The anticipation of drought can bring many thoughts to mind from water shortages to increased wildfire risk. But what do drought conditions mean for our trees? Drought is defined by a relatively long duration with substantially below-normal precipitation, usually occurring over a large area, and Texas is no stranger to drought. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, in 2011, one of the state’s worst drought years, more than 80% of Texas experienced exceptional drought conditions. This drought killed an estimated 300 million trees, 5.6 million being urban shade trees.According to experts at Texas A&M Forest Service, tree fatalities occur during a drought because drought is a significant stress to trees.
Vender Wright was crowned the new 2022 Ms Texas Senior Classic Pageant Queen on Saturday night in Tyler, Texas. There were 20 ladies vying for the crown. Vender was Ms Hopkins County Senior in 2019/2020. Kylene Claypool, 2022 Ms Hopkins County Senior also completed and was awarded Most Talented. Stella...
Both Dan Patrick and Mike Collier, who are running for Texas Lieutenant Governor, stopped in Sulphur Springs on Tuesday to greet fans and talk politics. Sulphur Springs is on the political map and that’s why your vote is so important!. Photos by Front Porch News.
It’s Memorial Day as I look out the window and see Old Glory flapping in a steady breeze. Selfishly I’m proud to have served my time during the Viet Nam era and glad to be recognized on Veteran’s Day. Proudly, I’m glad that we still honor those, including guys I served with, who made the ultimate sacrifice.
