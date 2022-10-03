Read full article on original website
How Much Does The Heaviest Pumpkin In The US Really Weigh?
Pumpkin picking is a quintessential part of fall. Whether an individual is looking for the smallest or largest one in the patch, it is always fun hauling back the pickings to the car. But this particular pumpkin, which was just crowned the 38th Annual All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off winner, would be quite heavy to bring back home (via Food & Wine).
What It Was Really Like To Eat At The First Burger King
In the United States, you are likely never too far away from a Burger King. In fact, according to its parent company Restaurant Brands International, there are currently over 18,700 franchises of this fast food behemoth located around the globe. The fast food chain is known for things like its signature Whopper sandwich, which has been on the menu for most of the company's nearly 70-year lifespan. But before there were any Whoppers, Burger King was still serving up interesting history, like hamburgers made from an innovative machine that sparked the growth of one of the largest fast food chains in the country.
Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden's warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear "Armageddon" was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.
What Happened To Lulu Bang After Shark Tank?
"Shark Tank" is known for helping entrepreneurs get the word out about their products. The business owners can pitch their brand to a team of investors, and the investors have a chance to offer money in exchange for a percentage of the company, a royalty, or something else. Even if the entrepreneur walks away without a deal, the TV appearance often gives the brand plenty of traction.
The Best Electric Can Openers Of 2022
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Opening cans with a manual can opener doesn't just take time but can put stress on your hands, wrists, and arms. Manually rotating a can opener around a lid can be particularly challenging for the elderly or people suffering from joint conditions such as arthritis or tendonitis. Luckily, it doesn't have to be so hard. Electric can openers can make meal preparation a whole lot faster and easier, even if your joints aren't giving you trouble. These gadgets can also make the process a lot safer as far as your fingers are concerned since most automatic can openers don't leave sharp, jagged edges along the lid.
What A Typical Breakfast Looks Like In Brazil
Ah, Brazil, who wouldn't love it? The country is famous for its Brazilian Portuguese language, extravagant carnivals, beautiful beaches, bossa nova, and samba, which is both a style of dance and a genre of music (via Nomads Unveiled). Aside from the cultural things, Brazil is also very famous for its soccer players, such as Pelé and Ronaldo, and capoeira, a martial arts technique that's a mix of music, dance, and acrobatic skills.
Burger King Is Revamping Its Brand By Throwing Back To A Classic Jingle
In today's world of social media, memes, and "epic clapbacks," one may feel that the world of marketing has changed rather dramatically from the old days of radio and TV commercials. There's a fair argument to be made about corporations and brands taking advantage of social media, and companies have to adapt to the rules of a changing world to survive. Back a few decades ago, though, TV channels weren't saturated with hashtags or shoutouts, but with another type of marketing stunt designed to appeal to the general consumer: the jingle.
Tim Hortons' Bucket Of Timbits Is Back For Halloween
People do not mess around when it comes to coffee, which is probably why the world's first Tim Hortons location opened in Ontario in 1964 to great fanfare, according to the company site. The coffee and donut purveyor has since seen a lot of growth, and although it's particularly dominant in its native Canada, it has spread to 12 U.S. states, with a particular presence in Michigan (205 stores), New York (248), and Ohio (135). Very well known for its java, the brand's donuts and "Timbits," which are basically just donut holes with a more entertaining name, are also beloved menu staples.
The McDonald's Card That's Giving America Serious FOMO
McDonald's is nothing if not cheap. You could walk into your local McDonald's with a single $20 bill and you can eat to your heart's content. But if there's one thing people love more than cheap stuff, it's free stuff. What if there was some way that you could score some free Mickey Dee's for a whole year?
Inflation Is Coming For Your Thanksgiving Dessert
Over the last 12 months, the stress of rising prices across the U.S. has been felt by all and with the holidays nearing, it's safe to assume many Americans are worried about the extra food costs. While current prices may not seem as harsh as they did in July when inflation topped out at a whopping 9.1%, the pinch of high grocery bills remains a reality for many. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the cost of food increased 11.4% over the last year and most Americans have admitted to cutting back on non-essential items when food shopping (via Forbes).
