New Cloud Docketing System Aims To Be Greater Than Sum Of Its Parts
“Milana represents the future of docketing, and the future is here,” remarked Chris Cartrett, President and CEO of Aderant. “Law firms must guard against reputational and malpractice risk and docketing can be a major source of both. To better address the needs of our clients and the industry, we are bringing together CompuLaw’s market-leading court rules and the cloud benefits firms have come to expect with ALN into a new product that far exceeds anything available for firms today. Milana is the new standard in docketing, built on the rules the industry trusts with a defined path of innovation ahead.”
WordRake Adds 'Simplicity' To Editing Algorithms
WordRake just unveiled its new “Simplicity” mode, offering a whole new approach to editing for lawyers looking to make their writing comply with new edicts encouraging “plain” language choices, converting jargon, bureaucratic language, and other difficult words into more straightforward text. And while the plain language issue is most pronounced for lawyers filing with the government, it’s not like a little simplicity won’t improve everyone’s work.
With Corporate Work In Limbo, Associates Encouraged To Focus On Training Instead Of Billables
Now is the time to be creatively proactive to move your career along. That is the sentiment from management. — An anonymous Cooley associate, in comments given to the American Lawyer, on how corporate work had “hit a lull” at the firm, such that associates have reportedly been encouraged to work on training and development opportunities in lieu of billables. The unnamed associate, who billed 2400 hours last year, and is on track to hit 1900 this year, said colleagues are worried about the prospect of layoffs. Cooley has reportedly instituted a hiring freeze.
Cryptocurrency In A Declining Market: What Lawyers Need To Know About Bankruptcy, Regulation, And Other Trends
Like any other investment, cryptocurrency can be exciting and rewarding when the market is hot — and when it cools down, investors, funds, and the lawyers who advise them can face tricky questions. As noted in a recent Practising Law Institute Briefing, Cryptocurrency and Bankruptcy: What Lawyers Need to...
Book Publishing Giant Pulls Nearly 1400 Ebook Titles From GW Library; Forcing Students To Buy Them Instead
It is difficult to understate how downright evil the big book publishers are. If you think the RIAA and MPA are bad (and, they are), the book publishers take it to new super villain, mustache-twirling levels. George Washington University libraries have put out an alert to students and faculty that Wiley, one of the largest textbook publishers, has now removed 1,379 textbook titles that the library can lend out. They won’t even let the library purchase a license to lend out the ebooks. They will only let students buy the books.
The Recessionary RULES
The headwinds on the larger economy appear to be felt in the legal industry as well. Global M&A activity has dipped by around 34% year-over-year, including a major drop in activity in Q3 as compared to Q1 and Q2. This overall decline in activity could easily be seen as a leading indicator of an economy battening down the hatches overall, but it also signals a significant drop in work to be done by the firms who service those deals.
Law Firm Merger Activity Expected To Increase Thanks To Recession Fears
We expect to see additional mergers announced in Q4 (although some may not be effective until 2023), and robust activity into next year. — An excerpt from the latest Fairfax Associates report on law firm mergers in 2022, as detailed in the American Lawyer. The report notes that law firm mergers remain below average, with 37 total mergers through 2022. Kristin Stark, a law firm consultant and principal at Fairfax, explained that recessions can help firms open up to merger possibilities when they perhaps weren’t as receptive beforehand. “There’s a lot of good reasons why firms start to explore mergers in a recession,” she said.
