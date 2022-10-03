Read full article on original website
Elgin announces imminent closure of elementary school
Elgin School District U-46 has announced that Garfield Elementary School will be closing at the end of this school year. WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
meteamedia.org
Dr. Echols reflects on his time at Metea during his last year as principal
Darrell Echols has been the principal at Metea Valley high school since 2014 and plans to retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Echols believes that the past eight years working at Metea have been a terrific experience and he looks forward to the next chapter in his life.
fox32chicago.com
Plainfield students create wheelchair part for man with multiple sclerosis
PLAINFIELD, Ill. - Engineering students at Plainfield Central High School went above and beyond to help one in their community. The class has developed a wheelchair part for a man with multiple sclerosis. A group of high schoolers looking for a good grade also got a lesson in community service...
wjol.com
Will County City Best For Mental Well-Being
A new study ranks cities across the country for the best environment for mental well-being and an Illinois community came out on top. The website LawnStarter considered 33 metrics based on mental, physical, financial and environmental factors and chose Naperville as the best city for mental wellness. Chicago ranked 86th in the country, Aurora was 87th, and Joliet came in at number 98.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Weekend+ for 10/6 to 10/12
Weekend+ for Thursday 10/6 to Wednesday 10/12. THIS WEEK: Fall GO! Guide ~Fall Fests ~ Fitness Events ~ Halloween Happenings ~ On Stage ~ Chicagoland Events ~ Plus, links to Golf Links & Tips, Fitness Race Events, Education Central, Halloween Happenings and Dining. GO TO: Suburban Family’s Sept / Oct...
Woo Hoo! New Raising Cane’s Location Opening This Month In Illinois
Goodbye PNC bank, hello Raising Cane's! After months have passed since PNC bank was demolished to make way for Raising Canes, the grand opening date is finally here. I was just having a debate at work about whether or not Raising Cane's has the best chicken fingers in Illinois. I've never tried them; the closest location is almost an hour away from me.
starvedrock.media
Fans Attending Ottawa-L-P Football Game Urged To Wear Blue In Support Of Student
If you're going to this Friday's big football game between L-P and Ottawa, feel free to wear blue. Students and staff of Ottawa High School this week have been buying blue sunglasses to support senior Landon McAlpine. The teen is battling stage 4 colon cancer. His family is documenting his fight on the Facebook page called “Landon's fight”.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Joliet, IL
Joliet, Illinois is a charming town located just southwest of Chicago. It’s the third-largest city in Illinois and is known as the starting point of historical Route 66. Today, Joliet is home to many families who work in Chicago but want a quiet life outside the city. While Joliet...
'Stranger Things' house in Plainfield to be resurrected this weekend after controversy
PLAINFIELD, Ill. - Will the suburban "Stranger Things" house be resurrected after a neighbor’s complaints shut them down last weekend?. On Wednesday, the homeowners visited Joliet City Hall to make sure they weren't breaking any rules. Although the house is in Plainfield, the city of Joliet provides services. Joliet...
Nearly 15 years ago, suburban high school teacher allegedly impregnated student then convinced her to have abortion
A teacher at Riverside-Brookfield High School is on paid leave after he was accused of having a sexual relationship with a female student when he was a basketball coach at Elmwood Park High School more than ten years ago.
One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween
If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
WSPY NEWS
Music will be flowing on the streets of Oswego
Not exactly in the streets, but on the sidewalks of Oswego, there will be music playing downtown on Main Street soon. At this week’s Oswego Village Board meeting, Troy Parlier, village president, made the official announcement. So, the bigger question is what kind of music and who is the...
Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act up for vote in Joliet
This week, the Joliet City Council will vote on a resolution, encouraging legislators to make adjustments to the SAFE-T Act.
Cook County guaranteed income pilot program applications open Thursday
Cook County's Guaranteed Income Pilot program will start accepting applications Thursday.
Family to donate organs of Josiah Brown, 3-year-old who drowned in Lake Michigan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of Josiah Brown, the 3-year-old boy who drowned off Navy Pier, will be donating the boy's organs.Josiah's father, Dantrell, posted on Instagram that Josiah's heart will be going to a 2-year-old in Canada.A funeral was held for Josiah on Wednesday.Prosecutors said Josiah's aunt pushed him into Lake Michigan last month.The aunt, Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines, originally was charged with attempted murder, after prosecutors said she was seen on surveillance video pushing Josiah into the lake on Sept. 19, and then standing by and doing nothing as he sank to the lake bottom off Chicago's Navy Pier,...
WSPY NEWS
Former Illinois Youth Center guard sentenced for official misconduct
A Former Illinois Youth Center (IYC) guard has been sentenced to probation and community service. 46-year-old Michael M. Klimek, of Yorkville, was found guilty by a Kane County jury in April of official misconduct and aggravated battery in a public place. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that Klimek facilitated and encouraged IYC inmates to fight as he stood by and did nothing. Prosecutors say it happened in January of 2016.
Individuals with Disabilities Career Fair on 10/4
In recognition of the month of October being National Disability Employment Awareness Month, the Workforce Center of Will County will be conducting an Individuals with Disabilities Career Fair on Tuesday, October 4th from 4 PM to 6 PM CST. The Workforce Center of Will County is located at 2400 Glenwood Avenue in Joliet, IL.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, October 6th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 62-year-old Kevin Williams, of Morris for failing to register as...
wjol.com
Joliet Teenager Charged With Three Offenses In Crest Hill Shooting
Just hours after a shooting in Crest Hill that left one person injured with non-life threatening injuries an arrest has been made. Eighteen-year-old Anthony Brown Jr. of Joliet arrested for the shooting of a juvenile. It was on Tuesday, October 4th at about 3:40 p.m., Crest Hill Police responded to...
