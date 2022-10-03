ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

A Smash And Grab In Calexico

(Smash and Grab caught on video)...It happened at a Jewelry Store in Calexico. The suspects were caught on the store video. One of the suspects was armed with a sledge hammer and the other with a handgun. One of the suspects smashed the displays cases with the hammer, taking thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. The other suspect held two employees at gun point The Calexico Police Department is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the suspects in the brazen daylight robbery. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Calexico Police Department. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous and you should not approach or contact them. The Calexico Police Officers Association has posted the video of the robbery on Social Media.
CALEXICO, CA
Special Report: Unsolved Crimes

Unsolved crimes in the desert southwest leave many loved ones with no answers. The oldest unsolved crime is the shooting death of a young woman getting ready for her bridal shower. The post Special Report: Unsolved Crimes appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
Stolen Car Recovered

A Lincoln Navigator is back with it's rightful owner. Tuesday evening, El Centro police located the 2006 SUV in a motel parking lot near 4th and the Freeway. Police were able to locate a woman that had been a passenger in the stolen vehicle. The woman told officers that her boyfriend had been driving the SUV. Witnesses reported that they had seen the man running from the scene. The man was detained when officers caught up with him in the yard of a nearby residence in the area of 4th and Smoketree. The 32-year-old man was cited and released for various drug charges as well as resisting arrest and Auto Theft.
EL CENTRO, CA
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 28-Oct. 4

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4. 4:46 a.m.: A man became aggressive with a woman in Holtville and punched her in the face and stomach, then continued going into other residents’ rooms of the home and being aggressive toward them. (The entry was not clear the location of the incident.)
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Fentanyl colored pills seized in Imperial County

More than 100 grams of fentanyl found in pills of different colors EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Imperial County Narcotics Task Force (ICNTF), their special agents arrested a person who had over 170 grams of fentanyl in the form of pills in September, 2022. ICNTF said that these pills were in The post Fentanyl colored pills seized in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Annual Fire Department Open House

(El Centro Fire Department Open House)....The annual event Saturday is also in celebration of National Fire Prevention Week. This year is the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention week, the nation's longest running public health observance on record. The theme for the Open House and special week is Fire Won't Wait. Plan Your Escape. Fire prevention week is from October 9th through October 15th. The theme reinforces the critical importance of developing a home escape plan and practice it often. The open house Saturday is from 9 am until 12 noon. It will be held at Fire Station #3 at 1910 North Waterman Avenue in El Centro. The Open House is free to all and will include tours of the Fire Station, the Kids Safety House Experience, Hands-only CPR, static displays, Rescue demonstrations, The California Paramedic Foundation's Safety City and a visit from Sparky The Fire Dog.
EL CENTRO, CA
Meth seized at the Wellton station

According to a post from the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector, agents from the Wellton station seized 147 pounds of meth worth about $500,00 on Monday, Oct. 3. The post Meth seized at the Wellton station appeared first on KYMA.
WELLTON, AZ
CBP San Diego Field Office

(San Diego Field Office ends September with some big seizures)....The Customs and Border Protection San Diego Field Office includes Imperial County. Two of the major seizures at the end of September were in Imperial County. One was at the Calexico East Port of Entry. A woman was arrested after CBP officers seized 56 packages of Fentanyl, weighing over 74 pounds, and five packages of Methamphetamine. The other seizure was at the Calexico West port of Entry. A man was arrested after CBP Officers found 31 packages of Fentanyl in the vehicle he was driving. The narcotics were discovered with the use of K-9 Teams and imaging systems at the ports.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Large Dust Storm

(Damages reported throughout the desert)....The National Weather Service in Phoenix began sending alerts at just aft 3 Thursday afternoon. They indicated a severe dust storm was headed into the area. Within minutes the storm arrived from the East out of Yuma. The winds were initially reported at 35 miles per hour, eventually increased to over 61 miles per hour. Trees were knocked over, debris spread into the streets, roads and onto the Interstate. Power outages were reported throughout Imperial County and into Coachella Valley. The Imperial Irrigation District has said most power has been restored in the majority of the affected areas. As of Friday morning, The California Highway Patrol said Kloke Road, West of Cole Road in Calexico was still closed. They said Ogilby Road, from Highway 78 to Interstate 8 was also closed. The National Weather Service says the winds were created from a storm system stalled in the northern part of the Gulf of California and the Arizona Border. They say more wind events are possible through the weekend.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Desert Shores Trailer Park Faces Potential Electricity Shutoff

DESERT SHORES — Discussions are planned between Imperial County and Imperial Irrigation District officials to attempt to stave off a potential electricity shutoff at the beleaguered Desert Shores Trailer Park. The park’s owner has fallen behind on electrical utility payments after dozens of residents stopped paying rent for spaces...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Traffic Impacts At West Port Of Entry

(Traffic Impacts at the West Port in Calexico)....They are expected to last a full year. The General Service Administration and Customs and Border Protection says the Canopy installation project will require partial and continuous northbound vehicle lane closures. The initial phase of work, which included the foundation of the Canopy support columns has concluded. General Services is now preparing to begin work on installing the 395-foot-long canopy structure. That phase of the project begins October 10th and conclude in mid-October 2023. They say two northbound traffic lanes will be closed continuously until the project is complete. They will attempt to schedule most of the work during the night. The East Port in Calexico is opening an hour early to accommodate the number of border crossing vehicles.
CALEXICO, CA

