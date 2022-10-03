Hakim Ziyech Being Considered For A January By AC Milan
AC Milan are reportedly keen on signing Hakim Ziyech in January as injury problems mount up for the Italian giants.
Alexis Saelemaekers has suffered a ligament injury which is set to keep him out until the new year and he is one of a host of Rossoneri players who are set to be on the sidelines for an extended period of time.
Because of this injury to the Belgian winger, Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that AC are considering reviving their interest in Ziyech , who remains a peripheral figure at Stamford Bridge, even after the appointment of new manager Graham Potter .
Towards the end of Thomas Tuchel 's tenure, the Moroccan wideman's performances left a lot to be desired and even with Potter now in charge, it looks as if his chance for redemption at Chelsea is growing more unlikely by the day.
With last year's Serie A champions interested in Ziyech, it could create an opportunity for Chelsea to once again approach the Italians for their Portuguese star Rafael Lea o , who the Blues had serious interest in towards the back end of the summer window.
AC are yet to make a formal approach for Ziyech, but as the January transfer window nears, expect plenty of rumours to ramp up surrounding this deal.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Graham Potter Gives Honest Reaction To Thiago Silva Red Card Decision
- Report: Chelsea Interested In Leicester Defender Caglar Soyuncu
- Chelsea Stay Fifth In The Premier League After Manchester United's Defeat
- Opinion: The Curious Case Of Denis Zakaria At Chelsea
- Graham Potter Gets Words Of Wisdom From Arsene Wenger
- Report: No Renewal Offer For Chelsea Target Rafael Leao
- Report: Christopher Nkunku Is Happy With Chelsea Proposal
- Rival Watch: Manchester City Thump Manchester United 6-3
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang On His Relief Over First Chelsea Goal
Comments / 0