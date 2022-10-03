Penguins Forward Radim Zohorna Claimed by Flames

The Pittsburgh Penguins attempted to slide Radim Zohorna through the waiver wire, but the Calgary Flames have claimed the surging forward.

One of the most impressive names throughout the Pittsburgh Penguins training camp has been claimed off of waivers.

Radim Zohorna was placed on waivers by the Penguins, despite not being cut from the training camp roster and was slated to play against the Detroit Red Wings.

The Calgary Flames have stepped in an claimed Zohorna before he could clear the waiver wire.

And just like that, the Penguins lose the 6’6” forward who has been making waves as one of the most improved players on the roster.

Zohorna has been given high praises from head coach Mike Sullivan and was fighting for a possible slot in the NHL lineup.

“I think Z has played extremely well,” Sullivan said just hours before it was reported that Zohorna was claimed by the Flames.

Zohorna was going to be a focal point in the Penguins’ preseason match against the Red Wings.

The Penguins hoped they could retain the big forward and have him around for an easy fill-in player, but now they will have to scramble for another option.

Zohorna was rotating at center with Jeff Carter on the third line with Danton Heinen and Kasperi Kapanen ahead of the game in Detroit.

Without Zohorna, Sam Poulin will have an even more eyes on him as he attempts to crack the NHL roster.

If the Flames attempt to send Zohorna through waivers again and no one makes a claim, the Penguins will be able to steal him back and send him to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Forwards Alex Nylander, Drake Caggiula, defenseman Zavier Ouellet, and goalie Dustin Tokarski all cleared and have been assigned to WBS.

