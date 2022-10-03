ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evers proposes increase into local funding for public safety

By AP
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, just five weeks before he is up for reelection, announced Monday that if he wins he will propose a 4% increase in funding for local governments each of the next two years.

Evers said the money, totaling more than $91 million over two years, could be used to pay for public safety priorities. His plan includes $10 million in funding for local governments to be spent specifically on police, fire and emergency services costs.

