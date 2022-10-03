ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

wjct.org

Land deal conserves 400 acres to buffer Camp Blanding from growth

A conservation nonprofit in Jacksonville has bought 400 acres of Clay County woodlands using government money budgeted to buffer military bases like Camp Blanding from development. The land near Florida 16’s juncture with Florida 21 abuts the site of a county-planned youth sports complex. The $3.4 million purchase was...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
wjct.org

Florida tries to lure back the tourists

Tourism marketers hope they can persuade people to look beyond the wreckage of Hurricane Ian and visit places like Jacksonville. The state's tourism-marketing agency has begun efforts to offset images of Ian damage, taping “blue sky footage of unaffected areas of the state” for an upcoming promotional campaign. Jacksonville, Amelia Island and St. Augustine are among the destinations.
FLORIDA STATE
wjct.org

USS Orleck opens to visitors after Hurricane Ian delay

The USS Orleck — the centerpiece of the Jacksonville Naval Museum — opens to the public Wednesday after a weeklong delay caused by Hurricane Ian. The ship has been docked on the Northbank since March, and that is where it will stay for now, but that is not the floating museum’s permanent home.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Meet Ben Harvey, a CEO who rose above his challenges

Ben Harvey founded AI Squared during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the artificial intelligence company has a valuation of more than $50 million. Next year, the company plans to start its next stage of funding, where it looks to raise another $50 million. The lack of a daily...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

How other cities are dealing with their housing crises

Florida Rising may, at times, be protesting outside City Hall or passionately speaking during public meetings, but one of the last things the group’s Duval County lead organizer wants is to be seen as an adversary. Instead, Christina Kittle hopes City Council will allow the group to inspire them...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
wjct.org

Wolfson Children's Hospital announces new president

After a nationwide search, Baptist Health in Northeast Florida has announced the appointment of Allegra Jaros as president for Wolfson Children’s Hospital. Jaros will join Wolfson Children’s as hospital president in January, succeeding Michael D. Aubin, who served as hospital president from January 2011 to Oct. 3, 2022.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Retirement community plans opening in Ponte Vedra Beach

Vicar’s Landing at Oak Bridge, a new campus of the retirement community Vicar’s Landing, has nearly completed Phase 1 and is preparing for a grand opening. The senior residence community is made up of 175 independent living units and 60 for dementia and memory care. It's situated within the larger Sawgrass Village complex off State Road A1A.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
wjct.org

Westside is getting a new fire station to shore up response

A new fire station is coming to the Westside next summer as part of a continued expansion of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, which has seen major budget increases under Mayor Lenny Curry the last few years. Fire Station 75, at Wilson Boulevard and Firestone Road, will cost about...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Housing market is cooling faster in Jax

The real estate market is cooling off faster in Jacksonville than most places in the country. A new study says only 19 of 100 housing markets have slowed down more than Jacksonville's. Smartasset, a personal finance website, analyzed the 100 largest metro areas in terms of price reductions and demand...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Pastor loses legal appeal over muting at City Council meeting

An appeals court has affirmed a federal judge’s ruling rejecting a lawsuit by a Jacksonville pastor who was stifled while he delivered an invocation at 2019 City Council meeting. The U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta said the Rev. R.L. Gundy’s complaint that his free-speech rights were...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Deaf couple sues after Duval clerk denies marriage license

Joel Alfaro and Yusela Machado Silvente were ready to get married one year ago when they went to the Duval County Clerk of Courts Office to get their marriage license. Both deaf, they had first met exactly 10 years earlier and were finally ready to tie the knot on that anniversary, they said.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL

