ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Comments / 1

Related
actionnewsnow.com

City of Chico to resume homeless camp clearouts at Windchime Park

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico is going to resume its illegal homeless encampment removals next week, according to the city. The enforcement was put on pause after the plaintiffs made objections at the Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC) last week. The City of Chico said it will...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect in Chico stand-off charged with burglary, rape

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 24-year-old man has been charged with rape and burglary in connection with a standoff in Chico on Saturday, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Danny Mendoza-Hancock, from Chico, was also charged with criminal threats, domestic violence, child endangerment and false imprisonment. He was...
CHICO, CA
kubaradio.com

Marysville Man Arrested for Attempted Burglary at Circle K

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Predawn yesterday morning at around 1:00, the Marysville Police Department received a call from the Circle K on B Street reporting a burglary in progress. Responding officers were told 34-year-old David Gradilla was using a knife attempting to pry open the facility’s drive-thru window. Staff provided a description and Gradilla was tracked down and apprehended ‘about two blocks away” according to a release.
MARYSVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Oakland, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Chico, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Chico, CA
actionnewsnow.com

4-year-old bitten by rattlesnake in Tehama County

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A child was taken to the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake in Tehama County. The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Cottonwood on Saddleback Ridge Loop and Hooker Creek Road. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit confirmed a 4-year-old boy was bit. He was taken...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County sees 3000% increase in stolen EBT benefits

CHICO, Calif. - Butte County has seen a three thousand percent jump in benefits being stolen from EBT cards for families in need. Crooks are using skimmers on card readers where you swipe your card. There are several ways thieves use skimmers to steal account information from card readers where cards are swiped. A video posted by NBC news showed how a victim in Texas discovered a cover had been slipped over a card reader at a convenience store. The cover looked almost exactly like the real keypad. The cover contained a skimming device to steal the account information.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

3 arrested for carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after receiving a report of a carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino on Saturday, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the casino Saturday around 6:30 a.m. after they received a report from a man saying he was...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
David Bailey
Person
Michael Ramsey
Person
Eddie Sanchez
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters battling fire in Butte County rice fields

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:48 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are battling the Nelson Fire burning in rice fields north of Richvale, according to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit. At about 2:45 p.m., firefighters said the fire remains at 20-30 acres and is moving at a slow rate of spread. They say...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man found dead found near rural illegal marijuana grow ruled homicide

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man’s death near a large illegal marijuana grow last week was ruled a homicide, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the Butte County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Sept. 30 from a man and a woman in the Chico area who reported that they received a call that their brother was killed in a marijuana garden near the Campbellville area.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Thousands of customers restored power in Chico, Cohasset

CHICO, Calif. 1:53 P.M. UPDATE - Thousands were without power in north Chico and through Cohasset, according to the PG&E outage map. Power went out at about 12:40 p.m. to 2,175 customers. PG&E’s website said power was estimated to be restored by 3:45 p.m. but power returned before 2 p.m.
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#The U S District Court#Butte County Da#Lsb General
actionnewsnow.com

Woman jogging dies after she was hit by minivan in Chico

CHICO, Calif. 4:55 P.M. UPDATE - A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in Chico Wednesday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. The collision happened on Bruce Road at California Park Drive shortly before 8 a.m. Lieutenant Mike Rodden tells Action News Now a middle-aged...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect who stole golf cart from Cottonwood school arrested

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A suspect was arrested after deputies learned a golf cart was stolen from the Cottonwood Charter School on Monday. Deputies said the school on Brush Street called deputies said the campus’ shop was broken into overnight and a golf cart, leaf blower and a weed trimmer were stolen.
COTTONWOOD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcyclist killed in Skyway crash Monday identified

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a crash on Skyway earlier this week. It says 40-year-old Logan Awalt of Magalia died following a head-on crash with an SUV. Awalt was traveling north on his motorcycle on Skyway when...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcyclist crashes into tree west of Chico, taken to hospital

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with possible major injuries following a crash Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. The CHP said the motorcyclist was traveling around a curve in the area of the 2400 block of Chico River Road and slid off the road. The motorcyclist...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Ken Grossman land donation could bring new aquatics center to Chico

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico parks board may be ready to take the next step towards building an aquatics center in Chico. Thursday night the park district board will consider moving forward with developing a design for the project. In June, Action News Now reported the Chico Area Park and...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Armed Chico man breaks into woman's home

CHICO, CALIF. — UPDATE, 3:30PM, 10/2/2022:. Around 10 AM on Sunday morning, Chico police were called to a house for what appeared to be a hostage situation involving a woman and a child. It happened at a home along the 300 block of 5th avenue, when, according to Chico...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Glenn County Sheriff's Office seeking information regarding hit-and-run crash

WILLOWS, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff's Office is seeking information from the public regarding a hit-and-run collision that happened over the weekend. At approximately 5:48 p.m on Saturday, deputies with the Glenn County Sheriff's Office responded to reports that a vehicle had struck a person who was attempting to cross Wood Street in the area of North Shasta Street in Willows.
GLENN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy