Pirates’ Aiken named AAC Defensive Player of the Week

IRVING, Texas – East Carolina University sophomore Lindsey Aiken has been named the American Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Aiken’s honor, the first of her career, comes after a stellar performance in the team’s scoreless draw against Tulsa on Thursday. After missing a game, the 2-0 loss to UNCG, Aiken returned to action, using her speed and class to make an immediate and critical impact from her right back position. The sophomore proved a critical piece of a defense that allowed only a single shot on goal and earned ECU’s sixth clean sheet of the season.

Aiken joins Jazmin Ferguson who also earned Defense Player of the Week honors (9/26), Carsen Parker who earned Offense Player of the Week honors (9/12), Abby Sowa who earned consecutive Defensive Player of the Week honors (8/29 & 9/5) and Maeve English who earned Goalkeeper of the Week (9/5) as the Pirates earning weekly nods this season.

Annabelle Abbott, Aiken, Isabella Gutiérrez and Sydney Schnell have all earned AAC Honor Roll honors as well.

The East Carolina soccer team returns to action on Sunday for a critical conference matchup at Memphis at 2 p.m. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.

