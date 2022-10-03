Read full article on original website
‘The Rings of Power’ Debuts Fiery Season Finale Trailer, Official Podcast to Be Hosted by Felicia Day
A week before the “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” concludes its inaugural season, Amazon Prime Video debuted a fiery new trailer for the season finale that promises “all will be revealed.” The trailer — which first screened at New York Comic-Con on Friday, as part of Prime Video’s panel for “The Rings of Power” — was light on new footage from the finale, save for a telling glimpse at what appears to be Celebrimbor’s forge, where the titular Rings of Power will eventually be created. Otherwise, the trailer recaps many of the biggest developments through the first...
Teen Wolf: The Movie Sets Paramount+ Premiere Date — Watch First Clip
Scott McCall’s pack has set a reunion date in Beacon Hills. Teen Wolf: The Movie, a direct continuation of MTV’s Teen Wolf (2011–2017), will premiere Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, as announced today during the film’s New York Comic Con panel. It will be available for fans in the U.K., Latin America and Australia to stream on Jan. 27, with additional international market premieres still TBD. Per the movie’s official logline, “a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of...
Watch Lindsay Lohan in Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Falling For Christmas’ (VIDEO)
Netflix is getting ready for the holiday season with the release of the official trailer for the upcoming Lindsay Lohan-starring movie Falling For Christmas, co-starring Glee alum Chord Overstreet. “Happy Holidays, everyone. Christmas has come early this year, and I come bearing gifts,” says Lohan as she introduces the teaser...
12 New Details The Try Guys JUST Revealed About The Removal Of Ned Fulmer, Including Why They Won't Have A New Fourth Member
"I'm going to be frank. That era of the Try Guys is over. It's not coming back. The four of us are not making videos together. Something new is coming," Zach said.
'Luckiest Girl Alive' stars Mila Kunis in a messy adaptation of Jessica Knoll's novel
"Luckiest Girl Alive" has a lot going on, in a way that undermines the movie's translation from book to screen. Mila Kunis produces and stars in this #MeToo-tinged story, which awkwardly incorporates a mass school shooting as well as gender and class politics into what becomes an ungainly mix of hot-button issues in one dramatic package.
‘The Midnight Club’: Mike Flanagan Teases Easter Eggs Fans Should Look Out For
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Midnight Club, Season 1.]. The Midnight Club has arrived, and while the show may be based on stories by Christopher Pike, there are plenty of sweet hidden treats specifically for fans of Mike Flanagan‘s other projects to uncover.
‘Good Omens’ at NYCC: Everything We Learned About Season 2 at the Panel
In the first season of Good Omens, Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) helped save the world from the Apocalypse. So what does that mean for Season 2?. Executive producer and writer Neil Gaiman, director and executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, executive producer Rob Wilkins, Maggie Service (Sister Theresa Garrulous in Season 1, Maggie in Season 2), Nina Sosanya (Sister Mary Loquacious in Season 1, Nina in Season 2), and Quelin Sepulveda (joining as Muriel in Season 2) were on hand at New York Comic Con to spill.
