Luke Bryan Hilariously Impersonates His Mother's 'Smoker's Cough'

Photo: Getty Images

Luke Bryan has shared a hilarious impression of his mother. In a video posted to Caroline Bryan 's Instagram Stories over the weekend, the country singer can be seen sitting in a golf cart, smoking a cigar. As he puffs out smoke, he gives the camera an exaggerated cough. "Impersonating his mother..." Caroline wrote on the short clip, tagging both Luke and his mom LeClaire Bryan .

Caroline then jumped in, adding, "It's just allergies though, yeah. She says it's just allergies," referring to LeClaire. One fan, @gillianKelley2, took to Twitter to reshare the hilarious video, so other fans could enjoy it even after the 24-hour expiration date on Instagram Stories.

LeClaire is a fan favorite and last year Caroline posted a highly requested prank reel of her mother-in-law . "We love to mess with her nonstop!” she said of the video, which was part of the family 's yearly 12 Days of Prankmas tradition.

Meanwhile, Luke Bryan just announced he's extending his Las Vegas residency . “ Luke Bryan: Vegas ,” hosted at the 5,000-capacity Resorts World Theatre will now run into 2023. “I love doing these headlining shows in Vegas because the intimate room at Resorts World allows me to really connect to the crowd in such a different way,” Bryan said in a statement on Tuesday. “Sitting at the piano each night has become one of my favorite moments in the show.”

More exciting Luke Bryan 2023 news was also announced last month when it was revealed the singer would be one of the headliners for next year's Stage Coach along with Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton .