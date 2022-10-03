Read full article on original website
City of Chico to resume homeless camp clearouts at Windchime Park
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico is going to resume its illegal homeless encampment removals next week, according to the city. The enforcement was put on pause after the plaintiffs made objections at the Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC) last week. The City of Chico said it will...
Suspect in Chico stand-off charged with burglary, rape
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 24-year-old man has been charged with rape and burglary in connection with a standoff in Chico on Saturday, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Danny Mendoza-Hancock, from Chico, was also charged with criminal threats, domestic violence, child endangerment and false imprisonment. He was...
Marysville Man Arrested for Attempted Burglary at Circle K
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Predawn yesterday morning at around 1:00, the Marysville Police Department received a call from the Circle K on B Street reporting a burglary in progress. Responding officers were told 34-year-old David Gradilla was using a knife attempting to pry open the facility’s drive-thru window. Staff provided a description and Gradilla was tracked down and apprehended ‘about two blocks away” according to a release.
Struggling small business owner in Redding was burglarized, one of a kind dinosaur stolen
ANDERSON, Calif. — Redding shop owner Kheri Tate was devastated Thursday morning when she realized her business had been burglarized, and her one-of-a-kind metal dinosaur was stolen from her statuary yard. Tate and her husband run a small family business in Anderson called Goodstuff Company. They say it was...
4-year-old bitten by rattlesnake in Tehama County
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A child was taken to the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake in Tehama County. The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Cottonwood on Saddleback Ridge Loop and Hooker Creek Road. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit confirmed a 4-year-old boy was bit. He was taken...
Butte County sees 3000% increase in stolen EBT benefits
CHICO, Calif. - Butte County has seen a three thousand percent jump in benefits being stolen from EBT cards for families in need. Crooks are using skimmers on card readers where you swipe your card. There are several ways thieves use skimmers to steal account information from card readers where cards are swiped. A video posted by NBC news showed how a victim in Texas discovered a cover had been slipped over a card reader at a convenience store. The cover looked almost exactly like the real keypad. The cover contained a skimming device to steal the account information.
Video Surfaces of 'Slave Auction' for Black Students at California High School - School District Launches Investigation
Players from River Valley High School football team stage 'slave auction' in the school locker room.(Joshua Hoehne/Unsplash) KCRA 3 reports that it has a copy of the video, which shows a group of people yelling at three black students lined up against a wall in their underwear.
3 arrested for carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after receiving a report of a carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino on Saturday, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the casino Saturday around 6:30 a.m. after they received a report from a man saying he was...
Firefighters battling fire in Butte County rice fields
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:48 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are battling the Nelson Fire burning in rice fields north of Richvale, according to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit. At about 2:45 p.m., firefighters said the fire remains at 20-30 acres and is moving at a slow rate of spread. They say...
Man found dead found near rural illegal marijuana grow ruled homicide
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man’s death near a large illegal marijuana grow last week was ruled a homicide, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the Butte County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Sept. 30 from a man and a woman in the Chico area who reported that they received a call that their brother was killed in a marijuana garden near the Campbellville area.
Thousands of customers restored power in Chico, Cohasset
CHICO, Calif. 1:53 P.M. UPDATE - Thousands were without power in north Chico and through Cohasset, according to the PG&E outage map. Power went out at about 12:40 p.m. to 2,175 customers. PG&E’s website said power was estimated to be restored by 3:45 p.m. but power returned before 2 p.m.
CHP investigating Tuesday’s deadly collision near Las Plumas High as hit-and-run
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:12 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner's Office has identified the man who died after he was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday. The coroner's office identified the man as 47-year-old Chad Henderson from Oroville. The CHP looking for a suspect who they believe hit Henderson...
Woman jogging dies after she was hit by minivan in Chico
CHICO, Calif. 4:55 P.M. UPDATE - A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in Chico Wednesday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. The collision happened on Bruce Road at California Park Drive shortly before 8 a.m. Lieutenant Mike Rodden tells Action News Now a middle-aged...
Man caught on camera spraying unknown substance on multiple homes in Woodson Bridge Estate
CORNING, Calif. - Some seniors living at Woodson Bridge Estates in Corning want answers after someone sprayed their property with an unknown substance, killing several plants and damaging property. One neighbor caught it on camera. A man is seen slowly driving down the road around 11 p.m. in a dark...
Suspect who stole golf cart from Cottonwood school arrested
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A suspect was arrested after deputies learned a golf cart was stolen from the Cottonwood Charter School on Monday. Deputies said the school on Brush Street called deputies said the campus’ shop was broken into overnight and a golf cart, leaf blower and a weed trimmer were stolen.
Motorcyclist killed in Skyway crash Monday identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a crash on Skyway earlier this week. It says 40-year-old Logan Awalt of Magalia died following a head-on crash with an SUV. Awalt was traveling north on his motorcycle on Skyway when...
Motorcyclist crashes into tree west of Chico, taken to hospital
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with possible major injuries following a crash Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. The CHP said the motorcyclist was traveling around a curve in the area of the 2400 block of Chico River Road and slid off the road. The motorcyclist...
Ken Grossman land donation could bring new aquatics center to Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico parks board may be ready to take the next step towards building an aquatics center in Chico. Thursday night the park district board will consider moving forward with developing a design for the project. In June, Action News Now reported the Chico Area Park and...
Armed Chico man breaks into woman's home
CHICO, CALIF. — UPDATE, 3:30PM, 10/2/2022:. Around 10 AM on Sunday morning, Chico police were called to a house for what appeared to be a hostage situation involving a woman and a child. It happened at a home along the 300 block of 5th avenue, when, according to Chico...
Glenn County Sheriff's Office seeking information regarding hit-and-run crash
WILLOWS, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff's Office is seeking information from the public regarding a hit-and-run collision that happened over the weekend. At approximately 5:48 p.m on Saturday, deputies with the Glenn County Sheriff's Office responded to reports that a vehicle had struck a person who was attempting to cross Wood Street in the area of North Shasta Street in Willows.
