NDSU pharmaceutical sciences receives Advancing Inclusion Award
The NDSU Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences has received the 2022 Advancing Inclusion Award from the NDSU President’s Council for Diversity, Inclusion and Respect. President David Cook spoke about the importance of the award presented to Jagdish Singh, chair of pharmaceutical sciences, during a ceremony at the Memorial Union held Oct. 5.
Faculty member quoted in two MoneyGeek stories
Julie Garden-Robinson, professor and Extension food and nutrition specialist, recently was featured in two MoneyGeek online articles. The first story, “Creating an Affordable Healthy Diet That Works for You,” by Danielle Kiser, was posted Sept. 28. It offers advice and suggestions for people interested in healthy meals while on a budget.
NDSU speaker to address technology and economy
NDSU’s Sheila and Robert Challey Institute for Global Innovation and Growth is set to host a presentation by technology expert Mark Mills titled “Technology and the Future: The ’20s Will (Yet) Roar.”. The talk is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 4 p.m. in Richard H. Barry...
NDSU researchers assess state’s housing needs
NDSU’s Center for Social Research has produced a housing assessment that may have statewide implications. The report was conducted in partnership with the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency. The assessment, which forecasts the state’s housing and population projections through 2025, was released Oct. 5 at the 2022 Statewide Housing...
NDSU to offer software engineering major
NDSU is set to offer a Bachelor of Science degree in software engineering, starting in fall 2023. The program will be a joint offering of the Department of Computer Science and Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering. “In recent years, the demand for software engineers has increased significantly across the...
College of Engineering honors research excellence
Zhibin Lin, associate professor of civil, construction and environmental engineering, has been named the 2022 NDSU College of Engineering Researcher of the Year. Lin’s research interests include civil infrastructural materials, performance and diagnostics. He has been involved in several interdisciplinary research projects and has secured more than $3.2 million in funding. Lin’s research provides opportunities for several graduate and undergraduate students and has led to six patent applications and more than 110 publications.
NDSU College of Engineering faculty earn teaching awards
The NDSU College of Engineering has recognized two faculty members and a graduate student for their outstanding work in the classroom. Mijia Yang, associate professor and associate chair of the Department of Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering, was named the 2022 recipient of the Excellence in Teaching Award. Yang’s teaching...
NDSU faculty member to give presentation on electric vehicle charging station cybersecurity
Zahid Anwar, NDSU associate professor of cybersecurity and scholar at the Challey Institute for Global Innovation and Growth, is scheduled to present at the Dakota Digital Discussions webinar Thursday, Oct. 13, at noon. Anwar’s presentation, titled “Overlooked Security Challenges in Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure,” will focus on his recent Dakota...
Engineering staff members earn awards
Two staff members have been honored for their contributions to the success of the NDSU College of Engineering. Rob Sailer was named the Outstanding Staff Award winner for the professional level. Sailer joined the Department of Mechanical Engineering in 2014 and serves as a senior test engineer. His responsibilities include...
Mental health advocate presentation scheduled
The NDSU Residence Hall Association is set to host a national mental health advocate’s presentation in support of NDSU’s Green Bandana Project. Archie Messersmith-Bunting is scheduled to present “It’s Okay Not to be Okay” on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. in the Memorial Union’s Oceti Sakowin Ballroom. Tabling for community partners begins at 6:15 p.m.
NDSU offers course for drone pilots
A course focusing on flying drones commercially is being offered for the first time this fall through NDSU’s Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering. The course – Precision Agriculture 291, Drone Pilots for Agricultural Operations – is a trial course in the Precision Ag curriculum. The course is taught by Nadia Delavarpour, post-doctoral research assistant, under the supervision of Paulo Flores, assistant professor.
