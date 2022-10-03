ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

wjol.com

Will County City Best For Mental Well-Being

A new study ranks cities across the country for the best environment for mental well-being and an Illinois community came out on top. The website LawnStarter considered 33 metrics based on mental, physical, financial and environmental factors and chose Naperville as the best city for mental wellness. Chicago ranked 86th in the country, Aurora was 87th, and Joliet came in at number 98.
WILL COUNTY, IL
Weekend+ for 10/6 to 10/12

Weekend+ for Thursday 10/6 to Wednesday 10/12. THIS WEEK: Fall GO! Guide ~Fall Fests ~ Fitness Events ~ Halloween Happenings ~ On Stage ~ Chicagoland Events ~ Plus, links to Golf Links & Tips, Fitness Race Events, Education Central, Halloween Happenings and Dining. GO TO: Suburban Family’s Sept / Oct...
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Woo Hoo! New Raising Cane’s Location Opening This Month In Illinois

Goodbye PNC bank, hello Raising Cane's! After months have passed since PNC bank was demolished to make way for Raising Canes, the grand opening date is finally here. I was just having a debate at work about whether or not Raising Cane's has the best chicken fingers in Illinois. I've never tried them; the closest location is almost an hour away from me.
SHOREWOOD, IL
starvedrock.media

Fans Attending Ottawa-L-P Football Game Urged To Wear Blue In Support Of Student

If you're going to this Friday's big football game between L-P and Ottawa, feel free to wear blue. Students and staff of Ottawa High School this week have been buying blue sunglasses to support senior Landon McAlpine. The teen is battling stage 4 colon cancer. His family is documenting his fight on the Facebook page called “Landon's fight”.
OTTAWA, IL
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Joliet, IL

Joliet, Illinois is a charming town located just southwest of Chicago. It’s the third-largest city in Illinois and is known as the starting point of historical Route 66. Today, Joliet is home to many families who work in Chicago but want a quiet life outside the city. While Joliet...
JOLIET, IL
Jeff Riley
1440 WROK

One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween

If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Music will be flowing on the streets of Oswego

Not exactly in the streets, but on the sidewalks of Oswego, there will be music playing downtown on Main Street soon. At this week’s Oswego Village Board meeting, Troy Parlier, village president, made the official announcement. So, the bigger question is what kind of music and who is the...
OSWEGO, IL
#Joliet West High School#Illinois State University#Technology Education#Linus K12#Linus High School#Student Center#Highschool#Jths#Joliet Central#Teai
CBS Chicago

Family to donate organs of Josiah Brown, 3-year-old who drowned in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of Josiah Brown, the 3-year-old boy who drowned off Navy Pier, will be donating the boy's organs.Josiah's father, Dantrell, posted on Instagram that Josiah's heart will be going to a 2-year-old in Canada.A funeral was held for Josiah on Wednesday.Prosecutors said Josiah's aunt pushed him into Lake Michigan last month.The aunt, Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines, originally was charged with attempted murder, after prosecutors said she was seen on surveillance video pushing  Josiah into the lake on Sept. 19, and then standing by and doing nothing as he sank to the lake bottom off Chicago's Navy Pier,...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Former Illinois Youth Center guard sentenced for official misconduct

A Former Illinois Youth Center (IYC) guard has been sentenced to probation and community service. 46-year-old Michael M. Klimek, of Yorkville, was found guilty by a Kane County jury in April of official misconduct and aggravated battery in a public place. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that Klimek facilitated and encouraged IYC inmates to fight as he stood by and did nothing. Prosecutors say it happened in January of 2016.
YORKVILLE, IL
Adrian Holman

Individuals with Disabilities Career Fair on 10/4

In recognition of the month of October being National Disability Employment Awareness Month, the Workforce Center of Will County will be conducting an Individuals with Disabilities Career Fair on Tuesday, October 4th from 4 PM to 6 PM CST. The Workforce Center of Will County is located at 2400 Glenwood Avenue in Joliet, IL.
WILL COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Thursday, October 6th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 62-year-old Kevin Williams, of Morris for failing to register as...
MORRIS, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Teenager Charged With Three Offenses In Crest Hill Shooting

Just hours after a shooting in Crest Hill that left one person injured with non-life threatening injuries an arrest has been made. Eighteen-year-old Anthony Brown Jr. of Joliet arrested for the shooting of a juvenile. It was on Tuesday, October 4th at about 3:40 p.m., Crest Hill Police responded to...
CREST HILL, IL

