Mohamed Sanu work out for the Detroit Lions?Remember when…. Mohamed Sanu reportedly visited the Detroit Lions on Wednesday as they continued to make their preparations for Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots. Sanu played in eight games with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021,...
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft: Where the Lions would be picking after Week 4
Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season is officially a wrap and our Detroit Lions suffered their third loss of the season by losing 48-45 to the Seattle Seahawks. With the loss, the Lions are now 1-3 on the season, and they are currently in last place in the NFC North as they prepare for a matchup against the New England Patriots in Week 4.
Giants' Jon Feliciano on Cole Beasley retirement: 'If the right situation comes, I think he comes back'
It was reported Wednesday that veteran slot receiver Cole Beasley was retiring after 11-plus seasons in the NFL just two weeks after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New York Giants center Jon Feliciano is one person who may not be convinced that Beasley is done playing for good. "I’ve...
Fantasy football: Harris, Jacobs among five running backs to avoid in Week 5
Josh Jacobs and Najee Harris are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five fantasy football running backs to avoid for Week 5 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Former Alabama DB joins Titans, 2 more alumni go on IR
Defensive back Shyheim Carter rejoined the Tennessee Titans’ roster on Tuesday while two other former Alabama players went on injured reserve in the NFL. Carter joined Tennessee’s practice squad, the NFL team announced. The New York Giants placed cornerback Aaron Robinson on IR after he suffered a knee...
Turn on the jets: Wilson sets 49ers '22 speed mark on rushing TD
The 49ers are off to a fast start against the Los Angeles Rams in their "Monday Night Football" showdown, not just figuratively but literally. With under three minutes to go in the first quarter, Jimmy Garoppolo handed off to running back Jeff Wilson Jr. who then sped through the Rams' defense unscathed for a 32-yard touchdown.
