CHICO, Calif. - Butte County has seen a three thousand percent jump in benefits being stolen from EBT cards for families in need. Crooks are using skimmers on card readers where you swipe your card. There are several ways thieves use skimmers to steal account information from card readers where cards are swiped. A video posted by NBC news showed how a victim in Texas discovered a cover had been slipped over a card reader at a convenience store. The cover looked almost exactly like the real keypad. The cover contained a skimming device to steal the account information.

BUTTE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO