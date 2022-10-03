ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Pirates’ Aiken named AAC Defensive Player of the Week

By Cole Barnhill, ECU Sports Information
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sKmWR_0iKKqF0g00

IRVING, Texas – East Carolina University sophomore Lindsey Aiken has been named the American Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Aiken’s honor, the first of her career, comes after a stellar performance in the team’s scoreless draw against Tulsa on Thursday. After missing a game, the 2-0 loss to UNCG, Aiken returned to action, using her speed and class to make an immediate and critical impact from her right back position. The sophomore proved a critical piece of a defense that allowed only a single shot on goal and earned ECU’s sixth clean sheet of the season.

Aiken joins Jazmin Ferguson who also earned Defense Player of the Week honors (9/26), Carsen Parker who earned Offense Player of the Week honors (9/12), Abby Sowa who earned consecutive Defensive Player of the Week honors (8/29 & 9/5) and Maeve English who earned Goalkeeper of the Week (9/5) as the Pirates earning weekly nods this season.

Annabelle Abbott, Aiken, Isabella Gutiérrez and Sydney Schnell have all earned AAC Honor Roll honors as well.

The East Carolina soccer team returns to action on Sunday for a critical conference matchup at Memphis at 2 p.m. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

ECU hits the road again, visits Tulane in New Orleans

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Having picked up its first American Athletic Conference victory of the campaign last weekend, East Carolina looks to keep the momentum going when it encounters Tulane Saturday afternoon in New Orleans. CLICK HERE for more on the game from ECUPirates.com Houston talks preps for Tulane after win over USF Pirates look to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville mayor makes statement on passing of community leader

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — City of Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips issued a statement on the passing of community leader and former Advisory Committee member, Col. Alfred Keyes. “On behalf of the City of Jacksonville and the City Council, we mourn the passing of Col. Alfred Keyes and send our sincerest condolences to his family. His passing […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville among 3 NC cities to receive faster internet

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Metronet announced that residents and businesses in North Carolina communities such as Greenville, Fayetteville and Raeford are the first in the state to have access to even faster internet. Metronet is the nation’s largest independently owned, 100% fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Ferguson, NC
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
WNCT

New sushi restaurant in Greenville off to very tasty start

A new Sushi restaurant in Greenville has opened and customers can't get enough. New sushi restaurant in Greenville off to very tasty …. A new Sushi restaurant in Greenville has opened and customers can't get enough. Greenville now sipping, strolling in new social districts. The City of Greenville launched its...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Spectrum awarded NC GREAT grant for Pamlico County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spectrum on Thursday announced it has been awarded a North Carolina Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Program grant of more than $1.3 million to bring gigabit high-speed internet access to nearly 330 homes and small businesses in Pamlico County. Combined with the state grant of more than $1.3 million […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Children’s benefit concert coming to Greenville in October

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A special event will be held in Greenville that will help benefit the Joshua Generational Camp youth program. On October 22, the benefit concert called What About The Children will be happening at Third Street Education Center in Greenville. The event will have praise teams, local gospel artists, gospel choirs and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville now sipping, strolling in new social districts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Greenville launched its two social districts, Uptown and Dickinson Avenue, on Thursday. Those two districts now allow people to carry alcoholic drinks outside of businesses and into other participating places, but there are certain rules with the districts. There are boundaries people have to stay with their drinks, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aac#Pirates#East Carolina University#Aac Defensive Player Of#Irving#Uncg#Espn#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Greenville teen featured as 2022 International Young Eco-Hero Award honorable mention

SAN FRANCISCO (WNCT) — A Greenville teen has been recognized for his environmental activism. David Yoon, 16, is one of sixteen environmental activists from across the world to receive a 2022 International Young Eco-Hero Award, Action For Nature announced this week. This award recognized children ages 8-16 who are assisting with environmental problems. Since 2003, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Students attend ‘Better skills, Better jobs’ Career fair

GREENVILLE, N.C.––Beaufort County Community College TRIO scholars attended the Better Skills, Better Jobs Career Fair at the Greenville Convention Center on September 29. Dressed in professional interview attire, they were prepared to speak with more than 100 potential employers about employment opportunities.  Representatives from various community resources were there to offer services to assist in […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Latest Jacksonville phone scam involves police department

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After issuing a notice about a phone scam involving the City of Jacksonville earlier this week, Jacksonville police have issued a new notice about a scam involving their department. Police said someone is calling people and identifying themselves as an officer with the department. They are telling people to meet them […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

ATV explosion leads to Farmville house fire

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emergency responders were on the scene of a structure fire at 6384 Stantonsburg Road on Wednesday night. The fire was reported at 9:36 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found an ATV on fire on the property. The ATV exploded, rolled toward a home, according to Farmville Fire Department Chief Tommy Brady. The flames from the ATV spread to the home.
FARMVILLE, NC
WNCT

Washington Co. woman almost threw away $200,000 prize

RALEIGH, N.C. – After nearly tossing her $5 scratch-off ticket in the trash, Jacqueline Leigh of Roper decided to check her ticket one more time and found a $200,000 prize waiting for her. “I really was about to throw it away,” she said. “But I went back and looked at it again and that’s when […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Lenior County businesses added to Rural Rise NC project

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall launched a unique pilot project late last year to connect new businesses with mentors, business counselors, and funding opportunities located locally and elsewhere. Lenoir County is being added to this initiative and new business creators will begin receiving these county-specific communications beginning next month. […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Program teaching about honeybees to children coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s something fun and educational. From October through December, the program called Bees and Me is taking place at Generation Y Center in Greenville. The Center is located at 101 W. 14th St. This program will teach kids ages 6-10 years old the importance of honeybees, pollination, crafts and much more. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

PCC students from health science programs participate in training event

 WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Pitt Community College health sciences students took part in training last week that gave them a better perspective of the teamwork that goes into providing quality patient care. Held Sept. 29, “Interprofessional Simulation Day” involved students from PCC’s cardiovascular sonography, emergency medical science, medical sonography, nursing, occupational therapy assistant (OTA), radiography and […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern man facing gun-related charges in Havelock

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police arrested and charged a man after a call of shots fired inside the city limits. Devon Michael Boatright, 20, of New Bern, was arrested, given a $25,000 secured bond and placed in the Craven County Jail. He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and illegal discharging of a […]
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

Two roads in Carteret, Onslow counties require temporary closures

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Two secondary roads east of Jacksonville are scheduled to close for about a month, so contract railroad crews can replace the railroad crossings at those junctions. The affected crossings are: Riggs Road near Gilcrest Lane in Onslow County Morristown Road near N.C. 58 in Carteret County Both are scheduled to close to […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville apartment fire displaces six people

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire at The Madison on Hyde Drive on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were called to the scene at 5:13 p.m. There was an active fire on the first floor of one of the apartment complex’s buildings, according to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy