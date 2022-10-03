'Behind the eight ball': Darrell Brooks tells judge he's unprepared on day one of Waukesha Christmas Parade trial

Read full article on original website
Man accused in parade deaths removes shirt, interrupts judge
MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A Wisconsin man defending himself against homicide charges for allegedly plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade stripped off his shirt, sat with his back to the camera and stuck a sign he'd been given to signal objections down his pants Thursday before opening statements began in his trial.
Judge rules Brooks is unable to use 'sovereign citizen' defense at trial
The judge presiding over Brooks’ homicide trial ruled Thursday he won’t be able to use a 'sovereign citizen defense because the argument doesn’t have merit.
CBS 58
Purple Heart award given to Milwaukee County deputy shot
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff honored deputies, correctional officers and civilians who saved lives in the last year. The outgoing sheriff shared the stage with Denita Ball, who will replace him, and become Wisconsin's first Black female sheriff. For two hours, together, they honored those who've gone above and beyond.
CBS 58
Child shot in head near 37th and Marion
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More breaking news tonight - this time on Milwaukee's north side. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us a child was shot in the head near 37th and Marion. First responders took the child to a hospital. Police say the child is in critical condition. Milwaukee police...
CBS 58
Milwaukee officer intentionally struck by vehicle recovering at home; woman arrested
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say they've arrested a woman accused of striking an officer with a vehicle Tuesday, Oct. 4. Authorities say the vehicle was recovered unoccupied and the suspect, a 30-year-old woman, was arrested. A Milwaukee police detective fired his weapon at the vehicle she was allegedly...
WISN
Milwaukee man accused of fatal stabbing in Mequon
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — A Milwaukee man is charged in a fatal house party stabbing in Mequon. A criminal complaint against Kevin Nguyen says the stabbing happened early Sunday morning south of Mequon Road on West Obikoba Circle. The complaint says there was an argument that night, and Nguyen...
CBS 58
New Dahmer documentary set to feature never-before-heard interviews between killer and his defense team
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Roughly two weeks after Ryan Murphy's drama series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story took Netflix by storm, Academy Award nominated filmmaker Joe Berlinger is ready to add his own work to the list of movies, shows and documentaries highlighting the gruesome crimes committed by Jeffrey Dahmer.
Wisconsin judge blocks absentee ballot spoiling
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, siding with a conservative group created by prominent Republicans that said the practice known as ballot spoiling is illegal. The ruling Wednesday from a Waukesha County judge who...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Open Record: Sick or dangerous?
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man accused of threatening mass violence in Waukesha says he never actually planned to hurt anyone. He suffers from bipolar disorder, but refuses to take any medication and that's why his family came to FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn. In this episode of Open Record, Bryan explains why experts say it's harder to force someone into treatment than send them to jail.
WISN
City still without response to Milwaukee police union lawsuit, guns misfiring
MILWAUKEE — WISN 12 News learned from Milwaukee Common Council members Tuesday morning there is no update or timeline for the city to respond to the Milwaukee Police Association's lawsuit. The police union sued the city Sept. 19 over officers' weapons firing on their own. The union claims the...
voiceofalexandria.com
Mandela Barnes stops in Racine and Mount Pleasant Monday afternoon, in photos
The Democrats' candidate for U.S. Senate spoke with strikers and rallied supporters at a Downtown Racine brewery as Democrats focus their campaign message around abortion. Originally published on journaltimes.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, crash; woman injured voices frustration
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have arrested a 30-year-old woman for hitting and seriously injuring an officer on Tuesday, Oct. 4. It happened near 40th and Villard. The injured officer is now recovering at home, but he wasn't the only person taken to the hospital. Latasha Brown was not involved in the chase, but was also hurt. She's back home from the hospital, but is struggling to walk or see.
S.W.A.T Team Shows Up At Milwaukee Couple's Home Six Times In Two Years
'We got a very angry banging at the door.'
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee teens shot in about an hour
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee teenagers were hurt in separate shootings in about an hour Wednesday, Oct. 5. The first happened shortly after 2 p.m. near 62nd and Capitol. Police said a Milwaukee girl, 15, showed up at the hospital after the shooting. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., a Milwaukee boy, 16,...
CBS 58
Milwaukee shooting at 54th and Lincoln
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An investigation is underway into a shooting that happened Wednesday, Oct. 5 around 12:05 a.m. near 54th and Lincoln, Milwaukee Police report. According to police, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man walked into an area hospital after being shot, where he is expected to survive. The cause of...
CBS 58
Death of 7-year-old Saukville boy under investigation
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A child's death is under investigation in Ozaukee County. Police say a 7-year-old boy died at a Saukville home just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Oct. 4. The young boy was found unconscious and not breathing. Officers and EMS personnel arrived on scene and...
wearegreenbay.com
Triple shooting in Wisconsin leaves 2-year-old in critical condition
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were taken to the hospital after shots were reportedly fired from a vehicle near a park in Milwaukee. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the triple shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. on October 4 on the 2100 block of West Keefe Avenue. Officers...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate shooting near National and 14th
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- Milwaukee Police are looking into a shooting that happened on Friday, Oct. 7 around 12:30 a.m. near National and 14th. Authorities say a 20-year-old man was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive. Milwaukee Police are looking for unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any...
Police arrest man accused of killing transgender woman Regina Allen
Milwaukee police confirm they have arrested 31-year-old Clayton Hubbird in connection to the deadly shooting of 35-year-old Regina Allen.
