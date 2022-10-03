ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hypebae

"I Wasn't Trying To Look Sexy," Doja Cat Responds to Criticism of Gold Makeup Look

Doja Cat has been killing it in the beauty and fashion space, showcasing bold and daring looks with her shaved brows and most recently debuting a gold face-painted look at Paris Fashion Week. In response to her outfit and glam that the star wore to the A.W.A.K.E Mode show in the French capital, haters have commented that the makeup made her “look ugly.”
Elizabeth Olsen Admits Filming Vision's Death in 'Infinity War' Was Embarrassing for Her

Elizabeth Olsen opened up about filming 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, revealing she felt embarrassed filming the scene in which Vision (Paul Bettany) dies. During that scene, Olsen’s character, Wanda Maximoff AKA the Scarlet Witch, is forced to kill her lover. Olsen ended up improvising some parts of that pivotal moment, causing her to feel pressure, which resulted in embarrassment.
Rihanna’s "Christian Girl Fall" Hair Wrap Brings Back Millennial Nostalgia

Rihanna is known to pop out, eff things up and leave. You can do that when you’re a cultural icon. Icons are also some of the only tastemakers that can go back and revive trends that have been forgotten about — especially on the hair and makeup tips. Regarding nostalgic hairstyles, we can thank the new mom for resurfacing the “Christian Girl Fall” hair wrap she recently sported while out at her beau’s A$AP Rocky‘s birthday shindig.
Rihanna Reveals How She Feels About Headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Nearly two weeks after Rihanna iconically announced she will be headlining the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, she finally revealed how she feels about her highly anticipated performance. “I’m nervous, but I’m excited,” she told a TMZ reporter while shopping at Bristol Farms in L.A. on Tuesday, October 4. The...
Jennifer Lawrence Is a Military Veteran With PTSD in the First Trailer for 'Causeway'

A24 has released the first official trailer for Jennifer Lawrence‘s upcoming film Causeway. Though the trailer is less than two minutes long, it depicts a very emotional story of a military veteran (Lawrence) who suffered a traumatic brain injury while serving in Afghanistan. She must adjust to her new life as she returns home to New Orleans, which is where she meets a mechanic (Brian Tyree Henry), who also has his own grief to deal with. Together, they form a friendship.
