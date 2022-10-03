Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Taylor Swift and Drake Are Reportedly Dropping a Diss Track About Kim Kardashian and Ye
Fans may finally be getting a Taylor Swift and Drake music collab after all. The singer-slash-songwriter and the rapper are reportedly dropping a diss track about Kim Kardashian and Ye AKA Kanye West. Though nothing has been confirmed, it’s been reported that the song was originally supposed to be featured...
Hypebae
"I Wasn't Trying To Look Sexy," Doja Cat Responds to Criticism of Gold Makeup Look
Doja Cat has been killing it in the beauty and fashion space, showcasing bold and daring looks with her shaved brows and most recently debuting a gold face-painted look at Paris Fashion Week. In response to her outfit and glam that the star wore to the A.W.A.K.E Mode show in the French capital, haters have commented that the makeup made her “look ugly.”
Hypebae
Elizabeth Olsen Admits Filming Vision's Death in 'Infinity War' Was Embarrassing for Her
Elizabeth Olsen opened up about filming 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, revealing she felt embarrassed filming the scene in which Vision (Paul Bettany) dies. During that scene, Olsen’s character, Wanda Maximoff AKA the Scarlet Witch, is forced to kill her lover. Olsen ended up improvising some parts of that pivotal moment, causing her to feel pressure, which resulted in embarrassment.
Hypebae
Taylor Swift Admits 'Midnights' Track "Lavender Haze" Is About Boyfriend Joe Alwyn
Over the last few weeks, Taylor Swift has been unveiling the names of songs featured on her upcoming album Midnights, in all different orders. Last night, the singer-slash-songwriter shared track 1, which is “Lavender Haze,” adding that it was inspired by her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn. She...
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Jaden Smith and More Celebrities Against Ye's Latest Tactics
Ever since Ye AKA Kanye West wore and promoted “White Lives Matter” T-Shirts at the YZY SZN 9 showcase and bullied stylist and Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, celebrities, including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Jaden Smith, Gigi Hadid and more are taking a stance against his actions. For starters,...
Hypebae
This Is Why Kim Kardashian Thinks "Hot Girls" Fall for Pete Davidson
In a recent episode of Hulu‘s The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian explained the reason why she thinks “hot girls” fall for Pete Davidson, whom she split up with in August after nine months of dating. The footage, which was filmed back in February when the two were still...
Hypebae
Rihanna’s "Christian Girl Fall" Hair Wrap Brings Back Millennial Nostalgia
Rihanna is known to pop out, eff things up and leave. You can do that when you’re a cultural icon. Icons are also some of the only tastemakers that can go back and revive trends that have been forgotten about — especially on the hair and makeup tips. Regarding nostalgic hairstyles, we can thank the new mom for resurfacing the “Christian Girl Fall” hair wrap she recently sported while out at her beau’s A$AP Rocky‘s birthday shindig.
Hypebae
Jamie Lee Curtis Finally Explains Why She Returned for the Final 'Halloween' Reboot Trilogy
From an outsider’s perspective, it may seem like Jamie Lee Curtis can’t get enough of Michael Myers and Halloween movies. However, she was actually set on being done with the films until a new opportunity presented itself, thanks to Jake Gyllenhaal. Curtis initially starred in the horror films...
Bethenny Frankel Said Kylie Cosmetics' Birthday PR Box Is "A Scam," And I'm Cackling At The Callout
The founder and CEO of Skinnygirl warned, "Girl, don't do it. It's not worth it," in reference to Kylie Jenner's trendy but overpriced birthday makeup kit.
Glenn Howerton, Sam Richardson and Constance Wu announced for Mindy Kaling’s ‘Velma’ animated series
NEW YORK — The cast of HBO Max’s upcoming animated series, “Velma,” was unveiled Thursday at the Javitz Center for New York Comic Con.
Hypebae
Rihanna Reveals How She Feels About Headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Nearly two weeks after Rihanna iconically announced she will be headlining the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, she finally revealed how she feels about her highly anticipated performance. “I’m nervous, but I’m excited,” she told a TMZ reporter while shopping at Bristol Farms in L.A. on Tuesday, October 4. The...
Hypebae
HBO Max Shares Its First Look at the 'Scooby-Doo' Spin-Off Adult-Animated Series 'Velma'
HBO Max has taken to social media to tease its upcoming Scooby Doo spin-off Velma, featuring Mindy Kaling as the lead voice actor and executive producer. Unlike Scooby-Doo, Velma, though still animated, is not suitable for kids. The first official poster reiterates that, featuring Velma Dinkley’s glasses splattered with blood.
Hypebae
Jennifer Lawrence Is a Military Veteran With PTSD in the First Trailer for 'Causeway'
A24 has released the first official trailer for Jennifer Lawrence‘s upcoming film Causeway. Though the trailer is less than two minutes long, it depicts a very emotional story of a military veteran (Lawrence) who suffered a traumatic brain injury while serving in Afghanistan. She must adjust to her new life as she returns home to New Orleans, which is where she meets a mechanic (Brian Tyree Henry), who also has his own grief to deal with. Together, they form a friendship.
Hypebae
'Vogue' Releases Statement of Support for Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson
In the latest instalment of what’s wrong with Kanye West, the rapper recently went after Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson in a series of unhinged posts where he dubs her “not a fashion person.”. Since Ye’s posts, readers have been urging the magazine to stand for their employee in...
