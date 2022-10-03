Zhibin Lin, associate professor of civil, construction and environmental engineering, has been named the 2022 NDSU College of Engineering Researcher of the Year. Lin’s research interests include civil infrastructural materials, performance and diagnostics. He has been involved in several interdisciplinary research projects and has secured more than $3.2 million in funding. Lin’s research provides opportunities for several graduate and undergraduate students and has led to six patent applications and more than 110 publications.

